B2B E-Commerce - UK - August 2017
“The e-commerce market is reported to account for 17% of all business, with EDI accounting for 9.8% and 7.2% derived from website sales. The website share of all business is growing while the share accounted for by EDI is declining, reflecting the nature of business conducted through the media. There remains substantial potential for the overall growth of e-commerce and huge disparities in use between industries, with larger companies generally more likely to conduct e-commerce activity.”
– Terry Leggett, Senior Analyst
This report addresses the following key questions:
- How does the B2B e-commerce market compare with the B2C market?
- What is the market penetration of e-commerce in various industries?
- How does the market break down by EDI and website sales?
- How will the market develop over the next five years?
- How will the decision to exit the EU affect the market?
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: The total UK e-commerce market, 2012-16 actual and 2017-21 forecast
- Figure 2: Analysis of the total UK e-commerce market, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 3: Comparison of the B2B and B2C e-commerce market, 2012-16
- Figure 4: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer, and size of company, 2015
- Figure 5: Proportion of companies making sales and purchases through e-commerce, by sector, 2015
- Figure 6: Segmentation of e-commerce sales by end use sector, 2016
- Market factors
- Figure 7: Proportion of businesses with internet access, by size of company, 2015
- Figure 8: Proportion of businesses with a website, by size of business, 2015
- Figure 9: Proportion of businesses with a website offering ordering or booking capabilities, by size of business, 2015
- Companies
- What we think
Key Insights
- How does e-commerce activity differ by company size?
- How does e-commerce activity differ by industry?
- Figure 10: Proportion of companies making sales and purchases through e-commerce, by sector, 2015
- What are the major industry changes?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Market positioning
- Customer data
- Coverage
- Market targeting
- Economic advantage
- Convenience
- Payment simplicity
- Product return
- Perceived environmental compatibility
- Checkout abandonment
- Price competition
- Lack of interactivity
- Definitions
UK Economy
- Overview
- Figure 11: Forecast GDP development 2017-21
- Figure 12: UK GDP quarterly development, 2004-17
- Figure 13: UK GDP in economic downturns and recoveries since 1979
- Inflation
- House prices
- Figure 14: UK House price changes, 2006-2017
- Interest rates
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 15: UK manufacturing, 2014-17
- Business investment
- Figure 16: UK GFCF 2003-17
- Imports
- Exports
- Overview
Market Factors
- Internet access and usage
- Figure 17: Worldwide internet usage, by region, 2010-16
- Figure 18: Proportion of businesses with internet access, by size of company, 2011-15
- Figure 19: Proportion of businesses with broadband, by size of company, 2011-15
- Figure 20: Proportion of businesses by maximum contracted internet connection speed, by size of company, 2011-15
- Business web sites
- Figure 21: Proportion of businesses with a website, by size of business, 2011-15
- Figure 22: Proportion of businesses with website facilities, by size of business, 2014-15
- Advertising
- Figure 23: Proportion of businesses paying to advertise on the internet, by size of business, 2015
- Use of social media
- Figure 24: Proportion of businesses using social media, by size of business and type of media, 2015
- Internet access and usage
Market Size and Trends
- Key analysis
- Market size
- Figure 25: The total UK e-commerce market, 2012-16
- Figure 26: Comparison of the B2B and B2C e-commerce market, 2012-16
- Market trends
- Figure 27: Analysis of the total UK e-commerce market, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 28: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer, 2015
- Figure 29: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer and size of company, 2014 and 2015
- Figure 30: Segmentation of UK e-commerce website sales, by type of sale, 2011-15
- Key analysis
Market Segmentation
- Key analysis
- Market segmentation
- Manufacturing
- Figure 31: Manufacturing sales made through e-commerce, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 32: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer by manufacturing companies, 2015
- Figure 33: Manufacturers making sales and purchases through e-commerce, 2011-15
- Figure 34: The role of the manufacturing sector in e-commerce sales, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Utilities
- Figure 35: Utility sales made through e-commerce, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 36: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer by utility companies, 2015
- Figure 37: Utilities making purchases through e-commerce, 2011-15
- Figure 38: The role of the utilities sector in e-commerce sales, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Construction
- Figure 39: Construction sales made through e-commerce, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 40: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer by construction companies, 2015
- Figure 41: Construction companies making sales and purchases through e-commerce, 2011-15
- Figure 42: The role of the construction sector in e-commerce sales, by type of sale, 2011-15
- Wholesaling
- Figure 43: Wholesale sales made through e-commerce, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 44: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer by wholesalers, 2015
- Figure 45: Wholesalers making sales and purchases through e-commerce, 2010-14
- Figure 46: The role of the wholesaling sector in e-commerce sales, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Retailing
- Figure 47: Retail sales made through e-commerce, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 48: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer by retailers, 2015
- Figure 49: Retailers making sales and purchases through e-commerce, 2011-15
- Figure 50: The role of the retail sector in e-commerce sales, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Transport
- Figure 51: Transport sales made through e-commerce, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 52: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer by transport companies, 2015
- Figure 53: Transport companies making purchases through e-commerce, 2011-15
- Figure 54: The role of the transport sector in e-commerce sales, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Accommodation and food
- Figure 55: Accommodation and food sales made through e-commerce, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 56: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer by accommodation and food companies, 2015
- Figure 57: Accommodation and food suppliers making sales and purchases through e-commerce, 2011-15
- Figure 58: The role of the accommodation and food sector in e-commerce sales, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Information and communication
- Figure 59: Information and communication sales made through e-commerce, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 60: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer by information and communication companies, 2015
- Figure 61: Information and communication companies making purchases through e-commerce, 2011-15
- Figure 62: The role of the information and communication sector in e-commerce sales, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Other services
- Figure 63: Other services sales made through e-commerce, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Figure 64: Segmentation of website sales by type of customer of other service companies, 2015
- Figure 65: Other service suppliers making sales and purchases through e-commerce, 2011-15
- Figure 66: The role of the other services sector in e-commerce sales, by type of sale, 2012-16
- Key analysis
Industry Structure
- Key analysis
- Industry development
- Figure 67: Development of the dedicated retail sales via mail order or internet industry, 2011-15
- Figure 68: Development of companies making e-commerce sales, 2011-15
- Structure by turnover
- Figure 69: Analysis of the dedicated retail sales via mail order or internet industry, 2015-16
- Structure by employment
- Figure 70: Analysis of the employment structure of the dedicated retail sales via mail order or internet industry, 2015-16
- Figure 71: Proportion of businesses making e-commerce sales, by number of employees, 2011-15
- Figure 72: Proportion of businesses making website sales, by number of employees, 2011-15
- Figure 73: Proportion of businesses making EDI sales, by number of employees, 2011-15
- Company profiles
- Key analysis
Alibaba Group Holding
- Figure 74: Turnover development of Alibaba Group Holdings, 2013-17
- Figure 75: Turnover analysis of Alibaba Group Holdings, 2016 and 2017
- Company strategy
Amazon/Amazon Business
- Figure 76: Turnover analysis of Amazon, 2012-16
- Figure 77: UK net sales analysis of Amazon compared with other countries, 2014-16
- Company strategy
Dell Corporation
- Figure 78: Financial analysis of Dell, 2011-15
- Company strategy
Ebuyer (UK)
- Figure 79: Financial analysis of Ebuyer (UK), 2012-16
- Company strategy
Electrocomponents
- Figure 80: Financial analysis of Electrocomponents, 2013-17
- Figure 80: Geographical analysis of Electrocomponents turnover, 2017
- Figure 81: End Use analysis of Electrocomponents turnover, 2017
- Company strategy
Orbital Fasteners Holdings
- Figure 82: Financial analysis of Orbital Fasteners Holdings, 2012-15
- Company strategy
Office Depot
- Figure 83: Financial analysis of Office Depot International (UK), 2011-15
- Company strategy
Screwfix Direct
- Figure 84: Financial analysis of Screwfix Direct, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Forecast
- Key analysis
- The market
- Figure 85: The forecast total UK e-commerce market, 2017-21
- Figure 86: Forecast comparison of the B2B and B2C e-commerce market, 2017-21
- Figure 87: Forecast comparison of website and EDI sales in the B2B e-commerce market, 2017-21
- Key analysis
Companies Covered
