Baby Food & Drink/Feeding Babies & Toddlers - US - March 2017
"The market for baby and toddler food largely stagnated in 2016, and while the future of the category may not hold significant potential for growth, there is notable opportunity in products that can leverage healthier attributes that appeal to parental expectations. While the nation's birthrate may be in slight decline, parents waiting until later in life to have children are providing a marketplace that has fairly sizable spending power. As such, baby/toddler food brands may be well poised to leverage claims relating to organic, natural, and healthy."
- Billy Roberts, Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Baby/toddler food sales stagnate
- Allergen fears weigh on parents
- Birthrates rise among older mothers
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Baby/toddler food sales stagnate
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Allergen fears weigh on parents
- Figure 2: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by age of parent, December 2016
- Birthrates rise among older mothers
- Figure 3: Birthrates, by age of mother, United States, 2007, 2014, and 2015
- The opportunities
- Parents avoiding artificial
- Figure 4: Attributes of baby/toddler food, by age of parent, any rank, December 2016
- What parents want
- Figure 5: Attributes of baby/toddler food, by age of parent, any rank, December 2016
- Superfruit could boost already nutritious baby foods
- Figure 6: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by age of parent, December 2016
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Baby/toddler food sales stagnate
- Formula leads market share
- Parents' allergy awareness remains strong
- Lifestyle changes impacting baby/toddler food market
Market Size and Forecast
- Baby/toddler food sales stagnate
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby/toddler foods, at current prices, 2011-21
Market Breakdown
- Formula maintains market share dominance
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby/toddler foods, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Supermarket share continues to slip
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales of baby/toddler food, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of baby/toddler food, by channel, with % change, 2011-16
Market Perspective
- Allergen impact significant but could lessen
- Figure 12: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by age of parent, December 2016
- Formula’s supplemental potential
Market Factors
- Changes in lifestyles and gender roles impact the American family
- Birthrates rise among older mothers
- Figure 13: Birthrates by year, 2006-15
- Figure 14: Birthrates, by age of mother, United States, 2007, 2014, and 2015
- Delaying major milestones
- Figure 15: Parents with children under age 18 in the household, by living arrangement, 2007-16
- Median income climbs, while the gender gap narrows slightly
- Figure 16: Median household income, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Abbot increases, while other major entities largely decline
- Organic avoids artificial
- Organic options fare well in formula
- Whole lot of interest in whole grains
Sales of Baby Food and Drink
- Abbot posts category’s most notable sales increase in 2016
- Sales of baby food and drink
- Figure 17: MULO sales of baby food and drink, by leading companies, 52-weeks ending Oct. 20, 2016, with % change in year-on-year sales in parentheses
- Figure 18: MULO sales of baby food and drink, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
What’s Working?
- Organic claims speak to parents avoiding artificial
- Figure 19: Baby/toddler food launches, by claim, 2012-16
- Figure 20: GMO-free baby/toddler food launches, 2016
- Retaining consumption throughout toddler years and even into adulthood
- Figure 21: Pedialyte launches, 2016
What’s Struggling?
- Formula struggles, though organic options fare better
- Figure 22: Formula launches, 2016
What’s Next?
- Free-from claims emerging
- Figure 23: Allergen-free toddler food launches, 2016
- Whole-grain promise with other attributes
- Figure 24: Toddler food launches with whole grains, 2016
- Private label products leveraging organic, health claims
- Figure 25: Private label/branded baby/toddler food launches, by claim, 2012-16
- Figure 26: Private label toddler food launches, 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Younger parents more likely to turn to mass merchandisers
- Online may emerge as significant resource
- Cereals, jarred baby food in need of flavor
- Non-artificial interest strong
- Significant allergy-related fears among parents
- Convenience and on-the-go resonate strongly with parents
Purchase Location for Baby/Toddler Food
- Mass merchandisers emerge as retailer of choice for young parents
- Figure 27: Purchase location, December 2016
- Supermarket usage trailing notably among younger parents
- Figure 28: Purchase location, by age of parent, December 2016
- Stronger club appeal among older parents
- Figure 29: Purchase location, by age of parent, December 2016
- Natural/specialty stores catering to more-affluent consumers
- Figure 30: Purchase location, by household income, December 2016
- Urban appeal for natural/specialty chains
- Figure 31: Purchase location, by area, December 2016
- Hispanic parents slightly more likely to turn to specialty stores
- Figure 32: Purchase location, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Purchase via Online/Subscription
- Young consumers predisposed to buying online
- Figure 33: Purchase location, by age of parent, December 2016
- Black consumers could use online resources for baby food more
- Figure 34: Purchase location, by race, December 2016
- Figure 35: Frequency of grocery shopping online by Black consumers, by presence of children in household, August 2015
- Online potential for underserved areas
- Figure 36: Purchase location, by area, December 2016
Improving Baby/Toddler Food
- General content with flavor options of baby/toddler foods
- Figure 37: Baby/toddler food improvement, December 2016
- Hispanic non-Millennials seeking more diverse baby/toddler cereals
- Figure 38: Baby/toddler food improvement, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Purchase Drivers
- Real interest in non-artificial
- Figure 39: Attributes of baby/toddler food, any rank, December 2016
- Seeking added benefits in baby/toddler food
- Figure 40: Attributes of baby/toddler food, by age of parent, any rank, December 2016
- Artificial an issue with Hispanic parents
- Figure 41: Attributes of baby/toddler food, by Hispanic origin, any rank, December 2016
- Certain factors less of an issue for Hispanic non-Millennial parents
- Figure 42: Attributes of baby/toddler food, by Hispanic origin, any rank, December 2016
Health-related Opinions of Baby Food
- Allergen fears notable among parents
- Figure 43: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by age of parent, December 2016
- Superfruit could boost already nutritious baby foods
- Figure 44: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by age of parent, December 2016
- Calorie concerns may echo bigger fears
- Figure 45: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by area, December 2016
- Sugar concerns weighing on Hispanic non-Millennials
- Figure 46: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Purchasing Baby/Toddler Food
- Parents seeking nutritional guidance
- Figure 47: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by generation, December 2016
- Need to accentuate foods’ safety
- Figure 48: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by area, December 2016
- Black consumers appear more trusting of national brands for guidance
- Figure 49: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by race, December 2016
- Safety fears factor prominently among Hispanic parents
- Figure 50: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Feeding Babies/Toddlers
- Parents want options to ease dining out
- Figure 51: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by generation, December 2016
- Asians seeking packaged options only for away-from-home needs
- Figure 52: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by race, December 2016
- Hispanic parents appreciate scheduled feeding times
- Figure 53: Opinions of baby/toddler food, any agree, by Hispanic origin, December 2016
Opportunities for Baby/Toddler Foods
- Time concerns pressing parents
- Figure 54: Baby/toddler food opportunities, December 2016
- Organic’s price may weigh heavily on older parents
- Figure 55: Baby/toddler food opportunities, by household income, December 2016
- Expanding toddler food’s appeal
- Figure 56: TURF Analysis – Baby/toddler food opportunities, December 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Market
- Figure 57: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby/toddler food, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 58: Total US retail sales of baby/toddler food, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 59: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby formula, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 60: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby formula, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 61: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby food and snacks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 62: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby food and snacks, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 63: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby electrolytes, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 64: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby electrolytes, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 65: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby juice, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 66: Total US retail sales and forecast of baby juice, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 67: Total US retail sales of baby/toddler food/drink, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 68: US supermarket sales of baby/toddler food/drink, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 69: US drugstore sales of baby/toddler food/drink, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 70: US sales of baby/toddler food/drink through other retail channels, at current prices, 2011-16
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 71: MULO sales of baby formula, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 72: MULO sales of baby food and snacks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 73: MULO sales of baby electrolytes, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 74: MULO sales of baby juice, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
Appendix – TURF Analysis Methodology
- Figure 75: Table - TURF Analysis – Baby/toddler food opportunities, December 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)