Alcoholic Beverage Mixers - US - September 2017
"Dollar sales of alcoholic beverage mixers have seen steady growth in recent years, growing 15% from 2012-17 (7% when adjusted for inflation). Volume sales of cordials, liqueurs, vermouth, and aperitifs increased by 16% over the same period. Continued interest in cocktail culture, especially on premise, is helping here, as is a growing array of products that consumers can turn to for help in making cocktails/mixed drinks at home. The major challenge to the category is below-average home consumption of these drink types. Establishing a stronger tie with at-home consumption will help products hit their mark and grow adoption and sales."
Beth Bloom, Associate Director - Food & Drink
This report will look at the following areas:
- A quarter of adults drink cocktails at home
- 35% of at-home cocktail/mixed drink makers use an alcoholic beverage mixer
- Cordials/liqueurs/vermouth/aperitifs remain largely in the realm of cocktails
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- A quarter of adults drink cocktails at home
- Figure 1: Beverages consumed – Cocktails, June 2017
- 35% of at-home cocktail/mixed drink makers use an alcoholic beverage mixer
- Figure 2: Products used – mixers, June 2017
- Cordials/liqueurs/vermouth/aperitifs remain largely in the realm of cocktails
- Figure 3: Beverages consumed – Cordials/liqueurs/aperitif, June 2017
- The opportunities
- Consumers are interested in mixers that are versatile and natural
- Figure 4: Innovation of interest, June 2017
- Coffee- and tea-based mixers may resonate with younger home drinkers
- Figure 5: Products used – Non-alcohol, June 2017
- The highest percentage of consumers learn to make drinks from family/friends
- Figure 6: Learning to make cocktails/mixed drinks, June 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Dollar sales in the mixers market grow by 15% from 2012-17
- Volume sales of cordials/liqueurs/vermouth/aperitifs grow
- A quarter of adults drink cocktails at home
- Coffee/tea is a strong opportunity to resonate with younger home drinkers
Market Size and Forecast
- Dollar sale of the mixers market grows by 15% from 2012-17
- Figure 7: US retail sales and forecast of alcoholic beverage mixers, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: US retail sales and forecast of alcoholic beverage mixers, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of alcoholic beverage mixers, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Volume sales of cordials/liqueurs/vermouth/aperitifs grow 16% from 2012-17
- Figure 10: Total US volume sales* and forecast of cordials/liqueurs and vermouth/aperitifs, 2012-22
- Figure 11: Total US volume sales* and forecast of cordials/liqueurs and vermouth/aperitifs, 2012-22
Market Breakdown
- Liquid mixers lead and continue to grow as others decline
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales and forecast of alcoholic beverage mixers, by form, at current prices, 2012-17
- Cordials/liqueur sales far outpace that of vermouth/aperitif
- Figure 13: Total US volume sales* and forecast of cordials/liqueurs and vermouth/aperitifs, by segment, 2012-22
- Sales of whiskey-based liqueurs lead and grow
- Figure 14: Sales of leading brands of cordials/liqueurs, by type, 2015
Market Perspective
- Consumers are most likely to drink beer at home
- Figure 15: Beverages consumed, June 2017
- A quarter of home drinkers use mixes with alcohol already mixed in
- Figure 16: Products used – Prepared spirits-based cocktails, June 2017
- A higher percentage of consumers drink cocktails AFH than at home
- Figure 17: Change in incidence of top 15 cocktails, Q2 2015-Q2 2017
- CSDs are most popular mix-in for cocktails/mixed drinks made at home
- Figure 18: Products used – Non-alcohol, June 2017
- Younger drinkers seem likely to pair newer drink formats with alcohol
- Figure 19: Products used – Non-alcohol (CSD), by age, June 2017
- More than a third of under 45s use fruit water to make drinks at home
- Figure 20: Products used – Non-alcohol (juice), by age, June 2017
- Coffee/tea is a strong opportunity to resonate with younger home drinkers
- Figure 21: Products used – Non-alcohol (other), by age, June 2017
- Label updates/anti-sugar laws put the focus on sugar
Market Factors
- A quarter of adults drink cocktails at home
- Figure 22: Beverages consumed – Cocktails, June 2017
- Figure 23: Attitudes toward cocktails, March 2017
- Men are more likely than women to drink classic cocktails at home
- Figure 24: Beverages consumed – Cocktails, by gender, June 2017
- 25-44s are targets for at-home cocktail consumption
- Figure 25: Beverages consumed – Cocktails, by age, June 2017
- Cost savings is a key driver for drinking cocktails/mixed-drinks at home
- Figure 26: Reasons for home consumption, June 2017
- Men are more likely than women to get into the craft of drink making
- Figure 27: Reasons for home consumption, by gender, June 2017
- 35-44s appear to be in it for the craft
- Figure 28: Reasons for home consumption, by age, June 2017
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- American Beverage Marketers represents 20% of mixer sales
- Strong growth of smaller brands points to potential areas of opportunity
- Seasonal launches see strong growth
- Mixer staples are giving way to new breed of cocktails
Company and Brand Sales of Alcoholic Beverage Mixers
- American Beverage Marketers represents 20% of mixer sales
- Sales of alcoholic beverage mixers by company
- Figure 29: Share of MULO sales of alcoholic beverage mixers, by leading companies and brands, 52 weeks ending June 11, 2017
- Strong growth of smaller brands points to potential areas of opportunity
- Figure 30: MULO sales of alcoholic beverage mixers, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
What’s Working?
- Baileys leads launches
- Figure 31: Liqueurs launches, by leading brands, 2016-17*
- Seasonal launches see strong growth
- Figure 32: Mixer launches, by leading claims, 2013-17*
- Figure 33: Liqueur launches, by leading claims, 2013-17*
- An increase in glass could spell an upgrade in the category
- Figure 34: Mixer launches, by packaging material, 2013-17*
What’s Struggling?
- Mixer staples giving way to new breed of cocktails
- Figure 35: Mixer launches, by leading flavors, 2013-17*
- Figure 36: Liqueur launches, by leading flavors, 2013-17*
- Mixer cost may be a deterrent to some home drinkers
What’s Next?
- Wine cocktails
- Restaurant inspired
- Expanding the range with flavor varieties
- Shifting the focus from drink types to flavor profiles
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 35% of at-home cocktail/mixed drink makers use a mixer
- Young adults are the strongest target for mixer use
- Cordial/liqueur/aperitifs are still the realm of cocktails
- The highest percentage of consumers learn to make drinks from family/friends
- Consumers want mixers that are versatile and made with natural ingredients
Products Used to Make Cocktails/Mixed Drinks at Home
- Mixers used
- 35% of at-home cocktail/mixed drink makers use a mixer
- Figure 37: Products used – Mixers, June 2017
- Figure 38: Mixer consumption – Format, 2013-17
- Women are more likely than men to use mixes
- Figure 39: Products used – Mixers, by gender, June 2017
- Young adults are strongest target for mixer use
- Figure 40: Products used – Mixers, by age, June 2017
- Alcohol used
- More than half of home cocktail/mixed drink makers use white spirits
- Figure 41: Products used – Alcohol, June 2017
- Men are more likely than women to use vermouth/aperitifs to make drinks
- Figure 42: Products used – Cordials/liqueurs/vermouth/aperitifs, by gender, June 2017
- Cordial/liqueur use spans ages
- Figure 43: Products used – Cordials/liqueurs/vermouth/aperitifs, by age, June 2017
- Vermouth/aperitifs largely the domain of higher earners
- Figure 44: Products used – Cordials/liqueurs/vermouth/aperitifs, by HH income, June 2017
- Cordials/liqueurs/vermouth/aperitifs most likely to be used by classic cocktail drinkers
- Figure 45: Products used – Cordials/liqueurs/vermouth/aperitif, by cocktail type, June 2017
Liqueur/Aperitif Consumption
- Cordial/liqueur/aperitif are still the realm of cocktails
- Figure 46: Beverages consumed – Cordials/liqueurs/aperitif, June 2017
- Figure 47: Cordial/liqueur consumption – Amount, 2013-17
- 25-44s are a good area of focus for cordials/liqueurs/aperitif
- Figure 48: Beverages consumed – Cordials/liqueurs/aperitif, by age, June 2017
Where Consumers Learn to Make Cocktails/Mixed Drinks
- The highest percentage of consumers learn to make drinks from family/friends
- Figure 49: Learning to make cocktails/mixed drinks, June 2017
- Men are more likely to learn from technology
- Figure 50: Learning to make cocktails/mixed drinks, by gender, June 2017
- Nearly half of 25-34s make up recipes on their own
- Figure 51: Learning to make cocktails/mixed drinks, by age, June 2017
- Drink makers who like to show off are more likely to learn how to make drinks online
- Figure 52: Learning to make cocktails/mixed drinks, by reasons for drinking at home, June 2017
Mixer Innovation of Interest
- Consumers are most likely to be interested in mixers that are versatile and are made with natural ingredients
- Figure 53: Innovation of interest, June 2017
- Figure 54: TURF Analysis – Innovation of interest, June 2017
- Figure 55: Table - TURF Analysis – Innovation of interest, June 2017
- Versatility and natural ingredients may do best job of swaying non-users
- Figure 56: Innovation of interest, by mixer usage, June 2017
- Figure 57: TURF Analysis – Innovation of interest, June 2017
- Figure 58: Table – TURF Analysis – Innovation of interest, June 2017
- 25-34s are key target for innovation
- Figure 59: Innovation of interest, by age, June 2017
- Consumers who like to control calorie counts are most interested in reduced calorie mixers
- Figure 60: Innovation of interest, by reasons for drinking at home, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- TURF Methodology
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 61: Total US retail sales and forecast of alcoholic beverage mixers, by form, at current prices, 2012-17
- Figure 62: US supermarket sales of alcoholic beverage mixers, at current prices, 2012-17
- Figure 63: US sales of alcoholic beverage mixers through other retail channels, at current prices, 2012-17
- Figure 64: Total U.S. volume sales* of cordials/liqueurs, 2012-17
- Figure 65: Total U.S. volume sales and forecast of vermouth/aperitifs, 2012-22
- Figure 66: Sales of leading brands of cordials/liqueurs, by type, 2015
- Figure 67: Market share of cordials/liqueurs, by supplier case prices, 2015
- Figure 68: Market share of vermouth/aperitif, by supplier class, 2015
- Figure 69: Share of US volume sales* of vermouth/aperitif and cordials/liqueurs, by type and origin, 2016
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 70: Mixer launches, by leading claims, 2013-17*
- Figure 71: Mixer launches, by leading flavors, 2013-17*
- Figure 72: Mixer launches, by leading claims, 2013-17*
- Figure 73: Mixer launches, by packaging material, 2013-17*
- Figure 74: Mixer launches, by private label, 2013-17*
- Figure 75: Liqueur launches, by leading claims, 2013-17*
- Figure 76: Liqueur launches, by leading flavors, 2013-17*
- Figure 77: Liqueur launches, by leading brands, 2013-17*
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.