Baby Durables - US - March 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"Most consumers acquire baby durables new, but women are more likely to buy second-hand while men prefer to buy new. Online has become an important part of the baby durables market, with many consumers opting not only to research products online, but also to actually complete their transactions, making the online presence critical for brands and retailers in the market."

Alexis DeSalva, Research Analyst- Retail & Apparel

This report looks at the following areas:

  • Expected growth is minimal for baby durables market
  • Shifts in composition of families and changing shopping habits
  • Recalls negatively impact manufacturers

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Expected growth is minimal for baby durables market
            • Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of baby durables, at current prices, 2011-21
          • Shifts in composition of families and changing shopping habits
            • Figure 2: Select retailers shopped for baby durables, December 2016
          • Recalls negatively impact manufacturers
            • The opportunities
              • Driving growth through the internet
                • Figure 3: online behaviors and attitudes toward baby durables shopping, December 2016
              • Innovative ways of shopping
                • Figure 4: method of acquiring items – bought new, by gender and marital status, December 2016
                • Figure 5: method of acquiring items – Bought second hand, by gender and marital status, December 2016
              • Gifting is under-utilized
                • Figure 6: Baby durables bought new vs. received new on a registry, by race and Hispanic origin, December 2016
              • What it means

              • The Market – What You Need to Know

                • Smaller family sizes leads to small growth in category
                  • Delaying milestones means more money to spend, but less people to spend it on
                    • The American family is changing

                    • Market Size and Forecast

                      • Little growth expected in baby durables market
                        • Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of baby durables, at current prices, 2011-21
                        • Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby durables, at current prices, 2011-21
                      • Market share by segment
                        • Figure 9: Total US retail sales of baby durables, by segment, at current prices, 2016

                    • Market Factors

                      • Changes in lifestyles and gender roles impact the American family
                        • Birth rate trends amongst different demographics
                          • Figure 10: Birth rates by year, 2006-15
                          • Figure 11: Birth rates, by age of mother: United States, 2007, 2014 and 2015
                        • Adults continue to delay major milestones
                          • Figure 12: Parents with children under age 18 in the household, by living arrangement, 2007-16
                        • Shifts in gender roles
                          • Median income climbs, while the gender gap closes slightly
                            • Figure 13: Median household income, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15

                        • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                          • Clear leaders in brands and retailers
                            • Consumers turning online
                              • Traditional retailers struggle
                                • Innovation expected to help spur growth

                                • Manufacturer Sales of Baby Durables

                                  • MULO sales decline
                                    • Manufacturer sales – Positive growth
                                      • Manufacturer sales – Declines
                                        • Figure 14: MULO sales of baby durables, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
                                        • Figure 15: MULO market share of baby durables, by leading companies, 52 weeks ending 2016

                                    • What’s Working?

                                      • Consumers seek new baby durables products, as online shopping plays a bigger role
                                        • Increases in new purchases and items owned
                                          • Leading retailers and brands
                                            • Figure 16: Target, email ad for baby registry, January 2017
                                            • Figure 17: Amazon, email ad for baby products and Prime, January 2017

                                        • What’s Struggling?

                                          • Traditional retailers are losing shoppers
                                            • Gifting is on the decline
                                              • Figure 18: Baby durables bought new vs. received new on a registry, by race and Hispanic origin, December 2016
                                              • Figure 19: Amazon, email ad for baby registry, January 2017
                                            • Future impact

                                            • What’s Next?

                                              • Innovation in digital and technology will help to advance the category
                                                • Forward thinking attitudes will continue to influence the market

                                                • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                  • More consumers are buying new and receiving less, especially from registries
                                                    • Consumers continue to prefer certain retailers
                                                      • Shoppers head online for research and convenience
                                                        • Consumers want safe products

                                                        • Items Owned

                                                          • Increased or flat ownership in all baby durables categories
                                                            • Figure 20: Baby durables items owned, December 2016
                                                          • Furniture
                                                            • Figure 21: Baby related furniture owned, December 2016
                                                          • Transport items
                                                            • Figure 22: Baby related transport items owned, December 2016
                                                          • Daytime care and/or safety/wellness items
                                                            • Figure 23: Baby related daytime care and/or safety/wellness items owned, December 2016
                                                          • Baby related activity items
                                                            • Figure 24: Baby related activity items owned, December 2016
                                                          • In their words

                                                          • Method of Acquiring Items

                                                            • Most baby durables are acquired new, but majority are not coming from gift registries
                                                              • Figure 25: method of acquiring items, December 2016
                                                            • Methods vary by demographic
                                                              • Figure 26: method of acquiring items – Bought new, by gender and age, December 2016 METHOD
                                                              • Figure 27: method of acquiring items – Bought new, by gender and marital status, December 2016
                                                              • Figure 28: method of acquiring items – Bought second-hand, by gender and marital status, December 2016
                                                              • Figure 29: method of acquiring items – Bought second-hand, by age and household income, December 2016
                                                            • Gaps in gift registries and new purchases by race
                                                              • Figure 30: method of acquiring items – Bought new vs. received new via registry, by race and hispanic origin, December 2016
                                                            • In their words

                                                            • Retailers Shopped

                                                              • Mass merchandisers, baby superstores and online retailers continue to grow in share, while traditional retailers struggle
                                                                • Figure 31: Retailers shopped, part 1, December 2016
                                                                • Figure 32: Retailers shopped, part 2, December 2016
                                                              • What’s driving top retailers?
                                                                • Figure 33: Retailers shopped (in-store or online), by household income and by region, December 2016
                                                              • Other retailers losing shoppers
                                                                • Figure 34: babies r us – Trade-in event
                                                              • Online becomes key player
                                                                • Figure 35: Retailers shopped – Online, by race and hispanic origin, December 2016
                                                              • In their words

                                                              • Behavior and Attitudes toward Baby Durables Shopping

                                                                • Safety and price outrank brand loyalty
                                                                  • Figure 36: Behavior and attitudes toward safety and price when baby durables shopping, by gender and age, December 2016
                                                                  • Figure 37: Behavior and attitudes toward safety and price when baby durables shopping, by household income, December 2016
                                                                • Online research is an important part of the shopping process
                                                                  • Figure 38: online behaviors and attitudes toward baby durables shopping, December 2016
                                                                  • Figure 39: Behavior and attitudes toward baby durables shopping – CHAID – Tree output, January 2017
                                                                • In their own words

                                                                • Brand Perceptions

                                                                  • Long standing brands see highest rankings
                                                                    • Figure 40: Brand perception, December 2016
                                                                    • Figure 41: Brand perception, graco, by gender December 2016
                                                                    • Figure 42: Brand perception, fisher price, by gender December 2016
                                                                  • In their own words
                                                                    • Gender neutrality
                                                                      • In their own words

                                                                      • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                        • Data sources
                                                                          • Sales data
                                                                            • Fan chart forecast
                                                                              • Consumer survey data
                                                                                • Consumer qualitative research
                                                                                  • Direct marketing creative
                                                                                    • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                                      • Abbreviations

                                                                                      • Appendix – Market

                                                                                          • Figure 43: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby durables, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
                                                                                          • Figure 44: Average number of people per household, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
                                                                                          • Figure 45: Median age at first marriage, by gender, 2006-16
                                                                                          • Figure 46: Median household income, by type of household, 2015
                                                                                          • Figure 47: Median earnings of full-time, year-round workers, by gender and female-to-male earnings ratio, 1960-2015

                                                                                      Companies Covered

                                                                                      • Walmart Stores (USA)

