Activities of Toddlers and Preschoolers - US - February 2017
"Parents are continually confronted with new and different ways to engage with their children: parenting apps help track and advise; digital content offers the possibility of cognitive development; and animated books bring kids’ stories to life on a tablet. However, despite digital innovations, parents still lean on traditional activities to entertain and educate their kids including: reading from books; watching kids’ programming on TV; and participating in active play such as hide-and-seek. For new products and services to grab parents’ attention, they will likely have some relationship to these traditional activities, and speak to the qualities parents find the most valuable – the ability to improve social skills, stimulate creativity, and hold their child’s attention."
- Dana Macke, Senior Lifestyles and Leisure Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Dads shy away from feminine activities
- Young parents may lack confidence in their abilities
- Single parents may need extra support
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Dads shy away from feminine activities
- Figure 1: At-home activities – Select items, by moms and dads, December 2016
- Young parents may lack confidence in their abilities
- Figure 2: Top parenting challenges for out-of-home activities – Select items, by age of parents, December 2016
- Single parents may need extra support
- Figure 3: Out-of-home activities, by marital status, December 2016
- The opportunities
- Parents still favor traditional activities over digital
- Figure 4: At-home activities – Traditional vs digital, December 2016
- Moms may not take the time to indulge kids
- Figure 5: Out-of-home activities, by moms and dads, December 2016
- Kids’ networks can up the “fun” factor with dads
- Figure 6: Fun TV networks, by moms and dads, December 2016
- What it means
Family Characteristics – What You Need to Know
- Kids under age six account for 7% of the US population
- Birthrate hasn’t bounced back to prerecession levels
- Two-parent households are the norm
- Stay-at-home parents are mostly moms
- Only children take over
- Parents lean on family for care
- Universal preschool could give more kids a “head start”
Family Demographics
- Toddlers and preschoolers are living in a big kids’ world
- Figure 7: Total US population distribution including toddlers and preschoolers aged 2-5, 2017
- Little growth in population under age six
- Figure 8: Total US population distribution of kids younger than age six, by age group, 2012-22
- Birthrate expected to remain flat
- Figure 9: Number of births (in thousands), 2000-15
- Births rising for moms aged 35+
- Figure 10: Birthrates, by age of mother, 1990-2013
- Majority of children live in two-parent households
- Figure 11: Living arrangements of children under age 18, 1960-2016
- Little growth in number of stay-at-home dads
- Figure 12: Married couples with a child under age 15 at home, by presence of stay-at-home parent, 2006-16
- Honey, I shrunk the family
- Figure 13: Average number of own children per family, 1970-2016
Factors Influencing Families
- Working parents rely on grandparents for childcare
- Figure 14: Preschoolers in types of childcare arrangements, spring 2011
- Childcare scarcity stretches working parents
- US falls behind in preprimary education
- Working parents rely on grandparents for childcare
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Millennial parents don’t leave home without ’em
- Board books withstand toddlerhood
- The 90s are back
- US parents less happy that nonparents
- Healthy, happy kids
- Parents are the new geek squad
What’s Working?
- Millennials break taboo about bringing baby along
- Board books bend but won’t break
- Kids programming gets a 90s revival
- Toddler safety is front and center in latest PSAs
- Figure 15: Toddlers Kill, October 2016
- Figure 16: VeiligheidNL – Don’t Give Kids A Choice, October 2015
- Figure 17: Car Seat Monitor Cartoon, June 2016
- Figure 18: Two year old miraculously saves twin brother, January 2017
What’s Struggling?
- American parents face a “happiness gap”
- Air travel for families is a point of stress
- Figure 19: JetBlue | FlyBabies, May 2016
- Reframing gender roles for young boys
What’s Next?
- Raise a wild child
- Keeping kids healthy may start before birth
- New apps aim to bring parents and kids together
- CES shows off the newest in parenting tech
- Too much texting for toddlers
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Parents acknowledge the importance of reading
- Dads avoids the easy-bake oven
- Kids tag along on grown-up outings
- All parents need is more time and money
- Parents find relationship building important
- Kids’ networks have unique positioning
- Are you not entertained?
Activities at Home
- Traditional kids’ activities still preferred to digital
- Figure 20: At-home activities, December 2016
- Moms choose a wider variety of activities
- Figure 21: Count of at-home activities, December 2016
- Gendered activities represent the widest gap between moms and dads
- Figure 22: At-home activities, by moms and dads, December 2016
- Developmental differences drive activity types
- Figure 23: At-home activities, by gender and age of child, December 2016
- Single parents have less time for games
- Figure 24: At-home activities, by marital status, December 2016
- Employed parents more likely to utilize mobile devices
- Figure 25: At-home activities, by employment status, December 2016
- Hispanic and non-Hispanic parents are more similar than not
- Figure 26: At-home activities, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Activities Away from Home
- Kids are likely along for the ride
- Figure 27: Out-of-home activities, December 2016
- Fewer out-of-home options get exercised
- Figure 28: Count of out-of-home activities, December 2016
- Moms take the lead in the most common activities
- Figure 29: Out-of-home activities, by moms and dads, December 2016
- Older kids explore more out-of-home activities
- Figure 30: Out-of-home activities, by gender and age of child, December 2016
- Family size isn’t an important driver of activity participation
- Figure 31: Out-of-home activities, by number of children in the household, December 2016
- Single parents have lower participation in out-of-home activities
- Figure 32: Out-of-home activities, by marital status, December 2016
Challenges of Out-of-home Activities
- Balancing time between children can be difficult
- Figure 33: Top challenges for out-of-home activities, December 2016
- Awareness and ease may encourage parental participation
- Figure 34: Top challenges for out-of-home activities – Select items, by dads and moms, December 2016
- Parenting challenges remain as toddlers age into preschool
- Figure 35: Top challenges for out-of-home activities, by age and gender of child, December 2016
- Young parents may face cost and behavior barriers
- Figure 36: Top challenges for out-of-home activities – Select items, by age of parent, December 2016
- Parents balance money with time
- Figure 37: Top challenges for out-of-home activities – Select items, by household income, December 2016
Qualities of Kids’ Activities
- Parents are interested in activities that improve social skills
- Figure 38: Most important qualities of activities, December 2016
- Dads looking for a bit of quiet
- Figure 39: Most important qualities of activities – Select items, by moms and dads, December 2016
- Large families have less need for social activities
- Figure 40: Most important qualities of activities – Select items, by number of children, December 2016
- Midwestern parents pride creativity
- Figure 41: Most important qualities of activities – Select items, by region, December 2016
- Black parents more concerned with traditional gender roles
- Figure 42: Most important qualities of activities – Select items, by race, December 2016
Perceptions of Kids’ Television Channels/Networks
- Disney leads in kid-friendly characters
- Figure 43: Perceptions of TV networks, December 2016
- Moms show a preference for traditional programs
- Figure 44: TV networks “fun to watch,” by moms and dads, December 2016
- Rural parents lean on educational TV
- Figure 45: TV networks “teaches basic learning concepts,” by area, December 2016
- Black parents recognize diversity in kids programming
- Figure 46: TV Networks “characters are diverse,” by race, December 2016
Attitudes toward Kids’ Activities
- Tablets can be educational, with the right limits
- Household chores are still en vogue
- Entertaining kids can be a challenge
- Figure 47: Attitudes toward kids’ activities – Any agree, December 2016
- Dads may be looking for entertaining activities for kids
- Figure 48: Attitudes toward kids’ activities – Any agree – Select items, by moms and dads, December 2016
- Parents gain confidence with age
- Figure 49: Perceived parental judgement – Any agree, by age of parent, December 2016
- Parents balance entertaining and overscheduling kids
- Figure 50: Attitudes toward kids’ activities – Any agree – Select items, by race, December 2016
- Parents recognize the innate differences between their kids
- Figure 51: Boys play rougher than girls – Any agree, by age and gender of parent, December 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – Market
- Figure 52: Preschoolers in types of childcare arrangements, Spring 2011
- Figure 53: Birthrates, by age of mother, 1990-2014
- Figure 54: Total US population distribution of toddlers and preschoolers aged 2-5, 2012-22
- Figure 55: Married couples with a child under age 15 at home, by presence of stay-at-home parent, 2006-16
- Figure 56: Average number of own children per family, 1970-2016
