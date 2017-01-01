Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Automotive Innovations - US - April 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"The automotive industry has seen a flurry of recent technological advancements that improve safety, connectivity, and convenience for consumers. The industry has made advancements in autonomous ability that advances safety and implements preventative protection measures. Features like forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control have made their way into entry-level brands. These features utilize sensor technologies that can detect other vehicles or objects and can prevent potential accidents. Connectivity with smartphones has also been a popular innovation among consumers that is driving sales. Brands will need to package these innovations and appeal to consumers on both a safety and convenience level for success in the marketplace."
- Buddy Lo, Automotive Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Auto manufacturer infotainment systems disappoint 
  • Less driving leads to less interest in syncing phones
  • Consumers aren’t buying the self-driving hype

                                      Automotive Innovations - US - April 2017

