Accessorising the Home - UK - January 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Choice of home accessories can be a way of expressing emotions, building fond memories into a home and adding personality to a room. Shoppers will look for their perfect accessory – just right – explaining why so many seek something a little out of the ordinary. But price matters too – the majority do not want to splash the cash, instead seeking out the look they desire at a low price. This is a buoyant market and grew by an estimated 36.4% over 2011-16 driven by style and fashion, as well as by practicality. We expect demand to remain buoyant as design literate consumers aspire to inject more personality into their homes. During 2016-21 the market is expected to grow by 13.9% to reach £10,099 million.”

–    Jane Westgarth, Senior Market Analyst

This report will cover the following areas:

  • How does private renting influence demand for home accessories?
  • What can retailers do to be chosen for home accessories?
  • What is the future for online shopping in the home accessories market?

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Buoyant market stimulated by stylish affordable items
              • Figure 1: Consumer spend on accessorising the home, 2011-21
            • Curtains and blinds account for 49% of market spend
              • Figure 2: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, by segment, 2016 (est)
            • Leading retailers in a fragmented market place
              • Figure 3: Distribution of home accessories, 2016 (est)
            • Online selling increases to 21% by value
              • Rise of 3 percentage points among those who feel their finances are healthy
                • Figure 4: Consumer financial confidence, September 2015-16
              • 1.3 million more households create underlying market growth
                • Companies, brands and innovation
                  • Dunelm adds established brands
                    • Smart home developments and remote control will grow for curtains and lighting
                      • Product innovation is relevant in home accessories
                        • In-store concessions on the rise
                          • IKEA launches small format shops
                            • The consumer
                              • Household textiles are purchased most frequently
                                • Figure 5: Purchases of home accessories, October 2016
                              • Wide range of shopping patterns for home accessories
                                • Figure 6: In-store and online shopping for home accessories, October 2016
                              • 55% bought online
                                • Figure 7: Retailers used for home accessories, October 2016
                              • Choice, quality and convenience are key factors
                                • Something out of the ordinary
                                  • Figure 8: Factors influencing choice of retailer for home accessories, October 2016
                                • Bed and bath linens driven by high quality, but low prices
                                  • Figure 9: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, bed/bath linens, October 2016
                                • Styling influences customers of curtains and blinds
                                  • Figure 10: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, curtains/blinds, October 2016
                                • Fashionable styling for cushions and throws
                                  • Figure 11: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, cushions/throws, October 2016
                                • Unique touches with lighting
                                  • Figure 12: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, lighting, October 2016
                                • Uniqueness and low prices matter for decorative accessories
                                  • Figure 13: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, decorative accessories, October 2016
                                • Personality, ambience and sentimental touches influence choices
                                  • Figure 14: Attitudes regarding home accessories, October 2016
                                • What we think

                                • Issues and Insights

                                  • How does private renting influence demand for home accessories?
                                    • The facts
                                      • The implications
                                        • What can retailers do to be chosen for home accessories?
                                          • The facts
                                            • The implications
                                              • What is the future for online shopping in the home accessories market?
                                                • The facts
                                                  • The implications

                                                  • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                                    • Buoyant market stimulated by stylish affordable items
                                                      • Curtains and blinds account for 49% of market spend
                                                        • Broadening distribution of bed and bath textiles
                                                          • Candles boom while table linens fade
                                                            • Leading retailers in a fragmented marketplace
                                                              • Online selling increases to 21% by value
                                                                • Healthy finances are a positive indicator for sales of home accessories.
                                                                  • 1.3 million more households create underlying market growth

                                                                  • Market Size and Forecast

                                                                    • 13.9% growth forecast by 2021
                                                                      • Figure 15: Consumer spending on home accessories, 2011-21
                                                                    • 9% growth forecast at constant prices over 2016-21
                                                                      • Figure 16: Consumer spending on home accessories, 2011-21
                                                                    • Forecast methodology
                                                                      • The impact of the EU referendum vote

