Baby Personal Care - China - September 2017
“Dads and mums are showing similar caring about their kids and are willing to try innovations, which means opportunities for these formerly niche products. The key is how to convince parents of the effectiveness and safety of these products. Famous brand names are not that trustworthy and parents now need a combination of expertise and real parents’ real experience.”
– Alice Li, Research Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- How can baby suncare products better engage with Chinese parents?
- Dads caring about kid as much as mums
- Provide a combination of expertise and real experience
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
Issues and Insights
The Market – What You Need to Know
Market Size and Forecast
Market Drivers
Market Segmentation
Key Players – What You Need to Know
Market Share
Competitive Strategies
Who’s Innovating?
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
Problems When Taking Care of Babies
Suncare Methods
Attitudes towards Baby Suncare Products
Purchase Influencers
WeChat Public Accounts
Interested Information from WeChat Public Accounts
Meet the Mintropolitans
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 50: Market value of baby personal care, China, 2012-22
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.