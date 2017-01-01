APAC Metro Consumer Study - Australia 2017

This study provides in-depth analysis into the lifestyles of metropolitan consumers, which will provide the reader with an understanding of the preferences of metro consumers and guidance in forming actionable innovation ideas from those consumer sentiments.

This is provided through recommendations on how to grow an existing space and/or tap into an unexplored opportunity space.

Spending patterns in Australia:

The Foodie Effect has gripped Australians, with many consumers looking for ways to bring the restaurant experience into the home at an affordable price.

With alcohol spending declining, opportunities exist within the adult beverages space.

Consumer willingness to spend more on products that are natural and safe plays well not only for food products, but also within the natural personal care market

This study will focus on the development of a trend within the market overall and/or delve into specific categories with standout potential for new innovation related to a particular trend space.