Bakery Products: Bread - Canada - July 2017
"Canadians are eating less bread according to market estimates from Mintel Market Sizes with just over a third of bread consumers agreeing they “try to limit the amount of bread they eat”. With this market softness bread manufacturers have innovated to address consumers’ concerns from a nutritional perspective and have evolved the category in terms of flavour and format, moving it beyond being a ‘wall of beige’. This Report used consumer feedback to identify where consumers’ interests in the category lie, and for the better part, where they do not, in order to help inform future innovation and messaging strategies."
- Joel Gregoire, Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Canadians are eating less bread
- Over a third of consumers try and limit the amount of bread they eat
- Different preferences by age may lead to shift in the breads consumers eat
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Canadians are eating less bread
- Figure 1: Trended retail bread volume consumption per capita, 2007-16
- Over a third of consumers try and limit the amount of bread they eat
- Figure 2: Trying to limit bread consumption, women 55+ vs overall population, May 2017
- Different preferences by age may lead to shift in the breads consumers eat
- Figure 3: Bread types purchased, by age, May 2017
- The opportunities
- Artisan positioning allows bread companies to focus on experience
- Figure 4: Willingness to pay more for artisanal bread, May 2017
- Consumers of all ages are more open to eating new bread options
- Figure 5: Openness to eating different types of bread, by age, May 2017
- Innovation for different occasions supports incremental growth
- Figure 6: Interest in snack-sized and dessert breads, by age group, May 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Bread volume continues to soften
- Differences among Canadians of different age groups require accommodation
- Immigration will likely alter bread landscape
- Bread volume continues to soften
Market Size and Forecast
- Canadians are eating less bread as volume continues to soften
- Figure 7: Total Canadian bread and bread products retail value sales and fan chart forecast of market, 2011-22
- Figure 8: Total Canadian bread and bread products retail value sales forecast of market, at current prices, 2011-22
- Figure 9: Total Canadian bread and bread products retail volume sales and fan chart forecast of market, 2011-22
- Canadians are eating less bread as volume continues to soften
Market Factors
- Differences among older and younger Canadians require accommodation
- Figure 10: Population aged 65 years and over in Canada, historical and projected (% of total), 1971-2061
- Focus on health and weight management to continue
- Figure 11: Body mass index, self-reported rate of being overweight or obese among Canadian adults, by gender, 2010-14
- Immigration fuelling Canada’s population growth
- Figure 12: Foreign-born share of population by G8 country and Australia
- Differences among older and younger Canadians require accommodation
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- The bread aisle has moved away from being a ‘wall of beige’
- Adding ingredients can allow bread products to blend with other categories
- Push to make artisan more accessible
- The bread aisle has moved away from being a ‘wall of beige’
What’s Working?
- The bread aisle has moved away from being a ‘wall of beige’
- Figure 13: Bread and bread products – Company retail market share by volume (%), 2014-16
- The bread aisle has moved away from being a ‘wall of beige’
Challenges
- Younger consumers hold different bread preferences
- Figure 14: Bread types purchased, by age group, May 2017
- Figure 15: Importance of bread in sandwiches and perception of limiting amount of bread consumption, May 2017
- Younger consumers hold different bread preferences
What’s Next?
- South Asia a source for innovation in international breads
- Figure 16: President's Choice Garlic Naan (Canada), January 2017
- Figure 17: Crispy TWI Foods Garlic Stoned Baked Flatbread (Canada), June 2017
- Figure 18: President's Choice Traditional Naan Dippers (Canada), January 2017
- Adding ingredients can allow bread products to blend with other categories
- Figure 19: M&S Spirit of Summer Spinach & feta Pide Flatbread (UK), June 2017
- Figure 20: President's Choice Chicken, Bacon & Caramelized Onion Flatbread (Canada), June 2017
- Figure 21: President's Choice Chicken, Potato & Bacon Flatbread (Canada), June 2017
- Push to make Artisan more accessible
- Figure 22: River Road Bakehouse White Demi Baguette (Canada), April 2017
- Figure 23: River Road Bakehouse Sesame Focaccia Bread (Canada), April 2017
- South Asia a source for innovation in international breads
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Canadians are eating less bread than they used to
- Whole grains and high fibre claims remain most important to consumers
- Health’s importance in making purchase choices requires perspective
- A third of Canadian are more interested in exploring new breads
- Canadians are eating less bread than they used to
Bread Purchase Behaviour
- Canadians are eating less bread than they used to
- Figure 24: Trended retail bread volume consumption per capita, 2007-16
- Age impacts the type of bread Canadians purchase
- Figure 25: Bread types purchased, by age group, May 2017
- Bread purchase habits vary based on region
- Figure 26: Bread types purchased, by region, May 2017
- Young consumers are more likely to purchase frozen bread
- Figure 27: Bread formats purchased, May 2017
- Figure 28: Bread formats purchased (select), by age, May 2017
- Canadians are eating less bread than they used to
Consumption Drivers
- Fresh matters to Canadian bread consumers
- Figure 29: Factors related to freshness, by age, May 2017
- Flavour more of a consideration for Boomers and seniors
- Figure 30: Importance of flavour and low price, by age, May 2017
- Figure 31: Top growing bread flavour components in North America + Europe
- Health’s importance in making purchase choices requires perspective
- Figure 32: Top factors considered when choosing bread (health-related factors highlighted in orange), May 2017
- Artisan claims have comparatively lower impact on purchase, but consumers note interest
- Figure 33: Artisan and baking process claims impact on bread selection, by age group, May 2017
- Figure 34: Dempster’s Bakery Honey Wheat Bread (Canada), April 2017
- Figure 35: Auger Petit Ménage 100% Whole Wheat Homestyle Bread (Canada), October 2016
- Fresh matters to Canadian bread consumers
Bread Claims
- Whole grains and high fibre claims are most important to consumers
- Figure 36: Claims bread consumers find appealing, May 2017
- Figure 37: Appeal of ‘whole grain’, ‘high-fibre’ and ‘high-in-protein’, by age, May 2017
- Limited concern shown over carbohydrates and gluten when choosing bread
- Locally-sourced can be interpreted as one path to authenticity
- Bread muscles up with protein and superfoods
- Figure 38: Appeal of superfoods, by gender, May 2017
- Figure 39: Stonemill Slow Chia and Supergrains Bread (Canada), September 2016
- Whole grains and high fibre claims are most important to consumers
Interest in Innovation
- A third of Canadian are more interested in exploring new breads
- Figure 40: Statements related to eating new breads, changing bread purchases and nostalgia for brands (% agree), by age, May 2017
- “Experience” is important for consumers
- Breads made for snacking and desserts may help boost frequency
- Figure 41: Interest in snack-sized, dessert and sweet and savoury breads, by age group, May 2017
- Figure 42: Ace Bakery Artisan Cranberry and Raisin Focaccia Crisps (Canada), July 2016
- Figure 43: Correspondence map – Relationship between types of snacks eaten and dayparts, July 2016
- Figure 44: Brioche Gourmet Chocolate and Orange Brained Brioche (Canada), December 2016
- Figure 45: Cannelle Bakery Banana Bread (Canada), August 2016
- Consumers have limits in what they say they want to see in bread
- Figure 46: Interest in trying bread, May 2017
- Figure 47: Dempster's Bakery Garden Vegetable Bagels (Canada), July 2014
- Figure 48: Western Family Sundried Tomato Wraps (Canada), September 2016
- Figure 49: Ace Bakery White Baguette Bagels (Canada), September 2016
- A third of Canadian are more interested in exploring new breads
Consumer Groups
- Bread consumption softening both in Canada and the US
- Figure 50: Trended bread volume consumption per capita, Canada vs the US, 2012-16
- Figure 51: Appeal of ingredient claims in Canada, May 2017 vs what factors persuade Americans to buy one brand of bread over another, May 2016
- Artisan positioning resonates more with Quebec consumers
- Figure 52: Interest in artisan/craft breads and baked-to-order breads, by region, May 2017
- Figure 53: Consumers’ willingness to pay more for artisanal or craft breads, May 2017
- Bread consumption softening both in Canada and the US
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
