"The automotive industry has witnessed a burst of recent technological advancements that improve safety, connectivity and convenience for consumers. The category has created innovations in autonomous (self-driving) capabilities that progress safety features and implement preventative protection measures. Features such as forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control have made their way into entry-level makes and models. Such features utilize sensor technologies that can detect other vehicles or objects and can prevent potential accidents. Connectivity with smartphones is a popular innovation among consumers, as are established features such as navigation/GPS. Brands will need to package these innovations and appeal to consumers on both a safety and convenience level for success in the marketplace."

- Andrew Zmijak, Research Analyst, Consumer Behaviour

This Report discusses the following key topics: