Attitudes towards Casual Dining - UK - June 2017
"Diners are coming through the doors because of set menus and freebies but they are also demanding greater customer experience. This includes fast speed of service and quality of the atmosphere. With home delivery, operators can cater to diners who are not inclined to travel for a casual meal. Operators are extending trading hours, offering all-day meals to make better use of expensive property prices.”
– Trish Caddy, Foodservice analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Freebies and promotions give diners a reason to come through the door
- Restaurants need to redouble efforts to up the diner experience
- Diners have high expectations on food and drink options
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Operators face headwinds despite consumer appetite to dine out
- Figure 1: Selected consumer spending priorities (after bills), April 2010-April 2017
- Companies and brands
- Leading operators in the casual dining sector currently performing well
- Ambitious new entrants firmly in expansion mode
- Bookatable integrates with Apple Maps
- OpenTable partners with Facebook Messenger
- Deliveroo expands delivery-only format
- The consumer
- Catering for families and older diners will be more important
- Figure 2: Frequency of casual restaurant visits, April 2017
- Diners are demanding convenience
- Figure 3: Factors influencing choice of restaurant, April 2017
- Diners want instant rewards
- Figure 4: Motivations to visit casual restaurants, April 2017
- Diners are expecting special deals and healthy options
- Figure 5: Menu expectations at casual restaurants, April 2017
- It's awkward for solo diners to eat at casual restaurants
- Figure 6: Attitudes towards casual restaurants, April 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Freebies and promotions give diners a reason to come through the door
- The facts
- The implications
- Restaurants need to redouble efforts to up the diner experience
- The facts
- The implications
- Diners have high expectations on food and drink options
- The facts
- The implications
- Freebies and promotions give diners a reason to come through the door
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Businesses face headwinds…
- …despite consumers’ appetite
- Businesses face headwinds…
Market Drivers
- Dining out remains a key discretionary spending area…
- Figure 7: Selected consumer spending priorities (after bills), April 2010-April 2017
- …but income squeeze looks set to return
- Figure 8: Trends in how respondents would describe their financial situation, April 2009-April 2017
- Casual dining restaurants have less appeal to ageing population
- Population growth of 0-14-year-olds can benefit the casual dining sector
- Figure 9: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-16 and 2016-21
- Smartphone ownership is peaking
- Figure 10: Ownership of mobile phones, January 2012-December 2016
- Growth of the workforce
- Figure 11: Employment and unemployment trends, 2011-16 and 2016-21
- Recruitment and retention of hospitality staff
- Apprenticeship levy comes into force in April 2017
- Rising costs on the cards for food operators in 2017
- Business rates
- Rising inflation
- National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage
- Sugar tax
- Dining out remains a key discretionary spending area…
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Bill's Restaurants pushes into grab-and-go
- Prezzo introduces new dishes
- Bookatable integrates with Apple Maps
- OpenTable taps into Facebook Messenger
- Deliveroo expands delivery-only format
- Bottomless brunch with unlimited food
- Bill's Restaurants pushes into grab-and-go
Companies and Brands
- Market overview
- Figure 12: Selected casual dining restaurants in the UK, by outlet numbers, 2017
- Bill's Restaurants Ltd
- Figure 13: Key financial data for Bill’s Restaurants Ltd, 2015-16
- Boparan Restaurant Group
- Giraffe Concepts
- Figure 14: Key financial data for Giraffe Concepts Ltd, 2015-16
- Harry Ramsden's Ltd
- Figure 15: Key financial data for Harry Ramsden’s Ltd, 2014-15
- The Restaurant Group
- Frankie & Benny’s
- Chiquito
- Figure 16: Key financial data for The Restaurant Group, 2014-15
- Casual Dining Restaurant Group
- Figure 17: Key financial data for Casual Dining Restaurant Group, 2015-16
- The Fulham Shore
- Figure 18: Key financial data for The Fulham Shore, 2015-16
- Prezzo Limited
- Figure 19: Key financial data for Prezzo Ltd, 2014-16
- Ones to watch
- Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse
- The Ivy Collection
- Rollout Restaurants and Soho House joint venture
- Hart Brothers Restaurants Ltd
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Gluten-free catering accreditation
- Côte Restaurants
- Pho
- Browns Brasserie and Bar
- Opportunities in recipe-box space
- Leon partners HelloFresh
- Breakfast on-the-go occasions
- Polpo
- Nando’s introduces breakfast menu at Gatwick site
- Eco-friendly restaurants
- Le Pain Quotidien achieves carbon neutral status
- Nando's opens eco-friendly restaurant
- Integrated technology
- Zonal provides integrated solutions for PizzaExpress
- Bookatable integrates with Apple Maps
- OpenTable utilises Facebook Messenger
- 5loyalty creates bespoke mobile app for Friska
- Price promotions to drive footfall
- Busaba Eathai 99p Blue Monday
- Pizza Hut’s Collection Exclusive
- CityMunch app
- MealFix’s voucher-based lunch subscription
- Partnerships with media
- #BellaWimpyKid
- Harry Ramsden's used Storks to introduce new meal deals
- Aardman designs Las Iguanas’ kid’s menu
- Bottomless brunch
- Pix
- Smokey Tails
- KuPP
- Craft beer collaborations
- Wagamama x Meantime
- Bundobust’s Bombay Dazzler
- Takeaway and home delivery becomes mainstream
- Nando’s trials home delivery
- Specialist delivery attracts investment
- Deliveroo expands kitchen and delivery-only format
- Jamie’s delivers pizza
- foodnfilm
- Smaller formats
- Chick ‘n’ Sours opens CHIK’N
- Yo! Sushi Boxpark
- Little Bill’s
- Gluten-free catering accreditation
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Casual dining restaurant usage declines with age
- Diners are demanding faster service
- Restaurant atmosphere is just as important as the menu
- Diners want instant rewards
- Diners expect to see healthy options
- Casual dining restaurant usage declines with age
Frequency of Visits
- Most people eat at pubs/carvery
- Pub/carvery and burger restaurants’ frequent customers tend to be men…
- …as well as parents of young children
- Figure 20: Frequency of casual restaurant visits, April 2017
- Usage declines with age
- Figure 21: Frequency of casual restaurant visits, by age, April 2017
- Britons eat at different types of restaurants…
- Figure 22: Repertoire of the types of casual dining restaurants used, April 2017
- …especially younger diners and parents
- Figure 23: Repertoire of the types of casual dining restaurants used, by age groups, April 2017
- Most people eat at pubs/carvery
Restaurant Choice Drivers
- Being conveniently located is more important to older diners…
- Figure 24: Convenient location as a factor influencing choice of restaurant, by age and gender, April 2017
- …while younger diners want home delivery options
- Figure 25: Takeaway/home delivery options as a factor influencing choice of restaurant, by age, April 2017
- High food hygiene ratings important to older diners
- Figure 26: Factors influencing choice of restaurant, April 2017
- Fast speed service encourages all age groups to visit
- Being conveniently located is more important to older diners…
Understanding Diners' Motivations to Visit
- Discounts/rewards during quiet times of the day can drive footfall
- Figure 27: Motivations to visit casual restaurants, April 2017
- Non-food deals appeal to young diners and parents
- Takeout functions appeal to young diners
- Click-and-collect options
- Grab-and-go options
- Younger diners are influenced by online reviews
- Discounts/rewards during quiet times of the day can drive footfall
Menu Expectations
- Older diners expect all-day set menu options
- Women have an appetite for healthy options
- Healthy meal alternatives…
- …snacks/light meals…
- ...and healthy drinks
- Older women are interested in shareable dishes
- Women expect weekday lunch promotions
- Figure 28: Menu expectations at casual restaurants, April 2017
- Older diners expect all-day set menu options
Attitudes towards Casual Restaurants
- More women agree that restaurant atmosphere is as important as the menu…
- …while more young men feel awkward dining alone
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards casual restaurants, April 2017
- Casual restaurants serve higher quality food than fast food restaurants…
- …but independent restaurants offer better customer service
- More women agree that restaurant atmosphere is as important as the menu…
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.