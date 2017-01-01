Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
APAC Metro Consumer Study - Australia 2017

This study provides in-depth analysis into the lifestyles of metropolitan consumers, which will provide the reader with an understanding of the preferences of metro consumers and guidance in forming actionable innovation ideas from those consumer sentiments.

This is provided through recommendations on how to grow an existing space and/or tap into an unexplored opportunity space.

Spending patterns in Australia:

  •  Locally grown and manufactured food proves to continue to be a key selling point for Australian consumers.
  • The Foodie Effect has gripped Australians, with many consumers looking for ways to bring the restaurant experience into the home at an affordable price.
  • With alcohol spending declining, opportunities exist within the adult beverages space.
  • Consumer willingness to spend more on products that are natural and safe plays well not only for food products, but also within the natural personal care market

This study will focus on the development of a trend within the market overall and/or delve into specific categories with standout potential for new innovation related to a particular trend space.

Table of contents

    Spending Patterns

    • Australian-made continues to appeal
    • In-home food expenditure rises
    • Spending on alcohol decreases both in and out of home
    • Australians willing to pay a premium for
      natural and safe qualities

    Goals & aspirations

    • Spending more time with family to create balance
    • Let’s get physical!
    • Health star ratings trying to help consumers

    Health & wellness

    • Kicking sugar
    • Mental wellness starts with stress reduction
    • Fat sheds stigma
    • Avoiding carbohydrates and gluten
    • Growth in dairy alternatives
    • Protein alternatives provide innovation
    • Weight loss and energy assistance received through functional foods

    Convenience & technology

    • Technology health intervention

    Environment & Ethical

    • Sustainable & Cruelty-free
    • Recyclability is a baseline expectation

    Appendix

    • Australian made revamped
    • How Australian can you be? Overt positioning grow
    • Australian grown need fosters local buying initiatives
    • Opportunities for Australian made
    • Government takes action to help with consumer health goals
    • Consumer confusion with ratings
    • Health credentials
    • Global brands making their own labeling interventions
    • The foodie effect

