Attitudes towards Sugar & Sweeteners - UK - January 2017
“Facing increased pressure from multiple sides to cut sugar, both retailers and food and drink manufacturers will need to demonstrate their commitment to improving public health. While the widespread suspicions of artificial sweeteners present a significant challenge, consumers’ openness to alternative sugar substitutes and to less sweet-tasting products also gives scope for companies to explore a wide range of options to achieve the desired sugar reductions.”
– Alice Baker, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Consumers’ amenability to less sweet tastes allows manufacturers options to cut sugar without replacing
- Explaining sweeteners could help to overcome concerns over reformulations
- Consumer openness to a range of sugar alternatives gives companies scope to experiment
Appendix – Launch Activity and Innovation
- Figure 32: Share of product category launches carrying an L/N/R sugar claim, by category (sorted by 2015), 2011-16
