Air Care - China - January 2017
“The mixed segment performance in air care is a reflection of changes in consumer demand in the category. While pure odour eliminating air fresheners will remain as the bulk of the market, future growth drivers are products that go beyond and address indoor air pollution or improve the mental wellbeing of consumers.”
– Ruyi Xu, Director of Research China
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Growing demand for natural scents
- Opportunities for air care brands in addressing pollution concerns
- Responding to consumer demand for emotional wellbeing
Issues and Insights
- Growing demand for natural scents
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunities for air care brands in addressing pollution concerns
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 9: Examples of air care products addressing pollution, UK and Canada, 2015-16
- Figure 10: Example of air care products claiming to improve air quality and family health, UK 2016
- Responding to consumer demand for emotional wellbeing
- The facts
- The implications
- Growing demand for natural scents
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Slowing growth, but still strong in household care
- Mixed performance across segments
- Key trends: demand for natural products, pollution treatment and home ambience
- Slowing growth, but still strong in household care
Market Size and Forecast
- Slower growth resulted from mixed segment performance
- Figure 11: Retail sales of total air care market, China 2011-16
- Figure 12: Growth rate of retail market sales in household care, by segment, China 2013-15
- Stronger growth might come back as living standards improve
- Figure 13: Best- and worst-case forecast of retail sales of air care market, China 2011-21
- Slower growth resulted from mixed segment performance
Market Factors
- Lifestyle changes bring different needs in deodorising
- Demand for natural products
- Addressing indoor pollution becomes an important yet unmet need
- Figure 14: Concerns about different types of pollution, May 2015
- More demand for home ambience and personal wellbeing
- Growth in passenger car sales drives car air fresheners
- Figure 15: New passenger car sales, China 2012-16
- Low innovation is limiting growth
- Figure 16: Segment share of new product launches in household care, by China, Japan, South Korea, US and UK, 2014-16
- Figure 17: Share of air care sales in total household care, by China, Japan, UK and US 2015
- Lifestyle changes bring different needs in deodorising
Market Segmentation
- Leading segments give way to niche segments
- Figure 18: Segment share of air care retail market, by sales value, China 2011-16
- Struggling aerosol segment
- Figure 19: Retail sales value and annual growth of air care market, by segment, China 2011-16
- Mixed performance in slow release
- Figure 20: Value of imported air care products to China, 2014-16
- Car air fresheners and scented candles continue their strong growth
- Leading segments give way to niche segments
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Premium brands perform stronger, but new competition is emerging
- More creative ways of naming fragrances, yet fragrance choices are limited
- Ways to justify premiumness
- Premium brands perform stronger, but new competition is emerging
Market Share
- Premium brands drive success
- Figure 21: Leading companies’ market share in air care, by sales value, China 2014-16
- Newcomers to notice
- Premium brands drive success
Competitive Strategies
- Technology and imported ingredients as premium justification
- Channels to market becoming more diversified
- Figure 22: E-commerce value, by B2C and C2C, China 2011-15
- Figure 23: Imported air care products in high-end supermarket, Shanghai 2016
- A gap in fragrance varieties for brands to fulfil
- Figure 24: Top 10 fragrance component groups in new air care product launches, China, Japan, UK and US, 2014-16
- More creative ways of naming fragrances
- Figure 25: Fragrance collections by local air care brand, Shanghai 2016
- Figure 26: Fragrance names by local air care brand, Shanghai 2016
- Technology and imported ingredients as premium justification
Who’s Innovating?
- Tapping into consumer needs for natural and clean fragrances
- Figure 27: Share of fresh & clean fragrance in new air care products, China, Japan, UK and US, 2014-16
- Figure 28: Top 10 fragrances in new air car products with fresh & clean fragrance group, China, Japan, UK and US 2014-16
- Figure 29: Examples of new air care products with fresh & clean fragrance, US and UK
- Innovative product design
- Figure 30: Electric-powered gel air care product, Shanghai 2016
- Asian markets are still focusing on odour neutralising claims
- Figure 31: Top ten claims in air care new product launches, by China, Japan, Korea, US and UK, 2013-16
- Figure 32: Examples of new air care products with instant odourising claims, Japan 2016
- Figure 33: Examples of new air care products with environmentally-friendly claims, US 2016
- Global innovation worth knowing
- High tech innovations emerging in air care
- Figure 34: Febreze Connect, US 2016
- Mood-changing scents
- Figure 35: Mood-changing scents, US 2016
- Air fresheners for vacuum cleaners
- Figure 36: Examples of new air care products for vacuum cleaners, Denmark and Germany
- Anti-odour fridge air freshener to keep vegetables fresh for longer
- Figure 37: Example of new air care product for fridge, Vietnam 2015
- Good enough to eat
- Figure 38: Examples of new air care products with food and beverage-inspired fragrances, US, Canada and Brazil 2015-16
- SC Johnson’s format innovations in North and Latin America
- Figure 39: Example of Glade air care new product in US, 2016
- Figure 40: Examples of Glade new air care products in Latin America, 2015-16
- Tapping into consumer needs for natural and clean fragrances
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Usage is up in car air care, scented oils, incense and scented candles
- Premium air care users are skewed to females under-30
- Product perception explains usage trends
- Floral fragrances still popular but consumers are open to explore scents
- High demand for products addressing pollution and emotional wellbeing
- Usage is up in car air care, scented oils, incense and scented candles
Usage of Air Care Products
- Trends in product usage
- Figure 41: Air care products used in past 12 months, November 2016 vs August 2013
- Different profile of instant and continuous air care users
- Figure 42: Air care products used in past 12 months, by type of users, November 2016
- Who are using ambience-enhancing air care products?
- City and regional differences prevail
- Trends in product usage
Purchase of Air Care Products
- Scented oils, candles and incense show highest gifting opportunities
- Figure 43: Who purchased air care products, November 2016
- 25-39-year-old females are more likely to be main purchasers
- Figure 44: Who purchased reed diffusers and scented candles, November 2016
- Scented oils, candles and incense show highest gifting opportunities
Product Perception
- Solid/gel air fresheners are considered most harmful to health
- Figure 45: Correspondence analysis – Perceptions of different types of air care products, November 2016
- Young males and females think differently
- Solid/gel air fresheners are considered most harmful to health
Fragrance Preference
- Floral fragrances still by far the most popular
- Figure 46: Favourite scent in daily life, November 2016
- Open-minded yet not very imaginative
- Floral fragrances still by far the most popular
Appealing Product Functions
- Anti-pollution and mood-lifting as important as odour elimination
- Figure 47: Functions expected from an ideal air care product, November 2016
- Be realistic about solving air pollution for high earners
- Figure 48: Gap between high and low earners in expected air care product functions, November 2016
- Premium air care product users more likely to look for emotional benefits
- Figure 49: Selected functions expected from an ideal air care product, by air care products used in past 12 months, November 2016
- Anti-pollution and mood-lifting as important as odour elimination
Innovation Opportunities
- Household care brands still lead, but only by a small margin
- Figure 50: Purchase intention of air care products launched by different types of brands, November 2016
- Floral and plant scent garner strongest interest
- Figure 51: Purchase intention of air care products with different types of scent, November 2016
- Premium buyers show more interest in seasonal products, adjustable scent strength and multi-scents
- Figure 52: Purchase intention of air care products with different innovative features, November 2016
- Figure 53: Purchase interest in selected air care products, % of definitely would buy, by selected types of air care products used in the past 12 months, November 2016
- Household care brands still lead, but only by a small margin
Meet the Mintropolitans
- An essential for MinTs
- Figure 54: Air care products used in past 12 months, by consumer classification, November 2016
- Still an opportunity for premium gel air fresheners
- Stress/fatigue-relieving benefits best differentiating MinTs and Non-MinTs
- Figure 55: Top six differentiating functions expected from an ideal air care product, by consumer classification, November 2016
- Seasonal products can be an innovation priority
- Figure 56: Top six differentiating innovation opportunities in air care, % of definitely would buy, by consumer classification, November 2016
- An essential for MinTs
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 57: Retail sales of total air care market, China 2011-21
Appendix – Fragrance Preference in Word Cloud
- Figure 58: Favourite scent in daily life, November 2016
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
