Accessorising the Home - UK - January 2017
“Choice of home accessories can be a way of expressing emotions, building fond memories into a home and adding personality to a room. Shoppers will look for their perfect accessory – just right – explaining why so many seek something a little out of the ordinary. But price matters too – the majority do not want to splash the cash, instead seeking out the look they desire at a low price. This is a buoyant market and grew by an estimated 36.4% over 2011-16 driven by style and fashion, as well as by practicality. We expect demand to remain buoyant as design literate consumers aspire to inject more personality into their homes. During 2016-21 the market is expected to grow by 13.9% to reach £10,099 million.”
– Jane Westgarth, Senior Market Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- How does private renting influence demand for home accessories?
- What can retailers do to be chosen for home accessories?
- What is the future for online shopping in the home accessories market?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Buoyant market stimulated by stylish affordable items
- Figure 1: Consumer spend on accessorising the home, 2011-21
- Curtains and blinds account for 49% of market spend
- Figure 2: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Leading retailers in a fragmented market place
- Figure 3: Distribution of home accessories, 2016 (est)
- Online selling increases to 21% by value
- Rise of 3 percentage points among those who feel their finances are healthy
- Figure 4: Consumer financial confidence, September 2015-16
- 1.3 million more households create underlying market growth
- Companies, brands and innovation
- Dunelm adds established brands
- Smart home developments and remote control will grow for curtains and lighting
- Product innovation is relevant in home accessories
- In-store concessions on the rise
- IKEA launches small format shops
- The consumer
- Household textiles are purchased most frequently
- Figure 5: Purchases of home accessories, October 2016
- Wide range of shopping patterns for home accessories
- Figure 6: In-store and online shopping for home accessories, October 2016
- 55% bought online
- Figure 7: Retailers used for home accessories, October 2016
- Choice, quality and convenience are key factors
- Something out of the ordinary
- Figure 8: Factors influencing choice of retailer for home accessories, October 2016
- Bed and bath linens driven by high quality, but low prices
- Figure 9: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, bed/bath linens, October 2016
- Styling influences customers of curtains and blinds
- Figure 10: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, curtains/blinds, October 2016
- Fashionable styling for cushions and throws
- Figure 11: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, cushions/throws, October 2016
- Unique touches with lighting
- Figure 12: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, lighting, October 2016
- Uniqueness and low prices matter for decorative accessories
- Figure 13: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, decorative accessories, October 2016
- Personality, ambience and sentimental touches influence choices
- Figure 14: Attitudes regarding home accessories, October 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- How does private renting influence demand for home accessories?
- The facts
- The implications
- What can retailers do to be chosen for home accessories?
- The facts
- The implications
- What is the future for online shopping in the home accessories market?
- The facts
- The implications
- How does private renting influence demand for home accessories?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Buoyant market stimulated by stylish affordable items
- Curtains and blinds account for 49% of market spend
- Broadening distribution of bed and bath textiles
- Candles boom while table linens fade
- Leading retailers in a fragmented marketplace
- Online selling increases to 21% by value
- Healthy finances are a positive indicator for sales of home accessories.
- 1.3 million more households create underlying market growth
- Buoyant market stimulated by stylish affordable items
Market Size and Forecast
- 13.9% growth forecast by 2021
- Figure 15: Consumer spending on home accessories, 2011-21
- 9% growth forecast at constant prices over 2016-21
- Figure 16: Consumer spending on home accessories, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- The impact of the EU referendum vote
- 13.9% growth forecast by 2021
Market Segmentation
- Diverse market with many elements
- Figure 17: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, by segment, 2012-16 (est)
- Curtains and blinds see downward price pressures
- Figure 18: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, curtains and blinds, 2011-21(est)
- Bed and bath linens highly competitive
- Cushions remain popular
- Table linens lose relevance
- Figure 19: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, bed, bath and other household textiles, 2011-21(est)
- Adding a personal touch
- Explosion of demand for candles, holders and fragrance
- Figure 20: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, decorative accessories, 2011-21(est)
- Lighting lifted by buoyant housing market
- Figure 21: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, lighting, 2011-21(est)
- Diverse market with many elements
Channels to Market
- Broad distribution of home accessories
- Online selling increases to 21% by value
- Figure 22: Distribution of home accessories, 2016 (est)
- Broad distribution of home accessories
Market Drivers
- Air of caution about spending on the home
- Figure 23: Trends in activities done and considering to do, spend money on the home, June 2012 – December 2016
- Financial confidence is up in 2016
- Figure 24: Consumer financial confidence, December 2015-16
- 77 million bedrooms in the UK
- Figure 25: Number of bedrooms in homes, by tenure, England and Wales, 2015
- Buoyant housing market stimulates spending on home accessories
- Figure 26: Housing transactions, UK, March-September, 2015-16
- Steady growth in household numbers underpins market growth
- Figure 27: UK households, by size, 2011-21
- One in three aged 25-34 rents from a private landlord
- Figure 28: Housing tenure, UK, 2012-16
- Shifting age structure in the UK
- Figure 29: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Air of caution about spending on the home
Companies and Brands –What You Need to Know
- Own branding becomes more sophisticated
- Dunelm adds established brands
- Smart home developments and remote control will grow for curtains and lighting
- Product innovation is relevant in home accessories
- In-store concessions on the rise
- IKEA launches small format shops
- 3D Design developments
- Own branding becomes more sophisticated
Companies and Brands
- IKEA is widely used for home accessories
- Argos is a leading retailer
- Figure 30: Argos, example of bedroom ‘look’, 2016
- Department stores
- Figure 31: Leading Department Stores: Estimated share of sales by broad product category, 2015/16
- Value stores – ones to watch
- Growth of the ‘home’ concept store
- All change in the DIY sector
- B&Q on a mission to reinvigorate the business
- Bunnings transforming Homebase with a hardware focus
- Clothing retailers selling home accessories
- Figure 32: H&M Home, example of home accessories, 2016
- Miscellaneous specialists
- Online retailers a major force
- Shop Direct offers a variety of links to home accessories
- Hillarys Blinds expands into carpets
- The return of BHS as an online business
- IKEA is widely used for home accessories
Competitive Strategies
- Branding becomes more sophisticated
- John Lewis is developing own brands
- Debenhams’ brand strategy is based around exclusive designer tie-ups
- Argos Heart of House brand is now two years old
- Dunelm buys in established brands
- Branding becomes more sophisticated
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Smart home developments are moving into the mainstream
- Figure 33: John Lewis, smart home department, 2016
- Smart lighting will be in stores at IKEA in 2017
- Honeycomb blinds with insulating properties help lower the heating bills
- Figure 34: Hunter Douglas, Honeycomb blinds with insulating properties, 2016
- Pillows with memory foam target health and comfort
- Figure 35: Tempur Ergonomic memory foam pillow, 2016
- Sainsbury’s begins the rollout of mini Habitat shop-in-shops
- Figure 36: Mini Habitat in Sainsbury’s supermarket, 2016
- H&M Home opens concessions
- Figure 37: H&M, Home accessories in Selfridges, 2015
- IKEA launches small format shops building multi-channel growth
- Figure 38: IKEA Order and Collection Point, 2016
- Hillarys opens a retail showroom
- 3D Design developments
- Smart home developments are moving into the mainstream
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- £16 million of ad spend in 2015
- Figure 39: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on housewares, 2011-2015 and Jan-Sep 2016
- IKEA is the largest advertiser
- Figure 40: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on housewares, by Advertiser. 2011-15 and Jan-Sep 2016
- Press is the dominant medium
- Figure 41: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on housewares, by medium, 2015
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- £16 million of ad spend in 2015
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 73% of respondents bought in the last year
- 81% of shoppers bought something in-store
- Wide range of retailers used for home accessories
- Choice, quality and convenience at low prices
- Older consumers are focussed on quality, while fashion influences younger shoppers for textiles
- Unique touches with lighting and decorative items
- Importance of the female shopper
- Low-cost transformations
- Popularity of candles
- 73% of respondents bought in the last year
Purchases of Home Accessories
- More than seven in ten have made a purchase
- Older bias for bed and bath textiles
- Young audience for decorative accessories
- Figure 42: Purchases of home accessories, October 2016
- Opportunity for selling more items
- Figure 43: Purchases of home accessories, repertoire, October 2016
- More than seven in ten have made a purchase
In-store and Online Shopping for Home Accessories
- Wide range of shopping patterns for home accessories
- Online shopping for home delivery remains the most popular choice
- Figure 44: In-store and online shopping for home accessories, October 2016
- Evolution of shopping habits
- Figure 45: In-store and online shopping for home accessories, repertoire, October 2016
- Wide range of shopping patterns for home accessories
Retailers Used for Home Accessories
- Argos popular for London and male shoppers
- 45-64s favour supermarkets
- DIY stores are a destination for male shoppers
- Dunelm is strongest outside London
- IKEA popular in the capital
- John Lewis shoppers are young and well-off
- Least wealthy shoppers go to variety shops and value stores
- Figure 46: Retailers used for home accessories, October 2016
- Little loyalty when shopping for accessories
- Figure 47: Retailers used for home accessories, October 2016
- Argos popular for London and male shoppers
Factors Influencing Choice of Retailer for Home Accessories
- Choice, quality and convenience
- Low prices please
- High proportion shopping online
- Something out of the ordinary
- Figure 48: Factors influencing choice of retailer for home accessories, October 2016
- Complex choices for home accessories
- Figure 49: Factors influencing choice of retailer for home accessories, repertoire, October 2016
- Choice, quality and convenience
Important Qualities When Choosing Home Accessories
- Choice of bed and bath linens driven by high quality, but low prices
- Target younger shoppers with fashion and style
- Private renters make their money count
- Opportunity to encourage more purchases
- Figure 50: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, bed/bath linens, October 2016
- Styling influences customers of curtains and blinds
- Figure 51: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, curtains/blinds, October 2016
- Fashionable styling for cushions and throws
- Figure 52: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, cushions/throws, October 2016
- Unique touches with lighting
- Figure 53: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, lighting, October 2016
- Uniqueness and low prices matter for decorative accessories
- Figure 54: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, decorative accessories, October 2016
- Choice of bed and bath linens driven by high quality, but low prices
Attitudes Regarding Home Accessories
- Personality and sentimental touches
- Strong associations with sentimental themes
- Low-cost transformations
- Clear out the old stuff
- Popularity of candles
- Figure 55: Attitudes regarding home accessories, October 2016
- Personality and sentimental touches
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecast Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.