“Choice of home accessories can be a way of expressing emotions, building fond memories into a home and adding personality to a room. Shoppers will look for their perfect accessory – just right – explaining why so many seek something a little out of the ordinary. But price matters too – the majority do not want to splash the cash, instead seeking out the look they desire at a low price. This is a buoyant market and grew by an estimated 36.4% over 2011-16 driven by style and fashion, as well as by practicality. We expect demand to remain buoyant as design literate consumers aspire to inject more personality into their homes. During 2016-21 the market is expected to grow by 13.9% to reach £10,099 million.”

– Jane Westgarth, Senior Market Analyst

