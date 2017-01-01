APAC Metro Consumer Study - Australia 2017
This study provides in-depth analysis into the lifestyles of metropolitan consumers, which will provide the reader with an understanding of the preferences of metro consumers and guidance in forming actionable innovation ideas from those consumer sentiments.
This is provided through recommendations on how to grow an existing space and/or tap into an unexplored opportunity space.
Spending patterns in Australia:
- Locally grown and manufactured food proves to continue to be a key selling point for Australian consumers.
- The Foodie Effect has gripped Australians, with many consumers looking for ways to bring the restaurant experience into the home at an affordable price.
- With alcohol spending declining, opportunities exist within the adult beverages space.
- Consumer willingness to spend more on products that are natural and safe plays well not only for food products, but also within the natural personal care market
This study will focus on the development of a trend within the market overall and/or delve into specific categories with standout potential for new innovation related to a particular trend space.
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
- Australian-made continues to appeal
- In-home food expenditure rises
- Spending on alcohol decreases both in and out of home
- Australians willing to pay a premium for
natural and safe qualities
- Spending more time with family to create balance
- Let’s get physical!
- Health star ratings trying to help consumers
- Kicking sugar
- Mental wellness starts with stress reduction
- Fat sheds stigma
- Avoiding carbohydrates and gluten
- Growth in dairy alternatives
- Protein alternatives provide innovation
- Weight loss and energy assistance received through functional foods
- Technology health intervention
- Sustainable & Cruelty-free
- Recyclability is a baseline expectation
- Australian made revamped
- How Australian can you be? Overt positioning grow
- Australian grown need fosters local buying initiatives
- Opportunities for Australian made
- Government takes action to help with consumer health goals
- Consumer confusion with ratings
- Health credentials
- Global brands making their own labeling interventions
- The foodie effect
Spending Patterns
Goals & aspirations
Health & wellness
Convenience & technology
Environment & Ethical
Appendix
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.