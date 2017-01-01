Automotive Innovations - US - April 2017
"The automotive industry has seen a flurry of recent technological advancements that improve safety, connectivity, and convenience for consumers. The industry has made advancements in autonomous ability that advances safety and implements preventative protection measures. Features like forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control have made their way into entry-level brands. These features utilize sensor technologies that can detect other vehicles or objects and can prevent potential accidents. Connectivity with smartphones has also been a popular innovation among consumers that is driving sales. Brands will need to package these innovations and appeal to consumers on both a safety and convenience level for success in the marketplace."
- Buddy Lo, Automotive Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Auto manufacturer infotainment systems disappoint
- Less driving leads to less interest in syncing phones
- Consumers aren’t buying the self-driving hype
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
The Market – What You Need to Know
Market Factors
Key Players – What You Need to Know
What’s Working?
What’s Struggling?
What’s Next?
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
Driving Times and Distances
Smartphone and Infotainment Features
Vehicle Tracking and Notifications
Safety and Convenience Innovations
Attitudes toward Auto Innovations
Attitudes toward Self-driving Cars
Auto Innovation Cluster Analysis
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
Appendix – TURF Analysis
