Attitudes to Advertising - Ireland - August 2017
“Despite taking steps to avoid advertising, there is currently little appetite among Irish consumers to pay for a premium service to do so. This does not mean that consumers accept or are happy with the advertising experience that they receive. Instead, consumers may think that these services do not represent value for money. More clearly demonstrating the benefits (eg fast page load times, greater privacy, exclusive content) of paid-for ad-free services will help providers to boost subscriptions and usage.”
– James Wilson, Research Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Ad-block software usage continues to increase
- Social media platforms remain a key advertising channel
- Newspaper ad revenues fall in 2016
- Device ownership remains at peak levels in Ireland
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Issues covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Estimated advertising revenues, NI and RoI, 2012-22
- Forecast
- Figure 2: Indexed estimated advertising revenues, NI and RoI, 2012-22
- Market factors
- Ad-block software usage continues to increase
- Social media platforms remain a key advertising channel
- Newspaper ad revenues fall in 2016
- Device ownership remains at peak levels in Ireland
- Companies, brands and innovations
- The consumer
- Social media the most effective online advertising channel
- Figure 3: How effective consumers find different online advertising methods, NI and RoI, June 2017
- TV the most effective offline advertising channel
- Figure 4: Offline advertising methods consumers consider effective (noticeable), NI and RoI, June 2017
- Irish consumers taking steps to avoid advertising
- Figure 5: Agreement with statements relating to advertising, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Irish understand ads keep some services free to use
- Figure 6: Agreement with statements relating to advertising, NI and RoI, June 2017
- What we think
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Advertising expenditure continues to grow in 2017
- Usage of ad-blocking software remains high in RoI
- Ad revenues at RoI newspapers fall in 2016
- Multi-device ownership continues to be a challenge for advertisers
- Advertising expenditure continues to grow in 2017
Market Size and Forecast
- Advertising revenues to grow in 2017
- Figure 7: Estimated advertising revenues, IoI, NI and RoI, 2012-22
- All-Ireland adspend growth over next five years driven by RoI
- Figure 8: Indexed estimated advertising revenues, NI and RoI, 2012-22
- Strong growth in online advertising expenditure in 2016
- Figure 9: Online advertising spend, RoI, 2009-16
- Figure 10: Year-on-year percentage growth rates for digital advertising formats, RoI, 2015-16
- Desktop spending continues to grow in 2016
- Figure 11: Breakdown of desktop advertising spend, RoI, 2013-16
- Search dominates spending but display grows twice as fast
- Figure 12: Breakdown of mobile advertising spend, RoI, 2013-16
- Figure 13: Mobile spending as a percentage of total online advertising expenditure, RoI, 2013-16
Market Drivers
- Usage of ad-blocking software almost doubles in RoI
- Figure 14: Devices using ad-block software on the open web, by country, December 2016
- Figure 15: Internet users with ad-block software on their desktop computers, RoI, January 2016 and December 2016
- Google to block annoying ads on Chrome
- High device ownership positive for online advertising
- Figure 16: Ownership of or access to mobile technology devices, NI and RoI, 2015-17
- Newspapers see advertising revenues fall
- Figure 17: Advertising revenue generated by newspapers (print and digital), RoI, 2011-16
- Overall circulation declines, digital readership grows
- Figure 18: Newspaper circulation, RoI, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 19: Newspaper readership, RoI, 2012/13-2014/15
- Social media remains an important channel for advertising
- Figure 20: Top five social and media networks that consumers log on to regularly (ie log on at least once per week), NI and RoI, April 2017
- Facebook metrics suffering errors
- Figure 21: Facebook audience reach versus ONS population estimates in selected age groups, UK (including NI), March 2017
- Gender stereotyping in advertising to be banned
- GDPR less than a year away…
- …and many firms are not ready for new regulations
- Figure 22: Top three concerns marketers in the UK (including NI) have regarding the General Data Protection Regulation, February 2017
- Usage of ad-blocking software almost doubles in RoI
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- TBWA\Dublin looking beyond Ireland towards international accolades
- Lyle Bailie International ceases trading
- Omnicom consolidating its global network
- WPP seeking to push boundaries beyond digital and into virtual
- TBWA\Dublin looking beyond Ireland towards international accolades
Who’s Innovating?
- Virtual Room by Unity
- Facebook’s Creative Hub
- Google to adopt unskippable ads on YouTube
- Virtual Room by Unity
Competitive Strategies – Key Players
- Company profiles
- An Post
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- Carat Ireland
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- TBWA\Dublin
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- Clear Channel Ireland
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- Irish International
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- JCDecaux Ireland
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- Omnicom Group
- Key facts
- Owens DDB
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- Publicis Dublin
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- Rothco
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- WPP (including MEC Ireland and Ogilvy & Mather)
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- MEC Ireland
- Key facts
- Recent developments
- Ogilvy & Mather
- Key facts
- Recent developments
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Social network ads gain Irish consumers’ attention
- TV remains the most effective advertising channel
- Half of Irish consumers fast forward through TV ads
- Majority of consumers think Photoshopping should be illegal
- Social network ads gain Irish consumers’ attention
The Consumer – Effectiveness of Online Advertising
- Social networks most effective online advertising channel
- Figure 23: Online advertising methods consumers consider most effective (noticeable), NI and RoI, June 2017
- Search and display ads resonate with Irish men
- Figure 24: Consumers who think search and display advertising is effective (noticeable), by gender and social class, NI, June 2017
- Figure 25: Consumers who think search and display advertising is effective (noticeable), by gender and social class, RoI, June 2017
- Students receptive to advertising on internet services
- Figure 26: Consumers who think advertising on internet media services (eg YouTube, Spotify) is effective (noticeable), by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Social networks effective in reaching Irish Millennials
- Figure 27: Consumers who think advertisements on social networks are effective (noticeable), by age, NI, June 2017
- Figure 28: Consumers who think advertisements on social networks are effective (noticeable), by age, RoI, June 2017
The Consumer – Effectiveness of Offline Advertising
- TV remains most effective offline advertising channel
- Figure 29: Offline advertising methods consumers consider effective (noticeable), NI and RoI, June 2017
- Over-45s in RoI most receptive to TV advertising
- Figure 30: Consumers who think TV advertising is effective (noticeable), by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Sponsorship of TV shows well received by Millennials
- Figure 31: Consumers who think sponsorship of TV shows is effective (noticeable), by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Outdoor billboards better at reaching urban consumers
- Figure 32: Consumers who think billboards and outdoor posters are effective (noticeable), by location, NI, June 2017
- Figure 33: Consumers who think billboards and outdoor posters are effective (noticeable), by location, RoI, June 2017
The Consumer – Interaction with Advertising
- Irish consumers fast forwarding TV adverts
- Figure 34: Agreement with statements relating to advertising, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Early Gen-Xers fast forwarding through on-demand TV ads in NI
- Figure 35: Agreement with the statement ‘I fast forward through television adverts when using catch-up/on-demand services, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Parents of 5-15-year-olds looking for stronger restrictions for kids’ ads
- Figure 36: Agreement with the statement ‘I think there should be stronger restrictions on advertising to children’, by presence of children in the household, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Humorous advertising appeals to women
- Figure 37: Agreement with the statement ‘I pay attention to advertising that makes me laugh’, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017
The Consumer – Attitudes towards Advertising
- Consumers avoiding advertising but understand it keeps services free
- Figure 38: Agreement with statements relating to advertising, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Young and affluent consumers most likely to avoid advertising
- Figure 39: Agreement with statements relating to advertising, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- NI women most likely to think Photoshopping should be illegal
- Figure 40: Agreement with the statement ‘I think it should be illegal to 'touch up' images in advertising (ie Photoshopping images in fashion advertisements)’, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Men claim better understanding of ‘cookies’
- Figure 41: Agreement with the statement ‘I understand how ‘cookies’ affect my online experience’, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Figure 42: Agreement with the statement ‘I use ad-blocking software on my devices (eg smartphone)’, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Market size rationale
- Generational cohort definitions
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.