Bathrooms and Bathroom Accessories - UK - August 2017
“Consumers are attracted to retailers that can offer a full planning and design service, highlighting the importance of attracting and training good staff in stores. Designers have a significant opportunity to help households manage their bathroom clutter by injecting additional storage solutions, including shelves and fitted furniture. Those retailers that think beyond designing a basic layout, to adding storage and stylish features, will add value to a bathroom makeover. Accessories, both decorative and practical, add to the finished appearance of a room, helping people create a personal touch which is easy and cheap to change, making a refreshed appearance easy to achieve.”
– Jane Westgarth, Senior Market Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Are shoppers flocking to online sellers?
- What are the key factors influencing choice of retailer?
- What is the impact of the rise in private renting on demand for bathrooms?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Cautious outlook as housing transactions slow
- Figure 1: Consumer spending on bathroom fittings and furniture, 2012-22
- Practical storage plus attractive styling boosts bathroom accessories
- Showers and cabinet furniture popular in today’s bathrooms
- Figure 2: Market for bathroom fittings and accessories, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Stamp duty changes disturb the housing market
- Companies, brands and innovation
- Concentration of the market
- Figure 3: Distribution of bathrooms, by retailer, 2017 (est)
- Key suppliers and their brands
- High growth for bathroom specialists
- Pureplay online sellers growing rapidly
- Attracting small builders
- Alternatives to out-of-town sites
- Better visuals for bathroom designs
- Growth of the smart home
- The consumer
- Just one bathroom in 67% of homes
- 44% of households repaired or updated bathrooms in the last 3 years
- 58% of owner-occupiers appointed their own bathroom fitter
- B&Q is, by some distance, the most-used retailer for bathrooms
- Figure 4: Retailers used for most recent bathroom project, June 2017
- Service influences shoppers
- Figure 5: Factors influencing choice of retailer, June 2017
- Broad spread of interest in advanced bathroom innovation
- Figure 6: Interest in innovative bathroom products, June 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Are shoppers flocking to online sellers?
- The facts
- The implications
- What are the key factors influencing choice of retailer?
- The facts
- The implications
- What is the impact of the rise in private renting on demand for bathrooms?
- The facts
- The implications
- Are shoppers flocking to online sellers?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Cautious consumers defer spending
- Slow growth between 2017-22
- Showers and cabinet furniture popular in today’s bathrooms
- Rise of the multiple groups
- Rise of online bathroom specialists
- Changes among DIY retailers
- Two thirds of adults prefer to shower
- Efficient use of water
- The age of the smart meter
- More multi-generation households
- Stamp duty changes disturb the housing market
- Cautious consumers defer spending
Market Size and Forecast
- Cautious consumers defer spending
- Figure 7: Consumer spending on bathroom fittings and furniture, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Consumer spending on bathroom fittings and furniture, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Consumer spending on bathroom accessories, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- Cautious consumers defer spending
Market Segmentation
- Showers and cabinet furniture popular in today’s bathrooms
- Figure 10: Market for bathroom fittings and accessories, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Strong demand for showers
- Figure 11: Bathroom fittings market, by segment, 2012-17 (est)
- Fitting furniture in the bathroom
- Innovation in the shower market
- Shower heads are a style highlight in the bathroom
- Statement features encourage consumers to spend more
- Innovation in WCs
- Larger mirrors
- Advances in lighting and controls
- Showers and cabinet furniture popular in today’s bathrooms
Channels to Market
- Concentration of the market
- Figure 12: Distribution of bathrooms, by retailer, 2017 (est)
- Rise of online bathroom specialists
- Changes to the DIY market
- Concentration of the market
Market Drivers
- 13% of adults shower more frequently
- Figure 13: Changes to bathroom routines, November 2016
- Efficient use of water
- The age of the smart meter
- More multi-generation households
- Figure 14: Living with parents, by age, 2000-16
- Stamp duty changes disturb the housing market
- Figure 15: Housing transactions, December 2015-May 2017
- How consumers feel about their finances
- Figure 16: Trends in how respondents would describe their financial situation, January 2015-June 2017
- 13% of adults shower more frequently
Companies, Brands and Innovation – What You Need to Know
- Key suppliers and their brands
- High growth for bathroom specialists
- Pureplay online sellers growing rapidly
- Attracting small builders
- Alternatives to out-of-town sites
- Different approaches to branding
- Jostling for price leadership
- Bathrooms could be monitoring health
- Smarter bathrooms could aid the beauty market
- Growth of the smart home
- Better visuals for bathroom designs
- Key suppliers and their brands
Companies and Brands – Suppliers
- Key suppliers and their brands
- Figure 17: Leading companies in the bathroom furniture and accessories market and their brands, 2017
- Key supplier revenues
- Figure 18: Selected leading bathroom suppliers, revenue MSP, 201216
- Key supplier operating profits
- Figure 19: Selected leading bathroom suppliers, operating profit, 2012-16
- Key suppliers and their brands
Companies and Brands – Retailers
- High growth for bathroom specialists
- Pureplay online sellers growing rapidly
- Big changes in the DIY sector
- Figure 20: Selected bathroom retailers, turnover, 2012-16
- Attracting small builders
- Bathstore is the only major specialist
- Other bathroom specialists
- Wren no longer selling bathrooms
- IKEA serving a niche market
- Non-specialists in the bathroom market
- High growth for bathroom specialists
Competitive Strategies
- Alternatives to out-of-town sites
- Matalan adds bathrooms online
- Focus on full service
- B&Q goes an extra mile to assure people about its fitters
- Different approaches to branding
- Over-reliance on discounting
- Loyalty cards
- Encouraging trade custom
- Alternatives to out-of-town sites
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Your bathroom could be monitoring your health
- Smarter bathrooms could aid the beauty market
- Figure 21: Google ideas does a smart bathroom, 2016
- Growth of the smart home
- Safer shower trays address an ageing demographic
- Figure 22: Anti-slip shower tray from Kohler Mira, 2017
- Grohe’s Red Dot awards recognise exceptional design
- Figure 23: Grohe Sensia Arena shower toilet, 2017
- Bathstore launches augmented reality service
- Creating better toilets for third-world communities
- Your bathroom could be monitoring your health
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Static advertising spend over three years
- Figure 24: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on bathrooms, 2013-16
- Bathstore is the largest advertiser of bathrooms
- Figure 25: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on bathrooms, by advertiser, 2013-16
- Television accounts for over half of adspend
- Figure 26: Above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on bathrooms, by media, 2016
- Advertising specifics
- Figure 27: Bathstore, Advertising image, 2016
- Figure 28: Victoria Plum, Advertising image, 2016
- Figure 29: Victorian Plumbing, Flying Van, September 2016
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Static advertising spend over three years
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Just one bathroom in 67% of homes
- 44% of households repaired or updated bathrooms in the last 3 years
- 58% of owner-occupiers appointed their own bathroom fitter
- B&Q is, by some distance, the most-used retailer for bathrooms
- Service influences shoppers
- Broad spread of interest in advanced bathroom innovation
- Just one bathroom in 67% of homes
Bathrooms in the UK’s Homes
- Two thirds of UK homes have just one bathroom
- Figure 30: Number of bathrooms in household, June 2017
- 29% of homes have a separate toilet/cloakroom
- Figure 31: Separate toilet/cloakroom in household, June 2017
- Owner-occupiers are more likely to own a separate toilet
- Two thirds of UK homes have just one bathroom
Bathroom Installations and Repairs
- 44% of households repaired or updated bathrooms in the last 3 years
- Figure 32: Bathroom installations and repairs in the last three years, June 2017
- 44% of households repaired or updated bathrooms in the last 3 years
Who Fitted the Bathroom?
- 58% of owner-occupiers appointed their own bathroom fitter
- People choose fitters on trust
- Retailers must cater to the needs of builders
- 23% of bathrooms are DIY projects
- Figure 33: Who fitted the bathroom?, June 2017
- 58% of owner-occupiers appointed their own bathroom fitter
Spend on Most Recent Bathroom Project
- People spend around £1,000 on fittings
- Figure 34: Spend on most recent bathroom project, June 2017
- People spend around £1,000 on fittings
Retailers Used for Last Bathroom Project
- B&Q is the most-used retailer
- IKEA popular with private renters
- Scope for expansion for Bathstore
- Figure 35: Retailers used for most recent bathroom project, June 2017
- B&Q is the most-used retailer
Factors Influencing Choice of Retailer
- Simple to compare prices
- The importance of trust
- Will bathroom retailers lose share to the internet?
- Showrooms remain relevant
- Technology can help visualise
- Spreading the cost
- Figure 36: Factors influencing choice of retailer, June 2017
- Simple to compare prices
Interest in Innovative Bathroom Products
- 42% want a self-cleaning toilet
- A clear view in the mirror
- Emerging interest in smart bathrooms
- Figure 37: Interest in innovative bathroom products, June 2017
- 42% want a self-cleaning toilet
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.