Balkans Outbound - April 2017
“Rising economic prosperity in the Balkan region has had a positive impact on the outbound travel market. Outbound tourism from Bulgaria and Romania expanded by over 20% between 2011 and 2015, driven by stronger economic growth and rising disposable incomes.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Which are the leading outbound markets in the Balkan region?
- What factors are driving the development of outbound tourism in the Balkans?
- Which region and countries are favoured by Balkan travellers?
- What is the most popular mode of transportation for outbound tourists in the Balkans?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Introduction
Data Sources
Overview
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 1: Mid-year population of Balkan countries (000), 1950, 2017 & 2050
- Economy
- Figure 2: Balkan countries’ GDP (US$bn), 2011-15
- Figure 3: Balkan economies – GDP per capita*, 2011-15
- Outbound tourism
- Figure 4: Outbound departures from the Balkans (000), 2011-15
- Market drivers
Albania
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 5: Albania’s mid-year population, 1950, 2017 & 2050
- Economy
- Figure 6: Albania’s – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
- Exchange rates
- Tourism balance
- Figure 7: Albania’s tourism balance, 2011-15
- Outbound tourism
- Arrivals
- Figure 8: Outbound departures from Albania, 2011-15
- Destinations
- Figure 9: Albania’s outbound travel by destination, 2011-15
- Market drivers
Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 10: Bosnia-Herzegovina’s mid-year population, 1950, 2017 & 2050
- Economy
- Figure 11: Bosnia-Herzegovina’s economic statistics, 2011-15
- Exchange rates
- Tourism balance
- Figure 12: Bosnia-Herzegovina – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
- Outbound tourism
- Arrivals
- Destinations
- Figure 13: Outbound travel from Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2011-15
- Market drivers
Bulgaria
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 14: Bulgaria’s mid-year population, 1950, 2017 & 2050
- Economy
- Figure 15: Bulgaria – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
- Exchange rates
- Figure 16: Selected exchange rates against the Euro, 2012-16
- Tourism balance
- Figure 17: Bulgaria’s tourism balance, 2011-15
- Outbound tourism
- Arrivals
- Figure 18: Outbound travel from Bulgaria, 2011-15
- Destinations
- Figure 19: Outbound travel from Bulgaria to leading destinations, 2011-15
- Market drivers
Croatia
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 20: Croatian mid-year population, 1950, 2017 & 2050
- Economy
- Figure 21: Croatia – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
- Exchange rates
- Figure 22: Selected exchange rates, 2012-16
- Tourism balance
- Figure 23: Croatia’s tourism balance, 2011-15
- Outbound tourism
- Arrivals
- Figure 24: Outbound trips from Croatia, 2011-15
- Destinations
- Italy
- Slovenia
- Austria
- Germany
- Figure 25: Leading outbound destinations visited by Croatians, 2011-15
- Market characteristics
- Purpose of visit
- Figure 26: Croatian travel by purpose of trip, 2014-15
- Seasonality
- Figure 27: Croatian overnight stays in Slovenia by month of stay, 2014-15
- Length of stay
- Figure 28: Croatian private outbound travel by length of stay, 2014-15
- Transport
- Figure 29: Croatian private outbound trips by mode of transport, 2014 & 2015
- Accommodation
- Figure 30: Croatian private outbound trips by type of accommodation, 2014 & 2015
- Figure 31: Croatian overnight stays in Slovenia by type of accommodation, 2014 & 2015
- Market drivers
Kosovo
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 32: Mid-year population of Kosovo, 1950, 2017 & 2050
- Economy
- Figure 33: Kosovo – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
- Exchange rates
- Tourism balance
- Outbound tourism
- Market drivers
Macedonia (FYROM)
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 34: Mid-year population of FYR Macedonia, 1950, 2017 & 2050
- Economy
- Figure 35: Macedonia FYR – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
- Exchange rates
- Tourism balance
- Figure 36: Macedonia FYROM tourism balance, 2011-15
- Outbound tourism
- Arrivals
- Destinations
- Figure 37: Outbound travel from Macedonia by selected destination , 2011-15
- Market drivers
Montenegro
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 38: Mid-year population of Montenegro, 1950, 2017 & 2050
- Economy
- Figure 39: Montenegro – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
- Exchange rates
- Tourism balance
- Figure 40: Montenegro’s tourism balance, 2011-15
- Outbound tourism
- Arrivals
- Destinations
- Figure 41: Outbound travel from Montenegro by selected destination, 2011-15
- Market drivers
Romania
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 42: Mid-year population of Romania, 1950, 2017 & 2050
- Economy
- Figure 43: Romania – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
- Exchange rates
- Figure 44: Selected exchange rates against the Romanian Leu, 2012-16
- Tourism balance
- Figure 45: Romania’s tourism balance, 2011-15
- Outbound tourism
- Arrivals
- Figure 46: Outbound travel from Romania, 2011-15
- Destinations
- Figure 47: Outbound travel from Romania by leading destination, 2011-15
- Market drivers
Serbia
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 48: Mid-year population of Serbia, 1950, 2017 & 2050
- Economy
- Figure 49: Serbia – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
- Exchange rates
- Figure 50: Selected exchange rates, 2012-16
- Tourism balance
- Figure 51: Serbia’s tourism balance, 2011-15
- Outbound tourism
- Arrivals
- Destinations
- Figure 52: Outbound trip by destination, 2011-15
- Market drivers
Slovenia
- Market drivers
- Population
- Figure 53: Slovenia’s mid-year population, 1950-2050
- Economy
- Figure 54: Slovenia – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
- Exchange rates
- Figure 55: Selected exchange rates, 2012-16
- Tourism balance
- Figure 56: Slovenia’s tourism balance, 2011-15
- Outbound tourism
- Arrivals
- Figure 57: Outbound travel from Slovenia, 2011-15
- Destinations
- Figure 58: Slovenia – Top 10 outbound destinations, 2011-15
- Market characteristics
- Demographics
- Figure 59: Slovenia’s outbound trips by age, 2014-15
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
- Figure 60: Slovenia’s outbound trips by length of stay, 2012-15
- Transport
- Figure 61: Outbound trips from Slovenia by mode of transport, 2012-15
- Accommodation
- Figure 62: Outbound trips from Slovenia by type of accommodation, 2012-15
- Market drivers
What Next?
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.