Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Balkans Outbound - April 2017

“Rising economic prosperity in the Balkan region has had a positive impact on the outbound travel market. Outbound tourism from Bulgaria and Romania expanded by over 20% between 2011 and 2015, driven by stronger economic growth and rising disposable incomes.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • Which are the leading outbound markets in the Balkan region?
  • What factors are driving the development of outbound tourism in the Balkans?
  • Which region and countries are favoured by Balkan travellers?
  • What is the most popular mode of transportation for outbound tourists in the Balkans?

US $366.54 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Introduction

    • Data Sources

      • Overview

        • Market drivers
          • Population
            • Figure 1: Mid-year population of Balkan countries (000), 1950, 2017 & 2050
          • Economy
              • Figure 2: Balkan countries’ GDP (US$bn), 2011-15
              • Figure 3: Balkan economies – GDP per capita*, 2011-15
            • Outbound tourism
              • Figure 4: Outbound departures from the Balkans (000), 2011-15

          • Albania

            • Market drivers
              • Population
                • Figure 5: Albania’s mid-year population, 1950, 2017 & 2050
              • Economy
                • Figure 6: Albania’s – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
              • Exchange rates
                • Tourism balance
                  • Figure 7: Albania’s tourism balance, 2011-15
                • Outbound tourism
                  • Arrivals
                    • Figure 8: Outbound departures from Albania, 2011-15
                  • Destinations
                    • Figure 9: Albania’s outbound travel by destination, 2011-15

                • Bosnia-Herzegovina

                  • Market drivers
                    • Population
                      • Figure 10: Bosnia-Herzegovina’s mid-year population, 1950, 2017 & 2050
                    • Economy
                      • Figure 11: Bosnia-Herzegovina’s economic statistics, 2011-15
                    • Exchange rates
                      • Tourism balance
                        • Figure 12: Bosnia-Herzegovina – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
                      • Outbound tourism
                        • Arrivals
                          • Destinations
                            • Figure 13: Outbound travel from Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2011-15

                        • Bulgaria

                          • Market drivers
                            • Population
                              • Figure 14: Bulgaria’s mid-year population, 1950, 2017 & 2050
                            • Economy
                              • Figure 15: Bulgaria – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
                            • Exchange rates
                              • Figure 16: Selected exchange rates against the Euro, 2012-16
                            • Tourism balance
                              • Figure 17: Bulgaria’s tourism balance, 2011-15
                            • Outbound tourism
                              • Arrivals
                                • Figure 18: Outbound travel from Bulgaria, 2011-15
                              • Destinations
                                • Figure 19: Outbound travel from Bulgaria to leading destinations, 2011-15

                            • Croatia

                              • Market drivers
                                • Population
                                    • Figure 20: Croatian mid-year population, 1950, 2017 & 2050
                                  • Economy
                                      • Figure 21: Croatia – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
                                    • Exchange rates
                                      • Figure 22: Selected exchange rates, 2012-16
                                    • Tourism balance
                                      • Figure 23: Croatia’s tourism balance, 2011-15
                                    • Outbound tourism
                                      • Arrivals
                                          • Figure 24: Outbound trips from Croatia, 2011-15
                                        • Destinations
                                          • Italy
                                            • Slovenia
                                              • Austria
                                                • Germany
                                                  • Figure 25: Leading outbound destinations visited by Croatians, 2011-15
                                                • Market characteristics
                                                  • Purpose of visit
                                                    • Figure 26: Croatian travel by purpose of trip, 2014-15
                                                  • Seasonality
                                                    • Figure 27: Croatian overnight stays in Slovenia by month of stay, 2014-15
                                                  • Length of stay
                                                    • Figure 28: Croatian private outbound travel by length of stay, 2014-15
                                                  • Transport
                                                    • Figure 29: Croatian private outbound trips by mode of transport, 2014 & 2015
                                                  • Accommodation
                                                    • Figure 30: Croatian private outbound trips by type of accommodation, 2014 & 2015
                                                    • Figure 31: Croatian overnight stays in Slovenia by type of accommodation, 2014 & 2015

                                                • Kosovo

                                                  • Market drivers
                                                    • Population
                                                      • Figure 32: Mid-year population of Kosovo, 1950, 2017 & 2050
                                                    • Economy
                                                      • Figure 33: Kosovo – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
                                                    • Exchange rates
                                                      • Tourism balance
                                                        • Outbound tourism

                                                        • Macedonia (FYROM)

                                                          • Market drivers
                                                            • Population
                                                              • Figure 34: Mid-year population of FYR Macedonia, 1950, 2017 & 2050
                                                            • Economy
                                                              • Figure 35: Macedonia FYR – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
                                                            • Exchange rates
                                                              • Tourism balance
                                                                • Figure 36: Macedonia FYROM tourism balance, 2011-15
                                                              • Outbound tourism
                                                                • Arrivals
                                                                  • Destinations
                                                                    • Figure 37: Outbound travel from Macedonia by selected destination , 2011-15

                                                                • Montenegro

                                                                  • Market drivers
                                                                    • Population
                                                                      • Figure 38: Mid-year population of Montenegro, 1950, 2017 & 2050
                                                                    • Economy
                                                                      • Figure 39: Montenegro – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
                                                                    • Exchange rates
                                                                      • Tourism balance
                                                                        • Figure 40: Montenegro’s tourism balance, 2011-15
                                                                      • Outbound tourism
                                                                        • Arrivals
                                                                          • Destinations
                                                                            • Figure 41: Outbound travel from Montenegro by selected destination, 2011-15

                                                                        • Romania

                                                                          • Market drivers
                                                                            • Population
                                                                              • Figure 42: Mid-year population of Romania, 1950, 2017 & 2050
                                                                            • Economy
                                                                              • Figure 43: Romania – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
                                                                            • Exchange rates
                                                                              • Figure 44: Selected exchange rates against the Romanian Leu, 2012-16
                                                                            • Tourism balance
                                                                              • Figure 45: Romania’s tourism balance, 2011-15
                                                                            • Outbound tourism
                                                                              • Arrivals
                                                                                • Figure 46: Outbound travel from Romania, 2011-15
                                                                              • Destinations
                                                                                • Figure 47: Outbound travel from Romania by leading destination, 2011-15

                                                                            • Serbia

                                                                              • Market drivers
                                                                                • Population
                                                                                    • Figure 48: Mid-year population of Serbia, 1950, 2017 & 2050
                                                                                  • Economy
                                                                                    • Figure 49: Serbia – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
                                                                                  • Exchange rates
                                                                                    • Figure 50: Selected exchange rates, 2012-16
                                                                                  • Tourism balance
                                                                                    • Figure 51: Serbia’s tourism balance, 2011-15
                                                                                  • Outbound tourism
                                                                                    • Arrivals
                                                                                      • Destinations
                                                                                        • Figure 52: Outbound trip by destination, 2011-15

                                                                                    • Slovenia

                                                                                      • Market drivers
                                                                                        • Population
                                                                                          • Figure 53: Slovenia’s mid-year population, 1950-2050
                                                                                        • Economy
                                                                                            • Figure 54: Slovenia – Selected economic statistics, 2011-15
                                                                                          • Exchange rates
                                                                                            • Figure 55: Selected exchange rates, 2012-16
                                                                                          • Tourism balance
                                                                                            • Figure 56: Slovenia’s tourism balance, 2011-15
                                                                                          • Outbound tourism
                                                                                            • Arrivals
                                                                                              • Figure 57: Outbound travel from Slovenia, 2011-15
                                                                                            • Destinations
                                                                                                • Figure 58: Slovenia – Top 10 outbound destinations, 2011-15
                                                                                              • Market characteristics
                                                                                                • Demographics
                                                                                                  • Figure 59: Slovenia’s outbound trips by age, 2014-15
                                                                                                • Seasonality
                                                                                                  • Length of stay
                                                                                                    • Figure 60: Slovenia’s outbound trips by length of stay, 2012-15
                                                                                                  • Transport
                                                                                                    • Figure 61: Outbound trips from Slovenia by mode of transport, 2012-15
                                                                                                  • Accommodation
                                                                                                    • Figure 62: Outbound trips from Slovenia by type of accommodation, 2012-15

                                                                                                • What Next?

                                                                                                  Companies Covered

                                                                                                  To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                                  Balkans Outbound - April 2017

                                                                                                  US $366.54 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                                  Reports by region

                                                                                                  About us

                                                                                                  Registered office

                                                                                                  Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                                  11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                                  Registered in England:
                                                                                                  Number 1475918.

                                                                                                  Contact us

                                                                                                  MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                                  • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd