Attitudes Towards Lunch Out-of-Home - UK - October 2017
“Although lunch operators appear to be in good stead as consumers are eating this meal out of home more than a year ago, their drop in financial confidence may impact this over the coming months. If consumers do choose to cut back on lunchtime spending then it is likely they will downgrade, which may benefit grocery retail but not more expensive foodservice operators.”
– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- How can operators attract spend if consumers begin to cut back on lunch out of home?
- Using health to boost lunchtime spend
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- The market
- Delivery and drive-thrus increasing convenience
- More operators offering brunch
- UK hit by a Mexican wave
- Consumer confidence has taken a hit
- Companies and brands
- Mobile ordering rollout
- Brunch is big business
- Vending machines go healthy
- Pret expanding fast
- The consumer
- Increase in purchasing for both everyday and leisure occasions
- Figure 1: Trends in buying lunch out of home, July 2016 and July 2017
- Largest rise in purchasing multiple times per month
- Figure 2: Frequency of purchasing lunch out of home, July 2017
- State of mind biggest influencer
- Figure 3: Factors influencing what to buy for lunch out of home, Ranked by everyday occasion, July 2017
- Mood-boosting effect of food widely appreciated but workday lunches functional
- Figure 4: Agreement with lunch and food-related attitudes, July 2017
- Half influenced by the weather while men most impacted by social media
- Figure 5: Agreement with attitudes related to influential factors on lunch choice, July 2017
- Weekend and weekday drivers differ
- Figure 6: Factors influencing where to buy lunch out of home in a typical week, July 2017
- Consumers take a balanced approach to health
- Figure 7: Behaviours related to health and nutritional information, July 2017
- Little consensus on what constitutes healthy food
- Figure 8: Attitudes related to health and nutritional information, July 2017
- Lunch destination and menu checking common
- Figure 9: Consumer lunch planning behaviours, July 2017
- Young males most likely to ‘venue hop’
- Figure 10: Consumer lunchtime behaviours, July 2017
- Females keener on smaller dishes while men more likely to snack
- Figure 11: Attitudes towards lunch as a meal, July 2017
Issues and Insights
Market Drivers
- More operators delivering
- Drive-thrus increasing convenience
- More operators offering brunch
- UK hit by a Mexican wave
- Figure 12: Selected Mexican foodservice brands, by number of outlets, 2011-17
- Increased appreciation of functional foods
- Instagram inspiring a nation of food lovers
- Consumer confidence has taken a hit
- More operators delivering
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Mobile ordering rollout
- Brunch is big business
- Vending machines go healthy
- Costa increases lunch offer
- Crussh increases partnerships
- Mobile ordering rollout
Market Segmentation
- Pret expanding fast
- Figure 13: Selected lunch foodservice brands, by number of outlets, 2012-17
- Pret expanding fast
Frequency of Purchasing Lunch Out of Home
- Increase in purchasing for both everyday and leisure occasions
- Figure 14: Trends in buying lunch out of home, July 2016 and July 2017
- Largest rise in purchasing multiple times per month
- Figure 15: Frequency of purchasing lunch out of home, July 2017
Influential Factors behind Lunch Food Choice
- State of mind biggest influencer
- New and custom dishes more for leisure occasions
- Figure 16: Factors influencing what to buy for lunch out of home, by everyday occasion, July 2017
- Mood-boosting effect of food widely appreciated but workday lunches functional
- Figure 17: Agreement with lunch and food-related attitudes, July 2017
- Half of lunch purchasers influenced by the weather
- Figure 18: Agreement with attitudes related to influential factors on lunch choice, July 2017
- Young males’ food choices most influenced by social media
- Customisable lunch dishes most sought by regular leisure purchasers
- Figure 19: Frequency of purchasing lunch out of home for a leisure occasion, by factors of most influence when buying lunch for a leisure occasion, July 2017
- Influences differ by frequency of lunch purchasing for an everyday occasion
- Figure 20: Frequency of purchasing lunch out of home for an everyday occasion, by factors of most influence when buying lunch for an everyday occasion, July 2017
Influential Factors behind Lunch Venue Choice
- Weekend and weekday drivers differ
- Health less of a concern at weekends
- Figure 21: Factors influencing where to buy lunch out of home in a typical week, July 2017
The Role of Health on Lunch Out of Home
- Health more of a concern for everyday lunch occasions
- Consumers take a balanced approach to health
- Figure 22: Behaviours related to health and nutritional information, July 2017
- Little consensus on what constitutes healthy food
- Figure 23: Attitudes related to health and nutritional information, July 2017
- Figure 24: Attitudes towards lunch out of home – CHAID – Tree output, August 2017
The Lunch Out of Home Planning Process
- Lunch destination and menu checking common
- Figure 25: Consumer lunch planning behaviours, July 2017
Behaviours at Lunch Foodservice Venues
- Young males most likely to ‘venue hop’…
- …be influenced by new items and in-store displays…
- Figure 26: Consumer lunchtime behaviours, July 2017
- …and eat on the go
Attitudes towards Lunch as a Meal
- Females keener on smaller dishes while men more likely to snack
- Figure 27: Attitudes towards lunch as a meal, July 2017
- Brunch takeover
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
