Attitudes toward Gaming - Canada - August 2017
The video game console hardware market has not seen growth in volume sales for several years. However, this represents an evolution of the video game market where brands in the category are putting emphasis on software and online services. The rise of mobile gaming (ie smartphones, tablets) is challenging dedicated gaming consoles for software/game market share and will only accelerate as ownership of mobile devices increases.
This report looks at the following areas:
- Gender gap evident with certain platforms
- Reviews can sway gamers
- Some have lost interest in gaming
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Figure 1: Video gaming devices used (select), by gender, June 2017
- Figure 2: Attitudes towards reviewing video games, June 2017
- Figure 3: Negative attitudes towards gaming, June 2017
- The opportunities
- Younger consumers much more likely to game
- Figure 4: Video gaming devices used, 18-44s vs over-45s, June 2017
- Many are dedicated gamers
- Figure 5: Attitudes towards gaming industry, June 2017
- A share of consumers enjoy watching others game
- Figure 6: Video game watching related attitudes towards gaming, June 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Console market evolving though still cyclical
- Younger consumers will aid in boosting growth
- Smartphone gaming a positive for game sales
- Financial worries can lead to frugal spending patterns
Market Size and Forecast
- Console market evolving, though still cyclical
- Figure 7: Total volume sales of games hardware, Canada, 2011-22
- Figure 8: Total volume sales of games hardware, Canada, 2011-22
- Forecast methodology
Market Factors
- Younger consumers will help category growth
- Figure 9: Projected trends in the age structure of the Canada population, 2014-19
- Smartphone gaming a boon for game sales
- Financial concerns can lead to frugal spending habits for some
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Pre-order and save on Amazon
- Offers on gaming hardware and online services
- Marketing new and innovative gaming systems
- Smartphone gaming leading the way
- Some consoles struggling to gain traction
- Leading brands go down separate paths
Marketing and Advertising
- Figure 10: Amazon.ca, acquisition e-mail, June 2017
- Figure 11: Amazon.ca, acquisition e-mail, June 2017
- Offers on video game hardware and online gaming services
- Figure 12: Costco, Xbox One, acquisition e-mail, June 2016
- Highlighting new and innovative gaming systems
- Figure 13: Nintendo Switch, online advertisement, March 2017
What’s Working?
- Smartphone gaming leading the way
- Online services boost gaming brand revenue
What’s Struggling?
- Some consoles are struggling to gain traction
What’s Next?
- Leading brands go down different paths
- New consoles and innovations in gaming
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Close to three quarters played video games
- Men and younger groups more likely to game
- Most typically play puzzle games
- Near two thirds view a typical gamer as competitive
- A notable share are dedicated players
- Family and friends can be influential
Video Gaming Devices Used
- Near three quarters played video games
- Figure 14: Video gaming devices used, June 2017
- The gender gap more apparent with certain platforms
- Figure 15: Video gaming devices used (select), by gender, June 2017
- Younger consumers are biased towards gaming
- Figure 16: Video gaming devices used, 18-44s vs over-45s, June 2017
- Lower income groups more likely to play video games
- Figure 17: Video gaming devices used, by income group, June 2017
- Most games are played on a couple platforms
- Figure 18: Repertoire of video gaming devices used by those who played, June 2017
- Figure 19: Repertoire of video gaming devices used by those who played, by age, June 2017
Video Game Genres Played
- Most typically play puzzle games
- Figure 20: Video game genres played by gamers, June 2017
- Preferences differ by gender
- Figure 21: Video game genres played, by gender, June 2017
- Over-45s more likely to play puzzle and digital card/board games
- Figure 22: Video game genres played, 18-44s vs over-45s, June 2017
Perception of Gamers
- Close to two thirds view a typical gamer as competitive
- Figure 23: Perception of a typical gamer, June 2017
- Self-perception more focused on dedication and curiosity
- Figure 24: Differences in perception, self vs others, June 2017
Attitudes towards Gaming and Promotional Content
- A sizeable share are dedicated gamers
- Figure 25: Attitudes towards gaming industry, June 2017
- Some have reservation towards gaming
- Figure 26: Negative attitudes towards gaming, June 2017
- Some enjoy watching popular gamers play
- Figure 27: Video game watching related attitudes towards gaming, June 2017
- Family and/or friends can be influential
- Figure 28: Attitudes towards video game advertising, June 2017
- Reviews can make a difference
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards reviewing video games, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
