"The air care market experienced a slight sales decline in 2016, reflective of flat market penetration, increasing competition, and a functional approach to the category. However, interest in air purifying and aromatherapy benefits may encourage increased consumer spend. Adults may also be drawn to retailers with enhanced shopping experiences, including those that use technology to improve scent testing or selection."

- Rebecca Cullen, Home & Personal Care Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: