Beauty and Personal Care Accessories - US - June 2017
"The BPC (beauty and personal care) accessories market experienced gains in 2017 (est), driven by strong consumer interest and increased availability of make-up brushes and sponges. Going forward, brands can nurture interest in make-up brushes by positioning themselves as experts and providing women with the tools they need to confidently apply make-up. Concerns over germs can also present opportunity for germ-resistant materials or products that signal to consumers when it’s time to replace a germy BPC accessory. Finally, blender sponges are on-trend and may increase the repertoire of BPC accessories that women own."
- Margie Nanninga, Beauty & Personal Care Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Topical products outpace BPC accessory sales
- Price-conscious shoppers make it hard to differentiate offerings
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Market overview
- BPC accessories experience moderate growth driven by make-up accessories
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of beauty and personal care accessories, at current prices, 2012-22
- The issues
- Topical products outpace BPC accessory sales
- Figure 2: Percentage change in BPC accessories and topical product sales, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Price-conscious shoppers make it hard to differentiate offerings
- Figure 3: Purchase influencers – Price and none of the above, April 2017
- The opportunities
- Combat negative perceptions including concerns over germs
- Figure 4: Attitudes regarding germs and replacement toward BPC accessories, April 2017
- Non-disposable make-up sponges present opportunity
- Figure 5: Select attitudes toward non-disposable make-up sponges, by age, April 2017
- Use products, marketing to help women feel confident in their beauty skills
- Figure 6: Attitudes regarding learning about make-up brushes, by Millennial generation, April 2017
- What it means
- Market overview
The Market – What You Need to Know
- BPC accessories experience steady growth
- Make-up accessories drive sales, hair accessories fall flat
- Topical products garner higher spend, experience faster growth
- Trends in hair, make-up, shower products influence BPC accessory sales
- BPC accessories experience steady growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Historic and projected sales performance
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of beauty and personal care accessories, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of beauty and personal care accessories, at current prices, 2012-22
- Historic and projected sales performance
Market Breakdown
- Hair accessories dominate the market but experience slower growth
- Figure 9: Share of BPC accessories market, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Figure 10: Percentage change of sales growth, by segment, 2013-17 (est)
- Hair accessories dominate the market but experience slower growth
Market Perspective
- Topical products garner larger share, experience faster growth
- Figure 11: Share of BPC accessory sales compared to topical products, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Figure 12: Percentage change in BPC accessories and topical product sales, by segment, 2016 (est)
- Topical products garner larger share, experience faster growth
Market Factors
- Sales of color cosmetics are thriving; technology, trends shape market
- Figure 13: Total US retail sales of color cosmetics, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Preferences for natural looks drive haircare sales
- Figure 14: Attitudes toward haircare products and routines, January 2017
- Soap, bath, and shower products go premium
- Figure 15: Correspondence analysis – Product benefits, November 2015
- Methodology
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Leading brands lose share to smaller players
- Blender sponges, eco-friendly bath accessories on-trend
- Leading brands, traditional make-up accessories fall flat
- More diverse blenders, brands focus on education, cleaning
- Leading brands lose share to smaller players
Company and Brand Sales of Beauty and Personal Care Accessories
- Conair, Newell Rubbermaid lead market but struggle to grow
- Paris Presents, J.A. Cosmetics gain share
- Sales of beauty and personal care accessories by company
- Figure 16: Sales of beauty and personal care accessories, by company, 2016 and 2017
- Conair, Newell Rubbermaid lead market but struggle to grow
What’s Working?
- Value brands, professional claims stand out in make-up accessories
- Figure 17: MULO sales of select value-brand and professional claims in make-up applicators, 52-weeks ending Feb. 19, 2017
- Non-disposable make-up sponges/blenders are on-trend
- Figure 18: MULO sales of select non-disposable sponges, 52-weeks ending Feb. 19, 2017
- Eco-friendly claims perform well in soap and shower accessories
- Figure 19: MULO sales of select eco-friendly positioned soap and shower accessories, 52-weeks ending Feb. 19, 2017
- Hair accessories for Black women a bright spot in the segment
- Figure 20: MULO sales of select hair accessories targeted at Black consumers, 52-weeks ending Feb. 19, 2017
- Value brands, professional claims stand out in make-up accessories
What’s Struggling?
- Leading brands struggle in hair, soap, and shower accessories
- Figure 21: MULO sales of select leading hair accessories and soap and shower accessories brands, 52-weeks ending Feb. 19, 2017
- Traditional make-up accessories stagnant as applicators drive growth
- Figure 22: MULO sales of sharpeners, cosmetic storage, and eyelash curlers, 52-weeks ending Feb. 19, 2017
- Leading brands struggle in hair, soap, and shower accessories
What’s Next?
- Blender sponges get more diverse
- Focus on cleaning accessories, avoiding germs
- Education becomes crucial to reaching younger adults
- Blender sponges get more diverse
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Hair brushes and combs commonly used, but use tapers off with age
- Bath accessories reach niche audiences, younger adults are core users
- Most women use make-up accessories; staples benefit from frequent use
- Reliance on mass merchandisers and drug stores underscores functional nature
- Consumers remain price-driven, more engaged when buying make-up accessories
- Lack of familiarity, negative perceptions challenge blender sponges
- BPC accessories suffer from infrequent replacement, evoke fear of germs
- Hair brushes and combs commonly used, but use tapers off with age
Hair Accessories Usage
- Hair brushes and combs are commonly used but lack engagement
- Figure 23: Hair accessories usage, April 2017
- Women over index for usage, use tapers off with age
- Figure 24: Hair accessories usage, by all and women by age, April 2017
- Hispanics report strong use, Black adults rely on combs, bobby pins
- Figure 25: Hair accessories usage, by race/Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Hair brushes and combs are commonly used but lack engagement
Bath Accessories Usage
- Bath accessories reach niche audiences
- Figure 26: Bath accessories and hair accessories usage, April 2017
- Younger adults are core users, gender dictates product choice
- Figure 27: Bath accessories usage, by age and gender, April 2017
- Hispanics over index for bath accessories usage
- Figure 28: Usage of select bath accessories and hair accessories, by race/Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Bath accessories reach niche audiences
Make-up Accessories Usage and Frequency
- Most women use some type of make-up accessory
- Powder, eyeshadow brushes are most mainstream make-up brushes
- Make-up brush cleaners, non-disposable sponges gaining traction
- Figure 29: Make-up accessories usage – Any usage (net)*, April 2017
- Make-up accessory staples benefit from more frequent usage
- Figure 30: Make-up accessories usage, by frequency, April 2017
- Younger women drive make-up accessory usage
- Figure 31: Usage of select make-up accessories – Any usage (net)*, by age, April 2017
- Figure 32: Regular usage of select make-up accessories, by age, April 2017
- Hispanic women over index for usage, Black women lag behind
- Figure 33: Usage of select make-up accessories – Any usage (net)*, by race/Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Figure 34: Regular usage of select make-up accessories, by race/Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Most women use some type of make-up accessory
Retailers Shopped
- People turn to mass merchandisers, drug stores for BPC accessories
- Online, specialty retailers make an impact
- One in 10 users have not purchased a BPC accessory in the past year
- Figure 35: Retailers shopped, April 2017
- Women shop at a broader variety of retailers
- Figure 36: Select retailers shopped, by gender, April 2017
- Younger adults shop around, older adults stick to mass merchandisers, drug stores
- Figure 37: Select retailers shopped, by age, April 2017
- Figure 38: Select retailers shopped, by race and Hispanic origin, April 2017
- People turn to mass merchandisers, drug stores for BPC accessories
Purchase Influencers
- Adults are price-conscious when shopping for BPC accessories
- Women most engaged when shopping for make-up accessories
- In their words
- Design, material hold weight for bath, hair accessories
- Research, advertising hold minimal importance
- Figure 39: Correspondence analysis – Purchase influencers, April 2017
- Figure 40: Purchase influencers, April 2017
- Methodology
- Younger women are more discerning shoppers
- Figure 41: Purchase influencers for make-up accessories, by age, April 2017
- Hispanics looks for value, Black women less engaged in shopping
- Figure 42: Purchase influencers for make-up accessories, by race/Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Adults are price-conscious when shopping for BPC accessories
Attitudes toward Non-disposable Make-up Sponges
- Many women are unfamiliar with non-disposable make-up sponges
- Negative perceptions challenge sales
- Bright spots: sponges are good for liquid make-up, natural looks
- Figure 43: Attitudes toward non-disposable make-up sponges, April 2017
- Younger women more familiar with blender sponges
- Figure 44: Select attitudes toward non-disposable make-up sponges, by age, April 2017
- Hispanics hold mixed feelings about blender sponges
- Figure 45: Select attitudes toward non-disposable make-up sponges, by race/Hispanic origin, April 2017
- Many women are unfamiliar with non-disposable make-up sponges
Attitudes toward Beauty and Personal Care Accessories
- Infrequent replacement, fear of germs hinder sales but signal opportunity
- Figure 46: Attitudes regarding germs and replacement toward BPC accessories, April 2017
- Few consumers seek innovations and information, highlighting functional market
- Figure 47: Attitudes regarding learning and innovations for BPC accessories, April 2017
- Younger Millennials seek information, interested in innovations
- Figure 48: Select attitudes toward BPC accessories, by Millennial generation, April 2017
- Hispanic women enjoy learning about make-up brushes
- Figure 49: Attitudes toward learning about make-up brushes, by all, Hispanic, and Black consumers, April 2017
- Infrequent replacement, fear of germs hinder sales but signal opportunity
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 50: Total US retail sales and forecast of beauty and personal care accessories, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 51: Total US retail sales and forecast of beauty and personal care accessories, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 52: Total US retail sales of beauty and personal care accessories, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 53: MULO sales of hair accessories, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 54: MULO sales of soap and shower accessories, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 55: MULO sales of make-up brushes and accessories, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.