Baby Supplementary Food - China - October 2017
“Baby biscuits and snacks are well embraced by parents among the baby supplementary food category, which makes them perfect entry products to attract potential users. It is important to emphasise the naturalness of packaged baby food, while products designed for developing babies’ skills are important for babies aged 4-6 months.”
– Cheryl Ni, Research Analyst: Food & Drink
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Opportunity for baby’s drinking water
- Convince parents with higher educational level
- How can packaged baby foods fill the gaps where homemade foods do not fit in?
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Definition
- Figure 1: Mintel’s definition of different income groups, China
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Value growth driven by consumers trading up
- Figure 2: Retail market value and volume of baby supplementary food, China, 2013-17
- Figure 3: Best- and worst-case forecast of retail baby supplementary food market, by value, China, 2012-22
- A more diverse category, along with more sophisticated consumers
- Key players
- Online channels help foreign brands gain reputation
- Figure 4: Leading companies’ share of retail baby supplementary food market, China, 2015 and 2016
- Naturalness is preferred
- Spicing up the category with a note on adultness
- The consumer
- Opportunity for baby biscuits and rusks
- Figure 5: Penetration of baby food, China, 2015 and 2017
- Sophisticated consumers put off the starting point of baby food compared to the majority
- Figure 6: Starting point of baby food usage, China, June 2017
- Packaged meat/fish dishes see greater potential
- Figure 7: Penetration of different types of homemade baby food, China, June 2017
- Natural ingredients as the top priority
- Figure 8: Valued product information, China, June 2017
- Parents are open to various information sources
- Figure 9: Purchase influencers, China, June 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Opportunity for baby’s drinking water
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 10: Introduction of Nongfu Spring’s baby drinking water, China, 2017
- Figure 11: Nongfu Spring’s list of trace element content, China, 2017
- Figure 12: Baby drinking water brands with L/N/R sodium claims, Slovakia, Italy and France, 2016-17
- Figure 13: Baby drinking water using emotional communication, China, 2017
- Figure 14: Flavoured water for babies, Poland and Czech Republic, 2017
- Convince parents with higher educational level
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 15: Beech-Nut’s commercial, US, 2017
- Figure 16: Products with ingredients that can be associated with certain benefits, US, Hong Kong and Vietnam, 2016-17
- How can packaged baby foods fill the gaps where homemade foods do not fit in?
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 17: Innovative baby snack forms that are less seen in the Chinese market, US, Japan and Austria, 2017
- Figure 18: Baby food products that are both easy to use and positioned as on the go, Japan, US and Switzerland, 2017
- Figure 19: Pigeon salmon and corn porridge, China, 2017
- Opportunity for baby’s drinking water
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Baby supplementary food market driven by trading up
- Deeper understanding of the category requiring more sophisticated marketing approaches
- Baby supplementary food market driven by trading up
Market Size and Forecast
- Value growth triggered by trading up
- Figure 20: Retail market value and volume of baby supplementary food, China, 2013-17
- Figure 21: Best- and worst-case forecast of retail baby supplementary food market, by value, China, 2012-22
- The second-child policy will further boost the category
- Figure 22: Best- and worst-case forecast of retail baby supplementary food market, by volume, China, 2012-22
- Value growth triggered by trading up
Market Segmentation
- Looking into a more diverse category
- Figure 23: Volume share of baby supplementary food segments, China, 2016
- Figure 24: New launches of baby supplementary food, by segment, China, Japan, South Korea, US and UK, 2016
- Figure 25: Baby food products with a touch on localness, Japan, 2016-17
- Biscuits or rusks as entry products
- Figure 26: Biscuits claiming to help babies learn certain skills, UK and South Korea, 2017
- Purée – Convenience and authenticity
- Figure 27: Select package types of baby supplementary food, China, 2014-16
- Figure 28: Plum Organics “Eat Your Colors”, US, 2016
- Looking into a more diverse category
Market Factors
- National Dietary Guideline has detailed instruction for baby food
- Figure 29: Vitamin D supplement for baby, China, 2016
- Extended parental leave enables parents to spend more time researching
- Imported volume and value will see great growth in 2017
- Figure 30: Imported volume of baby supplementary food in the Chinese market, by country, H1 2016 and H1 2017
- More from high income groups are considering having a second child
- Figure 31: Willingness of having a second child, by city, China, June 2017
- Figure 32: Females’ intention of having a second child, by household income levels, China, January and June 2017
- More nuclear families among those with a higher educational level
- Figure 33: Family structure, by gender, age and educational level, China, June 2017
- National Dietary Guideline has detailed instruction for baby food
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Foreign brands are booming via online channels
- There are new angles of communication
- Foreign brands are booming via online channels
Market Share
- Heinz maintains competitive edge
- Figure 34: Leading companies’ share of retail baby supplementary food market, China, 2015 and 2016
- Foreign brands gaining reputation through online channels
- Figure 35: Select claims of baby supplementary food, by import status, 2014-17(Aug)
- Local manufacturers taking the market by diversified offerings
- Figure 36: New launches of baby supplementary food, by brand, China, 2014-16
- Heinz maintains competitive edge
Competitive Strategies
- Using ingredients that are usually found in infant milk formula
- Figure 37: Gerber’s cereal with DHA and probiotics, China, 2017
- Communicating freshness from new angles
- Figure 38: Brands communicating freshness through packaging and delivery, China, 2017
- Figure 39: Born Pure introducing high-pressure processing technology, Australia, 2016
- Figure 40: Bebecook rice ball, which can be used to create various types of dishes, South Korea, 2015
- Gaining consumers’ attention from prenatal stage
- Figure 41: Eastwes “My Lucky Baby”, China, 2017
- Figure 42: Beverages designed for pregnant women, India, Norway and Japan, 2016-17
- Using ingredients that are usually found in infant milk formula
Who’s Innovating?
- More about being natural rather than functional benefits
- Figure 43: Select claims of baby supplementary food, China, 2014-16
- Figure 44: Select claims of baby supplementary food, China and US, 2016
- Figure 45: Baby food with “ease to use” claim, China, 2017
- Sauce and seasonings for homemade baby supplementary food
- Figure 46: Oil and sauce for babies, Vietnam, 2016-17
- Figure 47: Pea pasta and pasta sauce, China, 2017
- Figure 48: Salt claiming to be suitable for pregnant women, China, 2017
- More possibilities in drink segment
- Figure 49: Jelly juice for babies, UK, 2017
- Figure 50: Tea products targeting babies, Germany and South Korea, 2017
- Avoid clichés in the category
- Figure 51: Baby supplementary food with a diverse selection of vegetables, China, 2017
- Figure 52: Baby supplementary food featuring a touch on adults’ dishes, Spain and Japan, 2017
- More about being natural rather than functional benefits
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Packaged and homemade baby food are not exclusive
- Parents moving forward the starting point of packaged baby food
- Naturalness as the top priority
- Parents love going to professionals for advice on baby food
- Packaged and homemade baby food are not exclusive
Usage of Baby Food
- Homemade food advocators are also using packaged products
- Figure 53: Penetration of baby food, China, June 2017
- Biscuits and rusks are more likely to be daily treats
- Figure 54: Penetration of packaged baby supplementary food, China, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 55: Frequency of packaged baby supplementary food consumption, China, June 2017
- Preference for baby supplementary food across different regions
- Figure 56: Penetration of packaged baby supplementary food, by city, China, June 2017
- Homemade food advocators are also using packaged products
Starting Point of Baby Food Usage
- Baby food comes at an earlier stage in high-income families
- Figure 57: Starting point of baby food usage, China, June 2017
- Chengdu consumers give supplementary food to kids earlier
- Figure 58: Starting point of using baby supplementary food, by city, China, June 2017
- Baby food comes at an earlier stage in high-income families
Homemade Baby Food
- Staple food is the most common type of homemade supplementary food
- Figure 59: Penetration of different types of homemade baby food, China, June 2017
- Figure 60: Weighted average types of baby supplementary food consumed, by baby’s age, China, June 2017
- Different preference across tier one cities
- Figure 61: Penetration of different types of homemade baby food, by city, China, June 2017
- Homemade food users have concerns on additives and salt intake
- Figure 62: Penetration of different types of homemade baby food, by consumers who value safety-related product features, China, June 2017
- Figure 63: Penetration of different types of homemade baby food, China, June 2017
- Staple food is the most common type of homemade supplementary food
Valued Product Information
- Naturalness gains more attention while “imported” claim has lost its halo
- Figure 64: Valued product information, China, June 2017
- Educational benefits are welcomed
- Figure 65: The lid of Heinz product serving as toy, China, 2017
- L/N/R sugar/salt claims are niche
- Figure 66: Valued information – TURF analysis, June 2017
- Clean label is favoured by the elder ones
- Figure 67: Valued product information, by age, China, June 2017
- Naturalness gains more attention while “imported” claim has lost its halo
Purchase Influencers
- Parents are open to various information sources
- Figure 68: Purchase influencers, China, June 2017
- Consumers in Chengdu are in great need of category knowledge
- Figure 69: Information sources that will affect purchase decision, by city, China, June 2017
- Consumers with a higher educational level are less likely to be tricked
- Figure 70: Purchase influencers, by educational level, China, June 2017
- Parents are open to various information sources
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Feed baby with packaged food at a later age
- Figure 71: Starting point of baby food usage, by consumer classification, China, June 2017
- Figure 72: Homemade baby food, by consumer classification, China, June 2017
- MinTs have higher requirements on packaged baby food
- Figure 73: Valued product information, by consumer classification, China, June 2017
- On-pack label or instructions are more important to MinTs
- Figure 74: Purchase influencers, by consumer classification, China, June 2017
- Feed baby with packaged food at a later age
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 75: Value sales of China’s baby supplementary food retail market, 2012-22
- Figure 76: Volume sales of China’s baby supplementary food retail market, 2012-22
Appendix – Methodology, Definition, and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
