“Americans may be questioning what lies ahead with a new administration in the White House, but any uncertainty they may have hasn’t significantly changed their outlook on spending. Most agree that their financial situations will stay the same, or even improve in the next 12 months. Even with a majority feeling financially stable, it is clear that people are looking for more – increased incomes, greater opportunities, and meaningful work would go a long way to improving Americans’ quality of life.”

- Dana Macke, Senior Analyst, Lifestyles and Leisure

This report will cover the following areas: