“While it might be tempting for supermarkets to renew hostilities in their milk price wars as household disposable incomes come under pressure, this could prove a double-edged sword. Many shoppers see milk price cuts as disadvantaging farmers and are consequently prepared to boycott milk from a supermarket seen to be undertaking these. However, consumer interest in farmers’ pay also means that those companies able to demonstrate good credentials here stand to benefit.”

Alice Baker, Research Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: