“Airlines have enjoyed strong growth over the past two years. Cheap oil has kept fuel bills down, and the savings enabled airlines to cut fares. However, Brexit is casting a shadow on the industry. There are concerns over the Open Skies Agreement, airline ownership rules and declining consumer disposable income. However, while companies may cut back on business travel, holidaymakers should prop up the market as budget carriers slash prices to stimulate growth.”

– Fergal McGivney, Travel Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: