Attitudes towards World Cuisines - UK - March 2017
“World cuisines are a near-universal part of British diets, with many people’s food adventures stretching well beyond the established Chinese and Indian cuisines. High levels of interest towards the less used cuisines highlight great potential for NPD. Tackling uncertainty in terms of preparation and taste will be key to unlocking this potential.”
– Anita Winther, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Tackling unfamiliarity key to unlocking high interest in emerging cuisines
- Meal kits can further explore role as learning tool to help home cooks
- Table sauces can forge role in helping customise spicy dishes for the household
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Growth in travel should support uptake of new cuisines
- Scratch cooking trend creates challenges and opportunities
- Brexit spells end of deflation and growing real incomes
- Companies and brands
- Pan-Asian cuisines make their way to mainstream retail
- Mexican street food enters retail
- World flavours prominent in barbecue launches
- Adspend slumps as Premier Foods cuts support for Sharwood’s
- Kikkoman focuses TV campaigns on Chinese New Year
- The consumer
- World cuisines are ingrained in British diets
- Figure 1: Frequency of eating world cuisines at home in the last three months, by cuisine type, November 2016
- 20-34-year-olds are key users of world foods
- Lack of familiarity is a key challenge for new cuisines
- Figure 2: Barriers to eating world cuisines, November 2016
- A guiding hand needed to encourage hesitant home cooks
- Savoury flavours are in demand, hot and spicy remain on trend
- Figure 3: Preferences for flavour types in world cuisines, November 2016
- Many are continually seeking new dishes
- Frozen complete meal kits garner wide interest
- Figure 4: Behaviours relating to world cuisines, November 2016
- Table sauces seen to offer personalisation
- Meal kits can further explore role as learning tools
- Figure 5: Attitudes towards world cuisines, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Tackling unfamiliarity key to unlocking high interest in emerging cuisines
- The facts
- The implications
- Meal kits can further explore role as learning tool to help home cooks
- The facts
- The implications
- Table sauces can forge role in helping customise spicy dishes for the household
- The facts
- The implications
- Tackling unfamiliarity key to unlocking high interest in emerging cuisines
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Growth in travel should prompt uptake of new cuisines
- Scratch cooking trend creates challenges and opportunities
- Brexit spells end of deflation and growing real consumer incomes
- Growth in travel should prompt uptake of new cuisines
Market Drivers
- Growth in travel should prompt uptake of new cuisines
- Figure 6: Trends in the number of visits abroad to countries outside of Europe and North America from the UK*, by top 10 countries, 2011-15
- Scratch cooking trend creates challenges and opportunities
- Surprising opportunities for sauces
- Ready meals under pressure
- Kits have a role as the middle ground
- Brexit spells end of deflation and growing real consumer incomes
- Foodservice provides competition…
- …and inspiration
- Growth in travel should prompt uptake of new cuisines
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Pan-Asian cuisines make their way to mainstream retail
- Mexican street food enters retail
- World flavours prominent in barbecue launches
- Adspend slumps as Premier Foods cuts support for Sharwood’s
- Kikkoman focuses TV campaigns for Chinese New Year
- Pan-Asian cuisines make their way to mainstream retail
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Sharwood’s goes Pan-Asian with World Inspired sauces
- Loyd Grossman launches premium Indian sauces for two
- Korean makes its way to mainstream retail
- Patak’s unveil curry kits
- …and ready meals
- Wahaca brings Mexican street food to retail
- Street food can appeal in retail
- Wahaca launches soft taco kits
- Old El Paso brings out Mexicana Street Market sub-brand
- M&S scours the Americas for ‘Spirit of Summer’
- Other operators look to South America and the Caribbean
- World flavours prominent in barbecue launches
- Brazil inspires barbecue launches in 2016
- Sharwood’s goes Pan-Asian with World Inspired sauces
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Adspend slumps as Premier Foods cuts support for Sharwood’s
- Figure 7: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on selected world cuisines brands, 2013-16
- Old El Paso has highest adspend in 2016
- Kikkoman focuses TV campaigns for Chinese New Year
- AB World Foods focuses spend on Patak’s
- Hellmann’s ‘Grilltopia’ support world food-inspired sauces
- M&S goes Americana with its ‘Spirit of Summer’ campaign
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Adspend slumps as Premier Foods cuts support for Sharwood’s
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- World cuisines are ingrained in British diets
- 20-34-year-olds are key users of world foods
- Lack of familiarity is a key challenge for new cuisines
- A guiding hand needed to encourage hesitant home cooks
- Savoury flavours are in demand, hot and spicy remain on trend
- Many are continually seeking new dishes
- Frozen complete meal kits garner wide interest
- Table sauces seen to offer personalisation
- Meal kits can further explore role as learning tools
- World cuisines are ingrained in British diets
Types of World Cuisines Eaten at Home
- World cuisines are ingrained in British diets
- Figure 8: Repertoire of types of world cuisines eaten at home, November 2016
- Chinese and Indian remain the most popular types of world cuisine
- Mexican and Thai have forged a mainstream role
- Figure 9: Frequency of eating world cuisines at home, by cuisine type, November 2016
- The young and urbanites are key user groups
- 20-34-year-olds are heavy users of world foods
- Easy access fuels uptake among urban dwellers
- Figure 10: Usage of and interest in trying world cuisines at home, by cuisine type, November 2016
- Americana has gained a sizeable foothold
- Figure 11: Frequency of eating Americana dishes at home and interest in trying them, November 2016
- World cuisines are ingrained in British diets
Barriers to Eating World Cuisines
- Lack of familiarity is a key challenge for new cuisines
- Figure 12: Barriers to eating world cuisines at home, November 2016
- Calling out flavour profile and ingredients can build familiarity
- Fusion dishes could offer safe experimentation
- A guiding hand needed to encourage hesitant home cooks
- Increasing availability should unlock potential
- Lack of familiarity is a key challenge for new cuisines
Flavour Type Preferences in World Cuisines
- Calling out flavours could reduce barrier posed by unfamiliarity
- Figure 13: Preferences for flavour types in world cuisines, November 2016
- Savoury flavours are in demand, particularly among over-55s
- Hot and spicy flavours remain on trend
- Sweetness has strong appeal among 16-24s
- Calling out flavours could reduce barrier posed by unfamiliarity
Behaviours Relating to World Cuisines
- Over half are continually seeking new dishes
- Good news for emerging cuisines, challenge for established ones
- Figure 14: Behaviours relating to world cuisines, November 2016
- Frozen complete meal kits garner wide interest
- Rio Olympics lend little boost to uptake
- Over half are continually seeking new dishes
Attitudes towards World Cuisines
- Table sauces seen to offer personalisation
- Figure 15: Attitudes towards world cuisines, November 2016
- Table sauce a perfect fit for customising levels of heat
- Scope to mine additions for sense of newness
- International twists are popular
- Meal kits can further explore role as learning tools
- Ready meals are a starting block for trying new cuisines
- “Street food” label appeals to young urbanites
- Table sauces seen to offer personalisation
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Drivers
- Figure 16: Trends in the number of visits abroad to countries outside of Europe and North America from the UK*, 2011-15
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.