"Dollar sales of alcoholic beverage mixers have seen steady growth in recent years, growing 15% from 2012-17 (7% when adjusted for inflation). Volume sales of cordials, liqueurs, vermouth, and aperitifs increased by 16% over the same period. Continued interest in cocktail culture, especially on premise, is helping here, as is a growing array of products that consumers can turn to for help in making cocktails/mixed drinks at home. The major challenge to the category is below-average home consumption of these drink types. Establishing a stronger tie with at-home consumption will help products hit their mark and grow adoption and sales."

Beth Bloom, Associate Director - Food & Drink

This report will look at the following areas: