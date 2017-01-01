Apps and Applications - Ireland - December 2016

“Browsing app stores is one of the main ways Irish consumers find apps, indicating that the app store environment is an important influencer on the decision to download an app. As such, optimising their apps to include keywords in the title and description of the app and regular updates will help developers to get their apps ranked higher within app store search results, thus increasing their visibility and ultimately app downloads.”

James Wilson, Research Analyst

This report answers the following questions:

What are the main operating systems used in Ireland?

What influences Irish consumers to download apps?

Are Irish consumers concerned about privacy within apps?





