Attitudes towards Home-Delivery and Takeaway Food - UK - March 2017
“Price is a key consideration when ordering home delivery. This translates to lower consumer spend, as opposed to the average dine-in visit at a restaurant. Changing British lifestyles boost takeaway/home delivery services as consumers turn to delivery services to provide quick meals as they find themselves having no time to cook at home and to wash dishes. Mobile ordering is still very new and the market is small. It is important to note that home delivery is still driven by traditional methods of ordering in person at the venue and by phone.”
– Trish Caddy, Foodservice Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Brands can use technology to improve packaging and delivery methods
- Potential to engage with regular customers on the phone
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Boom in smartphone usage boosts home delivery
- Third-party delivery companies dealing with workplace rights issues
- Night-time economy helps bolster sales
- Key players
- Just Eat extends its market reach
- Chatbots support home delivery
- Robots enter market
- Click-and-collect services gain prominence
- The consumer
- Home delivery has become ubiquitous
- Figure 1: Frequency of takeaway/home delivery usage, 2015-16, December 2016
- Potential to tap into walk-in customers
- Figure 2: Platforms used to order a takeaway/home delivery, 2015-16, December 2016
- Weekday home delivery trade driven by dads
- Figure 3: Occasions for using takeaways/home deliveries, December 2016
- Late afternoon usage gains momentum
- Figure 4: Times of day people typically use takeaways/home deliveries, December 2016
- British lifestyles fuel home delivery
- Figure 5: Reasons for using takeaway/home delivery, December 2016
- Price is a key consideration
- Figure 6: Behaviours towards home delivery/takeaway, December 2016
Issues and Insights
- Brands can use technology to improve packaging and delivery methods
- The facts
- The implications
- Potential to engage with regular customers on the phone
- The facts
- The implications
The facts
The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Restaurants benefit from boom in smartphone usage
- Delivery companies connected with employment disputes
- Bricks and mortar sites threatened by new business rates
- Potential for late-night delivery
Market Drivers
- Eating out remains a key discretionary spending area
- Figure 7: Selected consumer spending priorities (after bills), November 2011-January 2017
- Potential to target older age groups
- Figure 8: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Smartphone ownership is peaking
- Figure 9: Ownership of mobile phones, January 2012-December 2015
- Gig economy increasingly connected with employment disputes
- Rising business rates could temper growth in prime cities
- The night-time economy' fuels late night trade
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Just Eat extends its market reach
- Domino's focuses on engaging its young users
- Deliveroo focuses its RooBox format
- Click-and-collect services gain traction
- Trailing self-driving delivery robots
- Chatbot drives e-commerce and customer service
Companies and Brands
- Pizza delivery brands
- Papa John's success driven by store growth
- Domino's investment in technology pays off
- Pizza Hut Express rivals grab-and-go operators
- Ordering and delivery providers
- Just Eat ramps up new investments
- Punch Taverns adopts an open-door home delivery system
- Deliveroo focuses on lunchtime trade and technology infrastructure
- Amazon Prime launches restaurant delivery
- UberEats focuses on geographic segmentation
- Feast HQ capitalising on late-night trading
- Click-and-collect services
- Wriggle taps into demand for special deals
- MealPal and MealFix – Two lunch subscription start-ups in London
- Delivery-only formats
- Scalability of EatFirst offers cost savings over bricks-and-mortar channels
- RooBox helps restaurants expand into delivery
- Food operators set up delivery options
- Greggs extends delivery trial to bolster lunchtime trade
- Burger King offers home delivery through its own website
Market Share
- Changing British lifestyles fuel takeaway/home delivery services
- Expansion
- Figure 10: Number of UK restaurants delivered from selected leading foodservice online ordering portals, March 2017
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Electronic payment technology takes off
- Lunch subscriptions to rival grab-and-go market
- Self-driving delivery robots
- Chatbots drive e-commerce and customer service
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Home delivery is widely used
- Calling is still the most common ordering method
- Dads are driving weekday home delivery
- Price matters
Takeaway/Home Delivery Usage
- Four in five Brits buy takeaway/home delivery
- Figure 11: Frequency of takeaway/home delivery usage, December 2016
- Direct from restaurant delivery
- Usage is high
- Usage differs slightly between gender and age groups
- Figure 12: Home delivery/takeaway usage, by age and gender, December 2016
- Younger men order more regularly…
- …but food delivery remains a rare treat for most
- Third-party delivery users are Millennial men, wealthy and Londoners
- Figure 13: Frequency of takeaway/home delivery usage, 2015-16, December 2016
Ordering Habits
- Over-65s place orders via phone
- Figure 14: Platforms used to order a takeaway/home delivery, 2015-16, December 2016
- Room to develop take-out functions
- Figure 15: Platforms used to order a takeaway/home delivery, by age, December 2016
Usage Occasions
- Men seek weekday meals for home delivery
- Figure 16: Occasions for using takeaways/home deliveries, December 2016
- Potential to sway more late afternoon usage
- Londoners more likely to use home delivery for breakfast and lunch
- Figure 17: Times of day people typically use takeaways/home deliveries, December 2016
Reasons for Using Takeaway/Home Delivery
- Brits are addicted to creature comforts
- Price seen as important for home delivery
- Washing up seen as something of a chore by many
- Parents have no time to cook
- Figure 18: Reasons for using takeaway/home delivery, December 2016
Behaviours towards Takeaway/Home Delivery
- Recognised brands have better chance of success
- Men more likely than women to use home delivery on impulse
- Using eco-friendly delivery methods to drive sales
- Figure 19: Behaviours towards home delivery/takeaway, December 2016
CHAID Analysis
- Methodology
- Adaptive pricing can bolster sales during quieter times
- Figure 20: Attitudes towards home-delivery and takeaway food – CHAID – Tree output, December 2016
- Figure 21: Attitudes towards home-delivery and takeaway food – CHAID – Table output, December 2016
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.