“Price is a key consideration when ordering home delivery. This translates to lower consumer spend, as opposed to the average dine-in visit at a restaurant. Changing British lifestyles boost takeaway/home delivery services as consumers turn to delivery services to provide quick meals as they find themselves having no time to cook at home and to wash dishes. Mobile ordering is still very new and the market is small. It is important to note that home delivery is still driven by traditional methods of ordering in person at the venue and by phone.”

– Trish Caddy, Foodservice Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: