With planned BTS (back-to-school) shopping reaching almost $76 billion in 2016, the season is a vital opportunity for retailers to connect with young shoppers, build relationships, and introduce new products. While challenges to the BTS market include limited growth in family household incomes and stagnant school enrollment, the vast majority of college students and parents with school-age kids participate in back-to-school shopping. Digitally savvy shoppers have been embracing BTS omni-channel retailing and using a range of traditional and online tools to shape their purchasing choices. Opportunities lie in meeting consumer interest in innovations that can make BTS shopping easier, more efficient, more customized, and more fun.

This report examines the following issues: