American Lifestyles: Finding Common Ground - US - April 2017
“Americans may be questioning what lies ahead with a new administration in the White House, but any uncertainty they may have hasn’t significantly changed their outlook on spending. Most agree that their financial situations will stay the same, or even improve in the next 12 months. Even with a majority feeling financially stable, it is clear that people are looking for more – increased incomes, greater opportunities, and meaningful work would go a long way to improving Americans’ quality of life.”
- Dana Macke, Senior Analyst, Lifestyles and Leisure
This report will cover the following areas:
- New immigration policies may shift the labor landscape
- Expectations for international trade may change
- Growing gap between college- and high school-educated Americans
- Where jobs leave, opioids move in
- Updated healthcare plan on shaky ground
- Americans become politically reactive
Category Review – In-Home Food
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Healthful eating and a bit of indulgence drive retail food sales
- Figure 25: Total US in-home foods market value, 2011-16
- Slow, steady growth to continue
- Figure 26: Best- and worst-case forecast of in-home food market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Facilitating healthful eating
- Enabling snacking
- Providing small indulgences
- Cold cereal lacks convenience, satiety
- Shelf-stable vegetables overshadowed by fresh
- Packaging innovation: greater transparency and functionality
- Power to the plants
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 27: Perceived change in spend on in-home food, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Dining Out
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Restaurants can’t rely on what’s worked in the past
- Figure 28: Total US dining out market value, 2011-16
- The “fast fine” segment is the wave of the future
- Figure 29: Best- and worst-case forecast of dining out market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- The lines that once divided the restaurant industry are becoming blurred
- Technology will continue to be a factor shifting the restaurant experience
- Growth and expansion of existing concepts will no longer be in a straightforward path
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 30: Perceived change in spend on dining out, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Alcoholic Drinks (in home)
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Dollar sales of alcoholic drinks at home grew 18% from 2011-16
- Figure 31: Total US alcoholic drinks (in home) market value, 2011-16
- Strong positive sales forecast for 2016-21
- Figure 32: Best- and worst-case forecast of alcoholic drinks (in home) market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Nutritional transparency and highlighting health benefits
- Smaller formats may help inspire trial
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 33: Perceived change in spend on alcoholic drinks (in home), January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Alcoholic Drinks (out of home)
- What you need to know
- What we think
- On-premise sales pass the $100 billion mark
- Figure 34: Total US alcoholic drinks (out of home) market value, 2011-16
- Restaurants benefit from the growing alcohol market
- Figure 35: Best- and worst-case forecast of alcoholic drinks (out of home) market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Sparkling wines shine in foodservice
- Fresh ingredients are pushing out premade mixers
- A unique experience sets a bar apart
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 36: Perceived change in spend on alcoholic drinks (out of home), January 2013-17
- Figure 37: Perceived change in spend on alcoholic drinks (out of home), by household income, January 2017
- Key consumer findings
- Figure 38: Alcoholic drinks (out of home) – New drink trial motivators, February 2016
- What you need to know
Category Review – Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Dollar sales of non-alcoholic drinks grew 27% from 2011-16
- Figure 39: Total US non-alcoholic drinks market value, 2011-16
- Non-alcoholic beverages are forecast to grow by 11% from 2016-21
- Figure 40: Best- and worst-case forecast of non-alcoholic drinks market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Consumers look for added benefits
- Blurring category lines will help both strong and struggling drink categories
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 41: Perceived change in spend on non-alcoholic drinks, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Beauty and Personal Care
- What you need to know
- What we think
- BPC category continues to experience steady growth
- Figure 42: Total US beauty and personal care market value, 2011-16
- Slow but steady growth anticipated through 2021
- Figure 43: Best- and worst-case forecast of beauty and personal care market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Color cosmetics category sees a lift in light of current trends
- Hotter than average summer propels sun care sales
- Ethical claims reach younger generations
- Natural offerings increasingly important
- Nail color and care struggles continue
- Consumers still apathetic toward fragrances category
- Customizable products are in demand
- Themes of inclusivity and celebrating diversity become more prevalent
- Interactive shopping experiences engage younger shoppers
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 44: Perceived change in spend on beauty and personal care, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – OTC and Pharmaceuticals
- What you need to know
- What we think
- OTC and pharmaceutical market trajectory continues upward
- Figure 45: Total US OTC and pharmaceuticals market value, 2011-16
- Growth in the OTC and pharmaceuticals market will persist
- Figure 46: Best- and worst-case forecast of OTCs and pharmaceuticals market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Focus on families; engage with natural remedies
- Incontinence products undergo makeover; sales soar
- Allergy switch from Rx-to-OTC boosts market; shelf becoming increasingly crowded
- Gummies are a mainstay in VMS
- New external analgesic launches provide a boost to mature analgesics market
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 47: Perceived change in spend on OTCs and pharmaceuticals, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Household Care
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Innovation edges up growth in mature household category
- Figure 48: Total US household care market value, 2011-16
- Convenience and safety likely to influence future growth
- Figure 49: Best- and worst-case forecast of household care market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Value and extended usage drive spending on paper products
- Innovative laundry formats appeal to a need for convenience, personalization
- Consumers demand functionality, convenience from household surface cleaners
- Themes of changing household dynamics permeate category
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 50: Perceived change in spend on household care, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Clothing, Footwear, and Accessories
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Value continues to rise despite a softening market
- Figure 51: Total US clothing, footwear, and accessories market value, 2011-16
- Future lies in retailers’ abilities to cater to modern shoppers
- Figure 52: Best- and worst-case forecast of clothing, footwear, and accessories market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Apparel sales drag down the category
- Menswear is currently outperforming womenswear
- One bright spot in the apparel market is fitness clothing
- Footwear moves forward at steady pace
- Soft sales seen in accessories
- Little change for children’s apparel
- Amazon challenges competitors
- What’s next? It’s all about technology.
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 53: Perceived change in spend on clothing, footwear, and accessories, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Technology and Communications
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Sales growth roughly at pace with inflation
- Figure 54: Total US technology and communications market value, 2011-16
- Slow growth a victory
- Figure 55: Best- and worst-case forecast of technology and communications market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Tablets struggling
- Apple’s triumph in smartphones continues
- Wearable leaders’ sales soften
- Nest, Echo shine
- Mobile service leaders flourish
- Smart home, new wearables fill sales gap from older categories
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 56: Perceived change in spend on technology and communications, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Vacations and Tourism
- What you need to know
- What we think
- US travel market continues to experience strong growth
- Figure 57: Total US vacations and tourism market value, 2011-16
- Future growth no longer driven by low gas prices
- Figure 58: Best- and worst-case forecast of vacations and tourism market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Airline industry thrives
- Airline sites still capture large share of booking traffic
- Future of international travel is uncertain
- Sharing sector grows
- Agents may find room for growth
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 59: Perceived change in spend on vacations, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Leisure and Entertainment
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Consumers continue to treat themselves with leisure and entertainment
- Figure 60: Total US leisure and entertainment market value, 2011-16
- Spending forecast to grow more slowly through 2021
- Figure 61: Best- and worst-case forecast of leisure and entertainment market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Incorporating technology to drive interest
- Casinos seek to attract younger consumers
- What’s a boon for some sectors leads to bust in others
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 62: Perceived change in spend on leisure and entertainment, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings in leisure and entertainment
- What you need to know
Category Review – Home and Garden
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Home and garden market maintains slow, steady growth
- Figure 63: Total US home and garden market value, 2011-16
- Home and garden poised for steady growth
- Figure 64: Best- and worst-case forecast of home and garden market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Innovation and premiumization boost major household appliances
- Beverage making appliances struggle, tempering small kitchen appliance growth
- Relaxing space, healthy living ambitions benefit lawn and garden market
- Smaller, multifunctional products poised for growth
- The pursuit of hygge in America
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 65: Perceived change in spend on home and garden, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Transportation
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Low fuel prices saving Americans billions of dollars
- Figure 66: Total US transportation market value, 2011-16
- Uncertainty looms over future of transportation
- Figure 67: Best- and worst-case forecast of transportation market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- The future remains uncertain
- Consumers demand safety
- Connectivity improves
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 68: Perceived change in spending on transportation, January 2015-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Personal Finance
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Consumer expenditures rise along with financial services revenue
- Figure 69: Total US personal finance market value, 2011-16
- Industry forecast for moderate growth
- Figure 70: Best- and worst-case forecast of personal finance market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Financial services gain trust
- Increased usage of payment technologies
- Wearable tech options to expand
- Advancements in digital assistants will surely continue
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Key consumer findings
- Figure 71: Investable assets, by generation, November 2016
- Figure 72: Self-described grade on financial knowledge, by gender, March 2016
- Figure 73: Insurance ownership, by marital status, January 2016
- What you need to know
Category Review – Housing
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Housing expenditures continue stable growth
- Figure 74: Total US housing market value, 2011-16
- Future expenditures may be challenged by uncertainty
- Figure 75: Best- and worst-case forecast of housing market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Housing market predicted to remain solid in 2017
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Healthcare and Optical Goods
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Increased spending driven by coverage, population, and economy
- Figure 76: Total US healthcare market value, 2011-16
- ACA’s unknown fate yields future uncertainty
- Figure 77: Best- and worst-case forecast of healthcare market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Telehealth improving cost and convenience
- Hospital stays on the decline
- Automation to streamline healthcare
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
Category Review – Miscellaneous
- What you need to know
- What we think
- Miscellaneous spending growth driven by services
- Figure 78: Total US market value of miscellaneous spending, 2011-16
- Market forecast for relatively stronger gains over the next five years
- Figure 79: Best- and worst-case forecast of miscellaneous spending market value, at current prices, 2011-21
- What it means
- Growth in pet spending continues
- Americans are kicking the habit – or refraining from starting one
- Moderate growth expected for education services
- Traditional news media faces challenges
- Last year’s predictions and outcomes
- Changing consumer spending habits
- Figure 80: Spending vs saving and having extra money, January 2013-17
- Key consumer findings
- What you need to know
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 2017 consumer trends to watch
- Financial situations remain strong, overall
- Strain on the middle class is about more than just money
- A majority are concerned with the issues America faces
- 2017 consumer trends to watch
The Consumer – Trends for 2017
- Trend: The Echo Chamber of Secrets
- Figure 81: Attitudes toward trends – Echo Chamber of Secrets, January 2017
- Trend observation: Bar Roulette
- Trend: Reality 2.0
- Figure 82: Attitudes toward trends – Reality 2.0, January 2017
- Trend observation: IKEA catalog app
- Trend: Be the Change
- Figure 83: Attitudes toward trends – Be the Change, January 2017
- Trend observation: Starbucks FoodShare
- Trend: Life in Sync
- Figure 84: Attitudes toward trends – Life in Sync, January 2017
- Trend observation: Amazon Alexa devices
- Trend: The Echo Chamber of Secrets
The Consumer – How Extra Money is Spent
- Perceptions of finances remain stable (and positive)
- Figure 85: Perceptions of financial health, 2013-17
- More consumers hold steady on spending
- Figure 86: Perceived change in spending, by category, January 2017
- Figure 87: Perceived change in spending – Spent more, by category, 2016-17
- Men and women indulge differently
- Figure 88: Spending more or less – Select items, by gender, January 2017
- Allocation of extra money aligns with previous years
- Figure 89: Where extra money is spent, January 2017 vs January 2016
- Younger consumers saving – but not necessarily through investments
- Figure 90: Where extra money is spent – Select items, by age, January 2017
- White consumers more likely to spend on experiences
- Figure 91: Where extra money is spent – Select items, by race, January 2017
The Consumer – Middle-Class Values
- About half of Americans consider themselves “middle class”
- Figure 92: Middle-class values, January 2017
- Higher-income households still consider themselves “in the middle”
- Figure 93: Attitudes toward socioeconomic status – Perceptions of middle class, by household income, January 2017
- Middle-class Americans struggle with more than a lack of money
- Figure 94: Middle-class values – Select items, by socioeconomic status, January 2017
- Region doesn’t drive significant differences in attitude
- Figure 95: Middle-class values – Select items, by region, January 2017
- Older, White, and male Americans more likely to feel values are shared
- Figure 96: Shared values, by key demographics, January 2017
- Young adults less satisfied, but feel they have opportunities to advance
- Figure 97: Attitudes toward socioeconomic status – Income mobility, by age, January 2017
The Consumer – The State of the Country
- Concerns about the country abound
- Figure 98: Concerns for the country, January 2017
- Figure 99: Personally concerned with economic/financial issues, November 2011
- Immigration concerns may extend beyond a fear of job loss
- Figure 100: Concerns for the country – Select items, by age, January 2017
- Black adults concerned with local issues
- Figure 101: Concerns for the country – Select items, by race, January 2017
- Macro issues appear more pressing for high-income Americans
- Figure 102: Concerns for the country – Select items, by socioeconomic status, January 2017
- Large majority of Americans concerned with maintaining lifestyles
- Figure 103: Concerns for the country – Maintaining standard of living, by household income and education, January 2017
The Consumer – Looking Past the Election
- Consumers more positive about the US economy than their personal prospects
- Figure 104: Impact of the presidential election, February 2017
- Most feel their financial situation will remain unchanged
- Figure 105: Postelection and post-inauguration attitudes toward financial situations, November 2016 and February 2017
- Americans willing to wait it out
- Figure 106: Election attitudes, November 2016-February 2017
- Consumers more positive about the US economy than their personal prospects
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations
- A note on socioeconomic levels
- Data sources
