Bathrooms and Bathroom Accessories - UK - August 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Consumers are attracted to retailers that can offer a full planning and design service, highlighting the importance of attracting and training good staff in stores. Designers have a significant opportunity to help households manage their bathroom clutter by injecting additional storage solutions, including shelves and fitted furniture. Those retailers that think beyond designing a basic layout, to adding storage and stylish features, will add value to a bathroom makeover. Accessories, both decorative and practical, add to the finished appearance of a room, helping people create a personal touch which is easy and cheap to change, making a refreshed appearance easy to achieve.”
– Jane Westgarth, Senior Market Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas:

  • Are shoppers flocking to online sellers? 
  • What are the key factors influencing choice of retailer? 
  • What is the impact of the rise in private renting on demand for bathrooms?

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Cautious outlook as housing transactions slow
              • Figure 1: Consumer spending on bathroom fittings and furniture, 2012-22
            • Practical storage plus attractive styling boosts bathroom accessories
              • Showers and cabinet furniture popular in today’s bathrooms
                • Figure 2: Market for bathroom fittings and accessories, by segment, 2017 (est)
              • Stamp duty changes disturb the housing market
                • Companies, brands and innovation
                  • Concentration of the market
                    • Figure 3: Distribution of bathrooms, by retailer, 2017 (est)
                  • Key suppliers and their brands
                    • High growth for bathroom specialists
                      • Pureplay online sellers growing rapidly
                        • Attracting small builders
                          • Alternatives to out-of-town sites
                            • Better visuals for bathroom designs
                              • Growth of the smart home
                                • The consumer
                                  • Just one bathroom in 67% of homes
                                    • 44% of households repaired or updated bathrooms in the last 3 years
                                      • 58% of owner-occupiers appointed their own bathroom fitter
                                        • B&Q is, by some distance, the most-used retailer for bathrooms
                                          • Figure 4: Retailers used for most recent bathroom project, June 2017
                                        • Service influences shoppers
                                          • Figure 5: Factors influencing choice of retailer, June 2017
                                        • Broad spread of interest in advanced bathroom innovation
                                          • Figure 6: Interest in innovative bathroom products, June 2017
                                        • What we think

                                        • Issues and Insights

                                          • Are shoppers flocking to online sellers?
                                            • The facts
                                              • The implications
                                                • What are the key factors influencing choice of retailer?
                                                  • The facts
                                                    • The implications
                                                      • What is the impact of the rise in private renting on demand for bathrooms?
                                                        • The facts
                                                          • The implications

                                                          • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                                            • Cautious consumers defer spending
                                                              • Slow growth between 2017-22
                                                                • Showers and cabinet furniture popular in today’s bathrooms
                                                                  • Rise of the multiple groups
                                                                    • Rise of online bathroom specialists
                                                                      • Changes among DIY retailers
                                                                        • Two thirds of adults prefer to shower
                                                                          • Efficient use of water
                                                                            • The age of the smart meter
                                                                              • More multi-generation households
                                                                                • Stamp duty changes disturb the housing market

                                                                                • Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                  • Cautious consumers defer spending
                                                                                    • Figure 7: Consumer spending on bathroom fittings and furniture, 2012-22
                                                                                    • Figure 8: Consumer spending on bathroom fittings and furniture, 2012-22
                                                                                    • Figure 9: Consumer spending on bathroom accessories, 2012-22
                                                                                  • Forecast methodology

                                                                                  • Market Segmentation

                                                                                    • Showers and cabinet furniture popular in today’s bathrooms
                                                                                      • Figure 10: Market for bathroom fittings and accessories, by segment, 2017 (est)
                                                                                    • Strong demand for showers
                                                                                      • Figure 11: Bathroom fittings market, by segment, 2012-17 (est)
                                                                                    • Fitting furniture in the bathroom
                                                                                      • Innovation in the shower market
                                                                                        • Shower heads are a style highlight in the bathroom
                                                                                          • Statement features encourage consumers to spend more
                                                                                            • Innovation in WCs
                                                                                              • Larger mirrors
                                                                                                • Advances in lighting and controls

                                                                                                • Channels to Market

                                                                                                  • Concentration of the market
                                                                                                    • Figure 12: Distribution of bathrooms, by retailer, 2017 (est)
                                                                                                  • Rise of online bathroom specialists
                                                                                                    • Changes to the DIY market

                                                                                                    • Market Drivers

                                                                                                      • 13% of adults shower more frequently
                                                                                                        • Figure 13: Changes to bathroom routines, November 2016
                                                                                                      • Efficient use of water
                                                                                                        • The age of the smart meter
                                                                                                          • More multi-generation households
                                                                                                            • Figure 14: Living with parents, by age, 2000-16
                                                                                                          • Stamp duty changes disturb the housing market
                                                                                                            • Figure 15: Housing transactions, December 2015-May 2017
                                                                                                          • How consumers feel about their finances
                                                                                                            • Figure 16: Trends in how respondents would describe their financial situation, January 2015-June 2017

                                                                                                        • Companies, Brands and Innovation – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                          • Key suppliers and their brands
                                                                                                            • High growth for bathroom specialists
                                                                                                              • Pureplay online sellers growing rapidly
                                                                                                                • Attracting small builders
                                                                                                                  • Alternatives to out-of-town sites
                                                                                                                    • Different approaches to branding
                                                                                                                      • Jostling for price leadership
                                                                                                                        • Bathrooms could be monitoring health
                                                                                                                          • Smarter bathrooms could aid the beauty market
                                                                                                                            • Growth of the smart home
                                                                                                                              • Better visuals for bathroom designs

                                                                                                                              • Companies and Brands – Suppliers

                                                                                                                                • Key suppliers and their brands
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 17: Leading companies in the bathroom furniture and accessories market and their brands, 2017
                                                                                                                                • Key supplier revenues
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 18: Selected leading bathroom suppliers, revenue MSP, 201216
                                                                                                                                • Key supplier operating profits
                                                                                                                                  • Figure 19: Selected leading bathroom suppliers, operating profit, 2012-16

                                                                                                                              • Companies and Brands – Retailers

                                                                                                                                • High growth for bathroom specialists
                                                                                                                                  • Pureplay online sellers growing rapidly
                                                                                                                                    • Big changes in the DIY sector
                                                                                                                                      • Figure 20: Selected bathroom retailers, turnover, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                    • Attracting small builders
                                                                                                                                      • Bathstore is the only major specialist
                                                                                                                                        • Other bathroom specialists
                                                                                                                                          • Wren no longer selling bathrooms
                                                                                                                                            • IKEA serving a niche market
                                                                                                                                              • Non-specialists in the bathroom market

                                                                                                                                              • Competitive Strategies

                                                                                                                                                • Alternatives to out-of-town sites
                                                                                                                                                  • Matalan adds bathrooms online
                                                                                                                                                    • Focus on full service
                                                                                                                                                      • B&Q goes an extra mile to assure people about its fitters
                                                                                                                                                        • Different approaches to branding
                                                                                                                                                          • Over-reliance on discounting
                                                                                                                                                            • Loyalty cards
                                                                                                                                                              • Encouraging trade custom

                                                                                                                                                              • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                                                                                                                • Your bathroom could be monitoring your health
                                                                                                                                                                  • Smarter bathrooms could aid the beauty market
                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 21: Google ideas does a smart bathroom, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                  • Growth of the smart home
                                                                                                                                                                    • Safer shower trays address an ageing demographic
                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 22: Anti-slip shower tray from Kohler Mira, 2017
                                                                                                                                                                    • Grohe’s Red Dot awards recognise exceptional design
                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 23: Grohe Sensia Arena shower toilet, 2017
                                                                                                                                                                    • Bathstore launches augmented reality service
                                                                                                                                                                      • Creating better toilets for third-world communities

                                                                                                                                                                      • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                                                                                                                                        • Static advertising spend over three years
                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 24: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on bathrooms, 2013-16
                                                                                                                                                                        • Bathstore is the largest advertiser of bathrooms
                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 25: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on bathrooms, by advertiser, 2013-16
                                                                                                                                                                        • Television accounts for over half of adspend
                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 26: Above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on bathrooms, by media, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                        • Advertising specifics
                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 27: Bathstore, Advertising image, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 28: Victoria Plum, Advertising image, 2016
                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 29: Victorian Plumbing, Flying Van, September 2016
                                                                                                                                                                        • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                                                                                                                                        • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                                                                                          • Just one bathroom in 67% of homes
                                                                                                                                                                            • 44% of households repaired or updated bathrooms in the last 3 years
                                                                                                                                                                              • 58% of owner-occupiers appointed their own bathroom fitter
                                                                                                                                                                                • B&Q is, by some distance, the most-used retailer for bathrooms
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Service influences shoppers
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Broad spread of interest in advanced bathroom innovation

                                                                                                                                                                                    • Bathrooms in the UK’s Homes

                                                                                                                                                                                      • Two thirds of UK homes have just one bathroom
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 30: Number of bathrooms in household, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                      • 29% of homes have a separate toilet/cloakroom
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 31: Separate toilet/cloakroom in household, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Owner-occupiers are more likely to own a separate toilet

                                                                                                                                                                                      • Bathroom Installations and Repairs

                                                                                                                                                                                        • 44% of households repaired or updated bathrooms in the last 3 years
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 32: Bathroom installations and repairs in the last three years, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                                      • Who Fitted the Bathroom?

                                                                                                                                                                                        • 58% of owner-occupiers appointed their own bathroom fitter
                                                                                                                                                                                          • People choose fitters on trust
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Retailers must cater to the needs of builders
                                                                                                                                                                                              • 23% of bathrooms are DIY projects
                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 33: Who fitted the bathroom?, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                                            • Spend on Most Recent Bathroom Project

                                                                                                                                                                                              • People spend around £1,000 on fittings
                                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 34: Spend on most recent bathroom project, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                                            • Retailers Used for Last Bathroom Project

                                                                                                                                                                                              • B&Q is the most-used retailer
                                                                                                                                                                                                • IKEA popular with private renters
                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Scope for expansion for Bathstore
                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 35: Retailers used for most recent bathroom project, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                                                • Factors Influencing Choice of Retailer

                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Simple to compare prices
                                                                                                                                                                                                    • The importance of trust
                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Will bathroom retailers lose share to the internet?
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Showrooms remain relevant
                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Technology can help visualise
                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Spreading the cost
                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 36: Factors influencing choice of retailer, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Interest in Innovative Bathroom Products

                                                                                                                                                                                                            • 42% want a self-cleaning toilet
                                                                                                                                                                                                              • A clear view in the mirror
                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Emerging interest in smart bathrooms
                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 37: Interest in innovative bathroom products, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Consumer research methodology

                                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Forecast methodology

