"The market for baby and toddler food largely stagnated in 2016, and while the future of the category may not hold significant potential for growth, there is notable opportunity in products that can leverage healthier attributes that appeal to parental expectations. While the nation's birthrate may be in slight decline, parents waiting until later in life to have children are providing a marketplace that has fairly sizable spending power. As such, baby/toddler food brands may be well poised to leverage claims relating to organic, natural, and healthy."

- Billy Roberts, Senior Food & Drink Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: