"Parents are continually confronted with new and different ways to engage with their children: parenting apps help track and advise; digital content offers the possibility of cognitive development; and animated books bring kids’ stories to life on a tablet. However, despite digital innovations, parents still lean on traditional activities to entertain and educate their kids including: reading from books; watching kids’ programming on TV; and participating in active play such as hide-and-seek. For new products and services to grab parents’ attention, they will likely have some relationship to these traditional activities, and speak to the qualities parents find the most valuable – the ability to improve social skills, stimulate creativity, and hold their child’s attention."

- Dana Macke, Senior Lifestyles and Leisure Analyst

