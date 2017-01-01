Baby Food and Drink - UK - April 2017

“Seeds of change – which could revolutionise the baby food and drink retail landscape – have been planted by the discounters. 2016 saw Aldi extend its offering dramatically and Lidl make its first venture into this category. If this evolving presence is well-received by parents this could curb future price inflation and put brands under real pressure from private label for the first time.”

– Emma Clifford, Senior Food and Drink Analyst

This report will cover the following areas:

Targeting the on-the-go market can build on growth in baby snacks

The health halo of plant proteins is igniting demand for these ingredients in baby food

Could the discounters change the retail landscape in baby food and drink as they have done in babycare?