Automotive Innovations - Canada - April 2017
"The automotive industry has witnessed a burst of recent technological advancements that improve safety, connectivity and convenience for consumers. The category has created innovations in autonomous (self-driving) capabilities that progress safety features and implement preventative protection measures. Features such as forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control have made their way into entry-level makes and models. Such features utilize sensor technologies that can detect other vehicles or objects and can prevent potential accidents. Connectivity with smartphones is a popular innovation among consumers, as are established features such as navigation/GPS. Brands will need to package these innovations and appeal to consumers on both a safety and convenience level for success in the marketplace."
- Andrew Zmijak, Research Analyst, Consumer Behaviour
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Autonomous features are not yet a priority
- Interests vary by age
- The effect of gasoline prices and innovations in fuel consumption
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definitions
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Figure 1: Interest in self-driving technologies/innovations, February 2017
- Figure 2: Interest in technology/audio features, 18-44s vs over-45s, February 2017
- Figure 3: Average retail prices for regular gasoline in Canada, 2016
- The opportunities
- Interest is high for most features, among those who don’t own them
- Figure 4: Ownership or interest in comfort/convenience features, February 2017
- Visibility assisting features are of utmost importance
- Figure 5: Interest in visual-aid automotive technologies/innovations, February 2017
- Safety innovations are key for many consumers
- Figure 6: Attitudes towards automotive tech/innovations, February 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Demographic shifts are a positive for auto tech sales
- Low interest rates make it easier to purchase a new vehicle
- Increasing living costs will affect discretionary spending
Market Factors
- Canada’s demographic shifts likely to bode well for auto tech sales
- Figure 7: Projected trends in the age structure of the Canada population, 2014-19
- Figure 8: Population aged 65 years and over in Canada, historical and projected (% of total), 1971-2061
- Historically low Interest rates make it easier to buy a new vehicle
- Figure 9: Average retail prices for regular gasoline in Canada, 2016
- Rising living costs will affect discretionary spending
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Spotlighting innovative features through cross-sell mail
- AJAC and IIHS awards
- Major investment pledged for Canada’s auto industry
- Interest in self-driving vehicles is lacking
- Acquisitions to enhance auto manufacturers’ tech offerings
Marketing and Advertising
- Highlighting innovative features via cross-sell mail
- Figure 10: 2016 Volvo XC90, Volvo of Saskatoon, cross-sell mailing, November 2015
- Tesla customer stories
- Figure 11: Tesla customer stories, safety first, February 2016
- Figure 12: Tesla customer stories, generations, February 2016
- Figure 13: Tesla customer stories, future driven, February 2016
- Figure 14: Waterloo Kia, acquisition mail, February 2017
- Figure 15: Kia Driver Monthly, informational email, December 2015
- Boasting ‘innovative’ models
- Figure 16: BMW 7 Series, online ad, April 2016
- Figure 17: BMW 5 Series, online ad, February 2017
What’s Working?
- Significant investment pledged for Canada’s auto industry
- Tech features are filtering down at a quick pace
What’s Struggling?
- Interest in autonomous vehicles is lacking
- Recalls have become too common
What’s Next?
- Acquisitions to boost auto manufacturers’ tech offerings
- The sharing economy is making waves
- The push to automation
- Waymo
- Uber
- General Motors
- Toyota
- Ford
- Tesla
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Most drivers already have an array of comfort/convenience features
- Men are more likely to be interested in tech/audio features
- Consumers are most interested in visibility assisting features
- Nearly half of consumers find some new innovations distracting
- Safety is a priority
Interest in Comfort/Convenience Features
- Significant ownership in most comfort and convenience features
- Figure 18: Ownership or interest in comfort/convenience features, February 2017
- Interest is high for most features, among those who don’t own them
- Figure 19: Ownership or interest in comfort/convenience features, February 2017
Interest in Tech/Audio Features
- Built-in navigation and Bluetooth are key
- Figure 20: Interest in technology/audio features, February 2017
- Men lean towards tech/audio features
- Figure 21: Interest in technology/audio features, men vs women, February 2017
- Interests differ by age
- Figure 22: Interest in technology/audio features, 18-44s vs over-45s, February 2017
- Figure 23: Prairie Chevrolet, Wi-Fi in crossovers, August 2016
Interest in Automotive Technologies/Innovations
- The affluent are fond of auto tech and innovations
- Figure 24: Interest in automotive technologies/innovations, February 2017
- Visibility assisting features take priority
- Figure 25: Interest in visual-aid automotive technologies/innovations, February 2017
- Self-driving features are not a priority… yet
- Figure 26: Interest in self-driving technologies/innovations, February 2017
- Older consumers lean towards visual aids
- Figure 27: Interest in auto technologies/innovations, 18-44s vs over-45s, February 2017
- Chinese Canadians are keen on auto tech
- Figure 28: Interest in auto technologies/innovations, Chinese Canadians vs overall population, February 2017
Attitudes towards Auto Technologies/Innovations
- Driving safety is key for many consumers
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards automotive tech/innovations, February 2017
- Safety first for women, while men like their toys
- Figure 30: Select attitudes towards automotive tech/innovations, men vs women, February 2017
- Older consumers lean to the side of safety
- Figure 31: Select attitudes towards automotive tech/innovations, 18-44s vs over-45s, February 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.