“In addressing the question about which market is more important – Baby Boomers versus Millennials – the travel industry needs to take into account lifestyle factors that impact both markets. For Boomers these include: greater longevity due to improvements in health care juxtaposed with chronic health problems that are being exacerbated by unhealthy lifestyles. For the Millennial generation, higher birth rates (particularly in China where the government has ditched its one-child policy), as well as ever diverse needs and desires will come into play. Millennials are also likely to have longer working lives – either as a result of increases to statutory retirement age or due to financial necessity.”

- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: