Air Care - US - March 2017
"The air care market experienced a slight sales decline in 2016, reflective of flat market penetration, increasing competition, and a functional approach to the category. However, interest in air purifying and aromatherapy benefits may encourage increased consumer spend. Adults may also be drawn to retailers with enhanced shopping experiences, including those that use technology to improve scent testing or selection."
- Rebecca Cullen, Home & Personal Care Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Ingredient, safety concerns may limit product usage
- Save vs splurge mentality impacts sales
- Market overview
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Air care product sales experience slight dip
- Candles account for majority of sales, vehicle air fresheners lead growth
- Environmentally friendly claims gain momentum
- Vehicle and commuting trends influence market
- Air care product sales experience slight dip
Market Size and Forecast
- Air care market experiences dip in sales in 2016
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of air care products, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of air care products, at current prices, 2011-21
- Air care market experiences dip in sales in 2016
Market Breakdown
- Candles are largest segment, vehicle air fresheners see biggest gains
- Figure 9: Share of US sales of air care products, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of air care products, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Most sales occur within other channels, drug stores losing share
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of air care products, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Candles are largest segment, vehicle air fresheners see biggest gains
Market Perspective
- More manufacturers moving toward ingredient transparency
- Candles dominate product launches
- Figure 12: Share of air care launches, by product type, 2012-17*
- Scent top-of-mind for candles, though environmental claims on the rise
- Figure 13: Words associated with candles, January 2017
- Figure 14: Share of air care product launch claims, 2012-17*
- More manufacturers moving toward ingredient transparency
Market Factors
- Cars on the road versus public transportation
- Number of cars on the road
- Figure 15: Percentage of households that own a car, July 2010-August 2016
- Growing American commute times…
- …yet public transportation ridership is sliding
- Decline in households with children adds to market struggles
- Figure 16: Households, by presence of own children, 2006-16
- Cars on the road versus public transportation
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- S.C. Johnson & Son maintains market lead, losing share
- Consumer brand perceptions good news for key players
- Odor, room specific products perform well
- Splurge vs save mentality challenges sales, mass brands struggle
- Unique sensory experiences, improved retailing could benefit category
- S.C. Johnson & Son maintains market lead, losing share
Manufacturer Sales of Air Care
- S.C. Johnson & Son leads market yet losing share
- Manufacturer sales of air care
- Figure 17: MULO sales of air care, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- S.C. Johnson & Son leads market yet losing share
Brand Perceptions
- Perceptions align with brand positioning
- Figure 18: Correspondence Analysis – Air Care, December 2016
- Methodology
- Figure 19: Air Care, December 2016
- Perceptions align with brand positioning
What’s Working?
- Brands take on bathroom odor
- Figure 20: TV ad, How to poop at a party ad – Poo Pourri, October 2016
- Premium candle brands benefit from positive perceptions
- Figure 21: Share of premium air care product launches, 2012-16
- Interest in natural and environmental claims growing
- Layered scents provide a customized experience
- Brands take on bathroom odor
What’s Struggling?
- Budget brand, private label candles face competition
- Figure 22: MULO sales of private label, by segment, 2012-rolling 52-weeks ending Oct. 30, 2016
- Budget brand, private label candles face competition
What’s Next?
- “Mandles” gain momentum
- Figure 23: Target candle and mandle display
- Air tech: air care gets smart
- Retailers improve shopping experience, subscription boxes
- Unique sensory experiences
- “Mandles” gain momentum
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Younger adults, parents, Hispanics more engaged in category
- Most purchases occur at mass merchandisers
- While enjoyable, candle and wax melt shopping can be improved
- Ingredient concerns relevant for younger air care users
- Interest in innovations could give market a lift
- Younger adults, parents, Hispanics more engaged in category
Product Usage
- Adults using variety of air care formats
- Figure 24: Air care product usage, January 2016 and December 2016
- Figure 25: Repertoire of air care product usage, December 2016
- Higher engagement among adults aged 18-34, parents
- Figure 26: Air care product usage, by age and by parental status, December 2016
- Figure 27: Repertoire of air care product usage, by age, parental status, December 2016
- In their own words:
- Usage of air care products high across household income levels
- Figure 28: Select air care product usage, by household income, December 2016
- Figure 29: Repertoire of air care product usage, by household income, December 2016
- Hispanics more engaged with air care
- Figure 30: Select air care product usage, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Retailers Shopped
- Air care purchases made mainly through mass channels
- Selection and convenience drive purchase locations
- Figure 31: Target home air freshener display among household cleaning products
- Figure 32: Yankee Candle, Bath & Body Works email promotion, December 2016, February 2017
- Figure 33: Retailers shopped, by segment, December 2016
- Young adults gravitate toward retailers with low prices, selection
- Figure 34: Mass merchandiser and specialty retailer shopped for scented candles and air fresheners, by age, December 2016
- In their own words:
- Figure 35: Mass merchandisers and specialty retailers shopped, by segment, by race and Hispanic origin, December 2016
Shopping for Candles and Wax Melts
- Shopping experience leaves room for improvement
- Purchases triggered by change of season, impulse
- Not all brands are viewed as equal
- Figure 36: Shopping for candle and wax melt products, December 2016
- Improved retail experience could engage younger adults
- Figure 37: Select attitudes about shopping for candle and wax melts, by age, December 2016
- Hispanics may need more motivation to increase spending
- Figure 38: Select attitudes about shopping for candle and wax melts, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Attitudes toward Air Care
- Adults use multiple products, attitudes toward scent vary
- Ingredient concerns could be offset with greater transparency
- Figure 39: Attitudes toward air care, December 2016
- Younger adults find benefits in niche formats, voice ingredient concerns
- Figure 40: Select attitudes, by age and parental status, December 2016
- Multicultural adults look for natural claims
- Figure 41: Select attitudes, by race and Hispanic origin, December 2016
Interest in Innovations
- Products with aromatherapy, air-quality benefits of most interest
- Customization, personalization to provide a unique user experience
- In their words:
- Although niche, smart technology and subscription services hold interest
- Figure 42: Interest in innovations, December 2016
- Young adults, parents drive interest in innovations
- Figure 43: Select interest in innovations, by age and parental status, December 2016
- Convenient and customizable innovations appeal to multicultural adults
- Figure 44: Select interest in innovations, by race and Hispanic origin, December 2016
Appendix – Market
- Figure 45: Disposable Personal Income change from previous period, January 2007-August 2016
- Figure 46: Total US retail sales and forecast of air care products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 47: Total US retail sales and forecast of air care products, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 48: Total US retail sales of air care products, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 49: Total US retail sales and forecast of candles, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 50: Total US retail sales and forecast of home air fresheners, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 51: Total US retail sales and forecast of vehicle air fresheners, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 52: Total US retail sales of air care products, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 53: Total US retail sales of air care products, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 54: MULO sales of candles, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 55: MULO sales of home air fresheners, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 56: MULO sales of vehicle air fresheners, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 57: Percentage of households using air care, by type, July 2010- August 2016
Companies Covered
