Attitudes toward Healthy Eating - Canada - January 2017
"Canadians actively target healthy eating all or most of the time (76%). They are motivated to eat well as there is a good understanding of the physical and emotional benefits to be had, although women are also more likely to be driven by guilt."
-Senior Analyst, Lifestyles and Leisure
This report is looking at the following areas:
- Men more likely to be overweight yet have less intent towards eating healthy regularly
- Guilt is eating away at women
- Trust in health claims on food/beverage packaging is soft
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Men more likely to be overweight yet have less intent towards eating healthy regularly
- Figure 1: Healthy eating intentions, by gender, November 2016
- Guilt is eating away at women
- Figure 2: Those who feel guilty when eating unhealthy foods (any agree), women under 55 and mothers with under-18s at home, November 2016
- Trust in health claims on food/beverage packaging is soft
- Figure 3: Opinions on healthy foods, November 2016
- Opportunities
- Connecting the dots for consumers: knowledge is power for them, profits for brands
- Figure 4: Researching specific foods for specific needs (any agree), by age, November 2016
- Fuelling an on-the-go lifestyle
- Figure 5: Busy lifestyle hinders healthy eating (any agree), by age, November 2016
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Healthy eating is becoming a weighty issue
- An aging population will require more resources
- Greater diversity in the ethnic landscape will impact health considerations
- Challenges at the grocery store due to increased food costs
Market Factors
- Obesity weighs on the Canadian population
- Younger men need more information, some motivation and education
- Figure 6: Body mass index, self-reported rate of being overweight or obese among Canadian adults, by gender, 2010-14
- An aging population increases demand for resources
- Figure 7: Population aged 0-14 and 65+, as of 1 July 1995-2035*
- Growth of elderly population will put greater strain on the healthcare system
- Greater diversity in the ethnic landscape will impact health considerations
- Figure 8: Region of birth of immigrants, by period of immigration, Canada, 2011
- International migration puts more pressure on CMAs
- Figure 9: Share of population of Canada, by territory/province, 2014
- Increasing food costs may impact ability to choose healthier foods
- Figure 10: Monthly movement in selected components of the Canadian Consumer Price Index, seasonally adjusted, December 2011-December 2016
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- The quest for tangible benefits is leading to more mindful eating
- Economic conditions may limit perception that healthy eating is accessible
- Technological innovations pique interests
What’s Working?
- Functional benefits inspire younger Canadians to make more informed food choices
- Figure 11: Selected attitudes towards healthy eating (any agree), by age, November 2016
- Figure 12: Carotino Red Palm Fruit & Rapeseed Healthier Oil for Cooking (UK, October 2016)
- Figure 13: Beauty Sweeties Fruit Jelly Bears (UK, September 2015)
- Emotions are leading the way
- Figure 14: Lucy Rocks Paleo Glowing Granola (UK, April 2016)
What’s Struggling?
- Healthy eating is perceived to be expensive
- Conflicting information is confusing consumers
- Figure 15: Danone Activia Blueberry Flavoured Drinkable Probiotic Yogurt (Canada, November 2016)
What’s Next?
- Tech innovations may lead younger consumers to pay more attention to food consumption
- Figure 16: Tracking diet or exercise, by age, November 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- The majority of Canadians plan to eat well most of the time
- Eating well consists of both additive and subtractive behaviours
- Canadians are driven to eat well for both physical and emotional reasons
- For women, cheat days are a reward for eating well regularly
- Trust in foods with health claim labels is an issue
- Multiple factors impede the ability to eat well regularly
Healthy Eating Intentions
- The majority of Canadians plan on eating healthy most of the time
- Figure 17: Healthy eating, November 2016
- Women more likely eating healthy ‘most of the time’
- Figure 18: Healthy eating, by gender, November 2016
- 18-34-year-old men most likely to claim ‘all the time’
- Figure 19: Healthy eating ‘all of the time’, by age and gender, November 2016
Healthy Eating Behaviours
- Eating well equates to balancing additions as well as subtractions of food characteristics
- Figure 20: Eating behaviours, November 2016
- Women show a higher tendency towards healthy eating behaviours
- Figure 21: Eating behaviours, by gender, November 2016
- Pass the veggies/veggie-based foods, please
- Figure 22: Likelihood of buying more vegetarian or plant-based food (women), by age, November 2016
- Less processed is best
- Figure 23: Ingredients-related opinions on healthy foods, by gender, November 2016
- Figure 24: Wild Harvest Organic Raw Cane Sugar (US, August 2015)
- Foods with benefits interest both men and women under 55
- Figure 25: Selected attitudes towards healthy eating (any agree), by gender and age, November 2016
- Consumers are aware of the benefits – In their words
- Tangible health claims will go a long way
- Figure 26: Sibberi Birch Water (UK, September 2015)
- Older consumers monitor more
- Figure 27: Limiting behaviours, by age, November 2016
Reasons for Eating Healthy
- Physical and emotional benefits
- Figure 28: Attitudes related to physical and emotional wellbeing, November 2016
- Emotional benefits draw women
- Minding moods in marketing
- Figure 29: Meet Jamieson Digestive Care Daily Fibre, April 2016
- Figure 30: Lovingearth Raw Organic Cacao Nibs (Australia, September 2016)
- Guilt is a factor
- Figure 31: Those who feel guilty when eating unhealthy foods (any agree), women under 55 and mothers with under-18s at home, November 2016
- Mothers are trying to set an example
- Older consumers are working around health considerations
- Figure 32: Opinions on healthy foods, over-55s vs overall population, November 2016
- Younger consumers should respond to preventative measures
- Millennial men are motivated by weight loss
- Figure 33: Weight-related attitudes towards healthy eating, men aged 18-34 vs overall, November 2016
- Figure 34: Edge Cereal – Boxcar, August 2016
Cheat Days and Healthy Eating
- Eating well regularly means freedom from diets
- Younger and older women differ in their motivation for breaks
- Figure 35: Eating behaviours, by age and gender, November 2016
- Figure 36: Opinions on healthy foods, by age and gender, November 2016
- : Figure 37: #OwnIt – Special K, September 2015
- Quebecers less likely to be taking cheat days
- Figure 38: Allowing for cheat days, by province, November 2016
Interest in Food Claims
- Interest in health claims is high, but willing to pay more for them is not
- Figure 39: Health claims interest, November 2016
- Millennials and parents are most likely willing to pay more for claims
- Trust in food claims is an issue
- Figure 40: Opinions on healthy foods, November 2016
- Lack of trust in food/beverage claims – In their words
- Consumers want proof from manufacturers
Barriers to Healthy Eating
- Confusion, lifestyle and taste are challenges
- Figure 41: Barriers towards healthy eating, (any agree), November 2016
- Lifestyle choices hinder 18-24s and parents
- Life on the go impacts 18-24s
- Figure 42: Busy lifestyle hinders healthy eating (any agree), by age, November 2016
- Parents need healthy food options to be convenient
- Younger men and dads lack a good foundation
- Make it obvious for 18-34-year-old men
- Figure 43: Grenade Killa Coffee Caffe Latte Skinny Iced Coffee with Protein (UK, November 2016)
- Dads need more info
- Figure 44: Gold Egg Omega-3 White Extra Large Eggs (Canada, November 2016)
- There is a disconnect between health and taste for men aged 18-34 and dads
Choosing Healthier Foods – Canada vs US
- Potential for greater traction with health claims on foods/beverages in Canada so long as there is a focus on natural
- Claimed purchase intent is higher amongst Canadians
- Figure 45: Preference for buying foods/beverage with health claim on packaging, Canadians vs Americans, by age, Canada November 2016/US September 2016
- Messaging must focus on naturalness
- Figure 46: Perception that food is unhealthy if contains artificial ingredients, Canadians vs Americans, by age, Canada November 2016/US September 2016
- Interest will be nullified if proof isn’t given
- Figure 47: SunRype Okanagan Energy Raspberry Chocolate & Chocolate Coconut Bars (Canada, June 2016)
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
