Auto Service, Maintenance and Repair - US - December 2016
"Auto service, maintenance, and repair is a critical component of vehicle ownership. Vehicles require regular maintenance and upkeep to ensure their longevity and use, and neglecting such responsibilities can result in extremely costly repairs for consumers."
-Automotive Analyst
This report is looking at the following issues:
- Auto service, maintenance and repair expenditures tops $172 billion in 2016
- Consumers are wary of shady service providers
- Consumers aren’t proactively scheduling service
- Amenities nice to have but not necessary
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Auto service, maintenance and repair expenditures tops $172 billion in 2016
- Figure 1: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of Auto Service, Maintenance and Repair, at current prices, 2011-21
- Consumers are wary of shady service providers
- Figure 2: Attitudes toward service providers, by age and area, August 2016
- Consumers aren’t proactively scheduling service
- Figure 3: Vehicle maintenance behavior, August 2016
- Amenities nice to have but not necessary
- Figure 4: Factors for choosing a service location, August 2016
- The opportunities
- Consumers want digital reminders for service and maintenance
- Figure 5: Attitudes toward service providers, by age, August 2016
- On-demand auto service and maintenance gains traction
- Figure 6: Attitudes on service providers, by age, August 2016
- Parents likely to use social media to find a mechanic
- Figure 7: Attitudes toward service providers, by parental status, August 2016
- What it means
- The issues
The Market - What you need to know
- Auto service, maintenance and repair spend expected to grow
- DIY sector has limited impact on the market
- Miles traveled exceed pre-Recession levels
- Aging vehicles may create demand for auto service
Market Size and Forecast
- Auto service, maintenance and repair in healthy state
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of Auto Service, Maintenance and Repair, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of Auto Service, Maintenance and Repair, at current prices, 2011-21
Market Perspective
- DIY sector is minimal
Market Factors
- Miles driven will increase need for service
- Figure 10: US miles traveled, Highway, 1990-2015
- Average age of vehicles on the road remain high
- Figure 11: Average age of passenger cars and light trucks, 2002-15
- High consumer confidence allows consumers to make necessary repairs
- Figure 12: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2007- November 2016*
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Franchise dealer service centers win on trust
- Independent repair shops successful at building personal relationships
- Consumers less likely to opt for service at retailers with auto facilities
- On-demand services the next generation of repair
What’s Working?
- Warranty work increasing along new car sales
- Franchise dealer service centers winning on trust
- Independent auto shops build personal relationships with their consumers
What’s Struggling?
- Retailers not commonly visited for auto service
- Figure 13: Auto service locations visited in last 12 months, Summer 2016
- Consumers not proactive with maintenance
What’s Next?
- Openbay app to provide roadside assistance
- Insurance companies align with third-party service advertisers
- Figure 14: Allstate auto service consumer email, April 2016
- Lincoln will provide complimentary on-demand pick up and drop off for service on all new 2017 models
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Consumers trust their service provider, but are wary of others
- Quality of work is king
- Parents much more likely to find value in social media recommendations
- Independent repair shops more likely to have a personal relationship with their customers
Vehicle Maintenance History
- Majority of consumers have taken their vehicle in for auto service
Vehicle Type
- Consumers more likely to service a new vehicle over used
- Figure 15: Serviced vehicle purchase type, August 2016
- Black consumers more likely to have serviced a used or CPO vehicle
- Figure 16: Serviced vehicle purchase type, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2016
- Independent repair shop and third-party chain patrons more likely to have a used car
- Figure 17: Serviced vehicle purchase type, by previous service location, August 2016
Auto Service Location
- Nearly four in 10 vehicle owners chose a franchise dealer service center
- Figure 18: Previous auto service location, August 2016
- Lower income households select independent or chains for auto service
- Figure 19: Previous auto service location, by household income, August 2016
- Hispanics more likely to select retailers with auto services
- Figure 20: Previous auto service location, by race and hispanic origin, August 2016
Vehicle Service and Maintenance Times
- Weekdays are preferred for vehicle service
- Figure 21: Vehicle service time preference, August 2016
- Older consumers prefer to service their vehicles on weekdays
- Figure 22: Vehicle service time preference, by age, August 2016
- Suburban and rural residents more flexible with service times
- Figure 23: Vehicle service time preference, by geographic area, August 2016
Auto Service and Maintenance Behavior
- Many vehicle owners opt for one stop shops
- Figure 24: Vehicle maintenance behavior, August 2016
- Consumers take the check engine light seriously
- Men more likely than women to shop around for alternative options
- Figure 25: Vehicle maintenance behavior, by gender, August 2016
- Figure 26: Pep Boys rewards card direct mail, October 2016
- Franchise dealer service customer more likely to proactively schedule service
- Figure 27: Vehicle maintenance behavior, by previous service location, August 2016
- Independent repair shops create personal bonds with customers
- Figure 28: Vehicle maintenance behavior, by previous service location, August 2016
Factors for Choosing a Service Location
- Quality of work is most important for auto service
- Figure 29: Factors for choosing a service provider, August 2016
- Parents more likely to select loaner cars as important factor
- Figure 30: Factors for choosing a service provider, by parental status, August 2016
- Proactive tire maintenance leads to lower emphasis on cost
- Figure 31: Factors for choosing a service provider, by tire maintenance behavior, August 2016
- Retail customers place heavier emphasis on efficiency
- Figure 32: Factors for choosing a service provider, by previous service location, August 2016
Preferred Amenities
- WiFi, TVs can help pass the time when vehicles are serviced
- Figure 33: Preferred amenities, August 2016
- Women receptive to rides to and from local shopping centers
- Figure 34: Preferred amenities, by gender, August 2016
- WiFi a must add for younger consumers
- Figure 35: Preferred amenities, by age, August 2016
- Parents want something to entertain their kids
- Figure 36: Preferred amenities, by parental status, August 2016
Attitudes Toward Auto Service and Maintenance
- Transparency is critical in retaining customers
- Figure 37: Attitudes toward service providers, August 2016
- Men associate quality with franchise dealers
- Figure 38: Attitudes toward service providers, by gender, August 2016
- Younger adults want electronic service reminders
- Figure 39: Attitudes toward service providers, by age, August 2016
- Parents search for mechanics via social media
- Figure 40: Attitudes toward service providers, by parental status, August 2016
- Parents, urban residents, and social media users most likely to trust on-demand auto service
- Figure 41: Attitudes toward service providers, parental status, urban residents, social media users for tires and service, August 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Market
- Figure 42: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of Auto Service, Maintenance and Repair, at inflation adjusted prices, 2011-21