                                                                      • Market Segmentation

                                                                        • Diverse market with many elements
                                                                          • Figure 17: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, by segment, 2012-16 (est)
                                                                        • Curtains and blinds see downward price pressures
                                                                          • Figure 18: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, curtains and blinds, 2011-21(est)
                                                                        • Bed and bath linens highly competitive
                                                                          • Cushions remain popular
                                                                            • Table linens lose relevance
                                                                              • Figure 19: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, bed, bath and other household textiles, 2011-21(est)
                                                                            • Adding a personal touch
                                                                              • Explosion of demand for candles, holders and fragrance
                                                                                • Figure 20: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, decorative accessories, 2011-21(est)
                                                                              • Lighting lifted by buoyant housing market
                                                                                • Figure 21: Consumer spending on accessorising the home, lighting, 2011-21(est)

                                                                            • Channels to Market

                                                                              • Broad distribution of home accessories
                                                                                • Online selling increases to 21% by value
                                                                                  • Figure 22: Distribution of home accessories, 2016 (est)

                                                                              • Market Drivers

                                                                                • Air of caution about spending on the home
                                                                                  • Figure 23: Trends in activities done and considering to do, spend money on the home, June 2012 – December 2016
                                                                                • Financial confidence is up in 2016
                                                                                  • Figure 24: Consumer financial confidence, December 2015-16
                                                                                • 77 million bedrooms in the UK
                                                                                  • Figure 25: Number of bedrooms in homes, by tenure, England and Wales, 2015
                                                                                • Buoyant housing market stimulates spending on home accessories
                                                                                  • Figure 26: Housing transactions, UK, March-September, 2015-16
                                                                                • Steady growth in household numbers underpins market growth
                                                                                  • Figure 27: UK households, by size, 2011-21
                                                                                • One in three aged 25-34 rents from a private landlord
                                                                                  • Figure 28: Housing tenure, UK, 2012-16
                                                                                • Shifting age structure in the UK
                                                                                  • Figure 29: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21

                                                                              • Companies and Brands –What You Need to Know

                                                                                • Own branding becomes more sophisticated
                                                                                  • Dunelm adds established brands
                                                                                    • Smart home developments and remote control will grow for curtains and lighting
                                                                                      • Product innovation is relevant in home accessories
                                                                                        • In-store concessions on the rise
                                                                                          • IKEA launches small format shops
                                                                                            • 3D Design developments

                                                                                            • Companies and Brands

                                                                                              • IKEA is widely used for home accessories
                                                                                                • Argos is a leading retailer
                                                                                                  • Figure 30: Argos, example of bedroom ‘look’, 2016
                                                                                                • Department stores
                                                                                                  • Figure 31: Leading Department Stores: Estimated share of sales by broad product category, 2015/16
                                                                                                • Value stores – ones to watch
                                                                                                  • Growth of the ‘home’ concept store
                                                                                                    • All change in the DIY sector
                                                                                                      • B&Q on a mission to reinvigorate the business
                                                                                                        • Bunnings transforming Homebase with a hardware focus
                                                                                                          • Clothing retailers selling home accessories
                                                                                                            • Figure 32: H&M Home, example of home accessories, 2016
                                                                                                          • Miscellaneous specialists
                                                                                                            • Online retailers a major force
                                                                                                              • Shop Direct offers a variety of links to home accessories
                                                                                                                • Hillarys Blinds expands into carpets
                                                                                                                  • The return of BHS as an online business

                                                                                                                  • Competitive Strategies

                                                                                                                    • Branding becomes more sophisticated
                                                                                                                      • John Lewis is developing own brands
                                                                                                                        • Debenhams’ brand strategy is based around exclusive designer tie-ups
                                                                                                                          • Argos Heart of House brand is now two years old
                                                                                                                            • Dunelm buys in established brands

                                                                                                                            • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                                                                              • Smart home developments are moving into the mainstream
                                                                                                                                • Figure 33: John Lewis, smart home department, 2016
                                                                                                                              • Smart lighting will be in stores at IKEA in 2017
                                                                                                                                • Honeycomb blinds with insulating properties help lower the heating bills
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 34: Hunter Douglas, Honeycomb blinds with insulating properties, 2016
                                                                                                                                • Pillows with memory foam target health and comfort
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 35: Tempur Ergonomic memory foam pillow, 2016
                                                                                                                                • Sainsbury’s begins the rollout of mini Habitat shop-in-shops
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 36: Mini Habitat in Sainsbury’s supermarket, 2016
                                                                                                                                • H&M Home opens concessions
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 37: H&M, Home accessories in Selfridges, 2015
                                                                                                                                • IKEA launches small format shops building multi-channel growth
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 38: IKEA Order and Collection Point, 2016
                                                                                                                                • Hillarys opens a retail showroom
                                                                                                                                  • 3D Design developments

                                                                                                                                  • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                                                                                                    • £16 million of ad spend in 2015
                                                                                                                                      • Figure 39: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on housewares, 2011-2015 and Jan-Sep 2016
                                                                                                                                    • IKEA is the largest advertiser
                                                                                                                                      • Figure 40: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on housewares, by Advertiser. 2011-15 and Jan-Sep 2016
                                                                                                                                    • Press is the dominant medium
                                                                                                                                      • Figure 41: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on housewares, by medium, 2015
                                                                                                                                    • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                                                                                                    • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                                                      • 73% of respondents bought in the last year
                                                                                                                                        • 81% of shoppers bought something in-store
                                                                                                                                          • Wide range of retailers used for home accessories
                                                                                                                                            • Choice, quality and convenience at low prices
                                                                                                                                              • Older consumers are focussed on quality, while fashion influences younger shoppers for textiles
                                                                                                                                                • Unique touches with lighting and decorative items
                                                                                                                                                  • Importance of the female shopper
                                                                                                                                                    • Low-cost transformations
                                                                                                                                                      • Popularity of candles

                                                                                                                                                      • Purchases of Home Accessories

                                                                                                                                                        • More than seven in ten have made a purchase
                                                                                                                                                          • Older bias for bed and bath textiles
                                                                                                                                                            • Young audience for decorative accessories
                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 42: Purchases of home accessories, October 2016
                                                                                                                                                            • Opportunity for selling more items
                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 43: Purchases of home accessories, repertoire, October 2016

                                                                                                                                                          • In-store and Online Shopping for Home Accessories

                                                                                                                                                            • Wide range of shopping patterns for home accessories
                                                                                                                                                              • Online shopping for home delivery remains the most popular choice
                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 44: In-store and online shopping for home accessories, October 2016
                                                                                                                                                              • Evolution of shopping habits
                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 45: In-store and online shopping for home accessories, repertoire, October 2016

                                                                                                                                                            • Retailers Used for Home Accessories

                                                                                                                                                              • Argos popular for London and male shoppers
                                                                                                                                                                • 45-64s favour supermarkets
                                                                                                                                                                  • DIY stores are a destination for male shoppers
                                                                                                                                                                    • Dunelm is strongest outside London
                                                                                                                                                                      • IKEA popular in the capital
                                                                                                                                                                        • John Lewis shoppers are young and well-off
                                                                                                                                                                          • Least wealthy shoppers go to variety shops and value stores
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 46: Retailers used for home accessories, October 2016
                                                                                                                                                                          • Little loyalty when shopping for accessories
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 47: Retailers used for home accessories, October 2016

                                                                                                                                                                        • Factors Influencing Choice of Retailer for Home Accessories

                                                                                                                                                                          • Choice, quality and convenience
                                                                                                                                                                            • Low prices please
                                                                                                                                                                              • High proportion shopping online
                                                                                                                                                                                • Something out of the ordinary
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 48: Factors influencing choice of retailer for home accessories, October 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                • Complex choices for home accessories
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 49: Factors influencing choice of retailer for home accessories, repertoire, October 2016

                                                                                                                                                                              • Important Qualities When Choosing Home Accessories

                                                                                                                                                                                • Choice of bed and bath linens driven by high quality, but low prices
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Target younger shoppers with fashion and style
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Private renters make their money count
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Opportunity to encourage more purchases
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 50: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, bed/bath linens, October 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Styling influences customers of curtains and blinds
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 51: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, curtains/blinds, October 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Fashionable styling for cushions and throws
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 52: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, cushions/throws, October 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Unique touches with lighting
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 53: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, lighting, October 2016
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Uniqueness and low prices matter for decorative accessories
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 54: Important qualities when choosing home accessories, decorative accessories, October 2016

                                                                                                                                                                                    • Attitudes Regarding Home Accessories

                                                                                                                                                                                      • Personality and sentimental touches
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Strong associations with sentimental themes
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Low-cost transformations
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Clear out the old stuff
                                                                                                                                                                                              • Popularity of candles
                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 55: Attitudes regarding home accessories, October 2016

                                                                                                                                                                                            • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                                                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Consumer research methodology

                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Forecast Methodology

                                                                                                                                                                                                    Accessorising the Home - UK - January 2017

