"Canadians are eating less bread according to market estimates from Mintel Market Sizes with just over a third of bread consumers agreeing they “try to limit the amount of bread they eat”. With this market softness bread manufacturers have innovated to address consumers’ concerns from a nutritional perspective and have evolved the category in terms of flavour and format, moving it beyond being a ‘wall of beige’. This Report used consumer feedback to identify where consumers’ interests in the category lie, and for the better part, where they do not, in order to help inform future innovation and messaging strategies."

- Joel Gregoire, Senior Food & Drink Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: