Attitudes towards Leisure Venue Catering - UK - June 2017
“UK consumers are taking part in leisure activities more frequently than in recent years. With the value of the pound being affected by Brexit venues should see further increases in both UK and overseas visitors. Catering facilities at these venues are in a prime position to take advantage of this.”
– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst
This Report answers the following key questions:
- What can leisure venue caterers learn from the wider foodservice industry?
- How can leisure venue catering facilities utilise technology to increase usage?
- What can leisure venues do to create more of an experience for diners?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Growth of leisure activity participation
- Figure 1: Participation in leisure activities, once a month or more, April 2016-April 2017
- Consumer confidence and spending on leisure is strong
- Brexit means a rise in staycations and foreign tourists
- Companies and brands
- Growing focus on food waste
- Technology and apps help speed things up
- Dietary preferences being catered for more
- Cinemas continue to go premium
- National Trust is the UK’s leading attraction
- Merlin Entertainment venue partners with coffee brand
- Tate Modern extension opens after redevelopment
- TV exposure a hit for Chester Zoo
- Bingo clubs and casino benefit from increased spend
- Theatre attendance breaks records
- Appetite for bowling continues to grow
- The consumer
- Usage of leisure venue catering is stable
- Theatre visits and catering use up but cinemas not doing as well
- Range can have a direct impact on visitation
- Figure 2: Attitudes towards leisure venue catering, March 2017
- Free water and meal deals are a must for leisure venues
- Figure 3: Leisure venue catering enticements, March 2017
- High prices the greatest turn-off
- Venues likely to see more visits from London-based students
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- How can leisure venue catering facilities utilise technology to increase usage?
- The facts
- The implications
- What can leisure venues do to create more of an experience for diners?
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Growth of leisure activity participation
- Consumer confidence and spending on leisure is strong
- Brexit means a rise in staycations and foreign tourists
Market Drivers
- Growth of leisure activity participation
- Figure 4: Participation in leisure activities, once a month or more, April 2016-April 2017
- Consumer confidence and spending on leisure is strong
- More young and old will aid leisure industry
- Brexit means a rise in Staycations and foreign tourists
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Growing focus on food waste
- Technology and apps help speed things up
- Dietary preferences being more catered for
- Cinemas continue to go premium
- National Trust is the UK’s leading attraction
- Merlin Entertainment venue partners with coffee brand
- Tate Modern extension opens
- TV exposure a hit for Chester Zoo
- Bingo clubs and casino benefit from increased spend
- Theatre attendance breaks records
- Appetite for bowling continues to grow
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Growing focus on food waste
- Late night events continue to appeal
- Technology and apps help speed things up
- Dining entering a new world
- Dietary preferences being catered for more
- Charity and social causes getting more attention
- Pop-ups not just for the consumer
Leisure Venue Segments and Brands
- Cinemas
- Figure 5: Cinema operators in the UK, by number of sites and screens, ranked by number of screens, October 2016
- Visitor attractions
- Figure 6: Leading attraction operators and organisations, by visitor numbers, 2013 - 2015
- National Trust
- Merlin Entertainment
- Tate
- Zoos
- Figure 7: Visitor numbers of top zoos in UK, 2013-15
- Bingo clubs and casinos
- Figure 8: Top bingo brands in the UK, by outlet numbers, May 2017
- Figure 9: Top Casino operators in the UK, by outlet numbers, May 2017
- Nightclubs
- Figure 10: Leading UK nightclub operators, by number of clubs, May 2017
- Theatre
- Figure 11: London theatre revenues and attendance figures, 2013-16
- Tenpin bowling
- Figure 12: Leading tenpin bowling operators, by number of sites and lanes, May 2017
- Spectator sport venues
- Figure 13: UK spectator sports attendances, by leading segments, 2014 and 2015
- Music concerts
- Selected catering operations
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Usage of leisure venue catering is stable
- Theatre visits and catering use up but cinemas not doing as well
- Range can have a direct impact on visitation
- Free water and meal deals are a must for leisure venues
- High prices the greatest turn-off
- Venues likely to see more visits from London-based students
Leisure Venue Catering Usage
- Usage of leisure venue catering is stable
- Figure 14: Types of leisure venues visited and use of catering, march 2017
- Theatre visits and catering use up but cinemas not doing as well
- Young males and parents most likely to use catering facilities
Leisure Venue Catering Purchases
- Brits most likely to buy both food and drink at family attractions
- Figure 15: Food and drink purchases in leisure venues visited, march 2017
Attitudes towards Leisure Venue Catering
- Budgets remain top of mind when using catering facilities
- Figure 16: Attitudes towards leisure venue catering, March 2017
- Females and parents most savvy
- Figure 17: Attitudes towards leisure venue catering, March 2017
- Lengthy queues a big issue
- Figure 18: Attitudes towards leisure venue catering, March 2017
- Communicate sources to increase spend
- Figure 19: Attitudes towards leisure venue catering, March 2017
- Quality of food not widely praised but brands provide trust
- Figure 20: Attitudes towards leisure venue catering, March 2017
- Range can have a direct impact on visitation
- Young males more concerned than most with food and drink options
- Figure 21: Attitudes towards leisure venue catering, March 2017
Leisure Venue Catering Enticements
- Free water and meal deals are a must for leisure venues
- Figure 22: Leisure venue catering enticements, March 2017
- Making more of off-peak hours
- Set price bundles for parents and students
- Parents and younger customers more interested in enticements
- App for pre-ordering most suited to theme park and theatre goers
- Figure 23: Attitudes towards leisure venue catering – CHAID – Tree output, March 2017
Barriers to Purchasing Food and Drink at Leisure Venues
- High prices the greatest turn-off
- Long queues even more of a barrier to the time rich
- Parents less put off than older generation
- Figure 24: Barriers to purchase food and drink at leisure venues
Future Intention to Visit Leisure Venues
- Venues likely to see more visits from London-based students
- Figure 25: Intentions to visit leisure venues and events over the next 12 months, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.