Air Care - UK - July 2017
“Although scent is a vital part of the air care category, many people still look towards the category for pure function: removing odours. As a result, fragrance-free products may provide a future area of growth as brands try to allay concerns over ingredients, and reduce discouraging factors such as scents being too artificial or too strong.”
– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst
This report examines the following:
- The effects of air pollution on the air care market
- An opportunity for fragrance-free
Issues and Insights
- The effects of air pollution on the air care market
- The facts
- The implications
- An opportunity for fragrance-free
- The facts
- The implications
- The effects of air pollution on the air care market
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Value growth slows
- Non-electric segment influenced by candle growth
- Discounter influence likely to wane from 2017
- Finances improving but reasons to be cautious
- A rise in one-person households could dampen growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Value growth slows
- Figure 14: UK retail value sales and forecast of air care products, at current and constant prices, 2012-22
- Figure 15: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail sales of air care products, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
Market Segmentation
- Non-electric segment influences total category growth
- Figure 16: UK retail sales of air care products, by segment, 2015-17 (est)
- Value sales of manual fresheners decline in spite of Air Wick Pure
- Continuous electric fresheners stutter
- Car freshener segment remains stable
Channels to Market
- Discounter influence likely to wane from 2017
- Increased product lines likely to have boosted grocery multiples
- Figure 17: UK retail value sales of air care products, by outlet type, 2015-17 (est)
Market Drivers
- Ageing population puts limits on growth
- Figure 18: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2012-22
- Finances improving but confidence takes a knock
- Figure 19: Trends in how respondents would describe their financial situation, February 2009-April 2017
- Figure 20: Trends in consumer sentiment for the coming year, January 2009-June 2017
- A rise in one-person households could dampen growth
- Figure 21: UK households, by size, 2012-22
- Uses of fragrance in other products
- Government drafts air pollution plan
- Indoor pollution studies continue
- Fragrance technology may limit advantage for aerosols
- Netflix and fragrance
- Figure 22: Usage of streaming and on-demand services, December 2016
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Yankee Candle and Ambi Pur experience highest growth
- Air Wick looks to Pure to rejuvenate electric value sales
- Increase in NPD as demand for candles grows
- 2016 attempts to encourage year-round appeal
- Febreze odour removal creates higher trust among consumers
- Brands struggle to stand out
Market Share
- Yankee Candle and Ambi Pur experience highest growth
- Figure 23: Brand shares of value sales of air care products, years ending June 2016 and 2017
- Glade and Wax Lyrical biggest movers in non-electric segment
- Figure 24: Brand shares in value sales of continuous non-electric air fresheners, years ending June 2016 and 2017
- Air Wick looks to Pure to rejuvenate electric value sales
- Figure 25: Brand shares in value sales of continuous electric air fresheners, years ending June, 2016 and 2017
- Febreze remains most popular manual air freshener brand
- Figure 26: Brand shares in value sales of manual air fresheners, years ending June 2016 and 2017
- Yankee Candle set to become contender in car segment
- Figure 27: Brand shares in value sales of car air fresheners, years ending June 2016 and 2017
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Increase in NPD as demand for candles grows
- Figure 28: New product development in the air care products category, by sub-category, January 2014-April 2017
- Fragrance focus means opportunity for new products
- Figure 29: New product development in the air care products category, by launch type, January 2014-April 2017
- Figure 30: Examples of new product launches in the air care products category, 2016
- Brands continue to dominate
- Figure 31: New product development in the air care products category, own-label vs branded, January 2014-April 2017
- Figure 32: Examples of new product launches from Tesco in the air care products category, 2016
- Air Wick launches push RB to top company
- Figure 33: Examples of Air Wick launches (Reckitt Benckiser), 2016
- Wax Lyrical rises in the rankings, SC Johnson slips
- Figure 34: New product development in the air care products category, by top ultimate companies and other, 2014-16
- Febreze gives consumer guidance
- Figure 35: Examples of Febreze launches (Procter & Gamble), 2017
- Reduced focus on functionality
- Figure 36: Leading claims in the air care products category, based on top claims for 2016, 2015 and 2016
- Seasonal and limited edition still prominent in candles
- Figure 37: Limited edition and seasonal claims on new launches, by sub-category, 2015 and 2016
- Gourmet/edible fragrances take the lead from floral
- Figure 38: Leading fragrances in the air care products category, based on top fragrance component groups for 2016, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 39: Examples of product launches in the air care products category with gourmet/edible fragrances, 2016
- Smart candles
- Figure 40: LuDela smart candle, September 2016
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Adspend increases in line with NPD
- Figure 41: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on air care products, January 2014-April 2017
- Autumn feast, Summer famine
- Figure 42: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on air care products, by month, 2014-16
- 2016 attempts to encourage year-round appeal
- P&G runs biggest campaigns
- Figure 43: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on air care products, by advertiser, January 2014-April 2017
- RB pushes Air Wick
- Figure 44: Air Wick Summer Delight Wax Melts, June 2016
- SC Johnson spend on Glade declines
- Figure 45: Glade “Feel Glade” Relaxing Zen, August 2016
- Life Scents increases digital share of adspend
- Figure 46: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on air care products, by media type, January 2014-April 2017
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 47: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, May 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 48: Key metrics for selected brands, May 2017
- Febreze odour removal builds confidence in the product
- Figure 49: Attitudes, by brand, May 2017
- Ambi Pur, Air Wick and Glade have similar images
- Figure 50: Brand personality – Macro image, May 2017
- Yankee Candle promotes emotional response
- Figure 51: Brand personality – Micro image, May 2017
- Brand analysis
- Yankee Candle stands out from the crowd
- Figure 52: User profile of Yankee Candle, May 2017
- Febreze promotes greater proportion of trust
- Figure 53: User profile of Febreze, May 2017
- Air Wick Pure helps to increase trust but differentiation remains a battle
- Figure 54: User profile of Air Wick, May 2017
- Ambi Pur seen in similar terms to other brands
- Figure 55: User profile of Ambi Pur, May 2017
- Glade’s lower NPD and adspend may have limited development of brand image
- Figure 56: User profile of Glade, May 2017
- Oust focus on sprays means it is more likely to be seen as basic
- Figure 57: User profile of Oust, May 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Penetration stabilises year on year
- Shift towards more usage
- Price a bigger issue for users than non-users
- Candles to set overall atmosphere
- People often base choice on prior experience
- Fragrance-free may be untapped area
Usage of Air Care Products
- Penetration stabilises year on year
- Figure 58: Usage of air care products in the last 12 months, April 2016 and April 2017
- Aerosol users more likely to stick to one product
- Figure 59: Repertoire of usage of air care products in the last 12 months, April 2017
Changes in Air Care Usage
- Shift towards more usage
- Figure 60: Changes in air care usage, April 2017
- Financial situation contributes towards shifts in usage
- Figure 61: Changes in air care usage, by household income, April 2017
- Over-55 usage slowing down
- Figure 62: Changes in air care usage, by age, April 2017
Barriers to Air Care Usage
- Price a bigger barrier for users than non-users
- Figure 63: Barriers to air care usage, by users and non-users of air care products, April 2017
- People on their own struggle to see the need
- Figure 64: Agreement with “I don’t feel they are necessary”, by household size, April 2017
- Non-users have negative perception of scents
- Competition from natural sources
- Figure 65: Agreement with “I prefer to open a window to freshen the air instead”, by age, April 2017
Scented Candle Usage Triggers
- Candles used to set overall atmosphere
- Figure 66: Emotional triggers for using scented candles, by gender, April 2017
- Candles as a solution to malodours
- Figure 67: Situational triggers for using scented candles, by gender, April 2017
- Candles to accompany the TV
- Women more likely to respond to emotional triggers
Factors Influencing Choice of Scent
- People often base scent choice on prior experience
- Figure 68: Factors influencing choice of scent, April 2017
- Pushing interest in new scents
Air Care Behaviours
- Candle usage not always diminished by safety concerns
- Figure 69: Air care behaviours, April 2017
- Fragrance-free may be untapped area
- Figure 70: Agreement with “I only use air fresheners to remove bad odours”, by gender and age, April 2017
- Concerns over air
- Figure 71: Agreement with “I am concerned about the quality of outdoor air where I live” and “I am concerned about the quality of air in my home”, by region and area, April 2017
- Allergies could exacerbate concerns over air pollution
- Communication requires a subtle touch
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.