Beauty Devices - US - October 2017
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Market is dependent on category innovation
- Skincare devices drive market performance
- Saturation and long purchase cycles challenge hair appliance sales
- Marketing synergies between beauty devices and topical products
- Strong economy is a positive market factor
- Population shifts in key consumer groups impact market
- Market is dependent on category innovation
Market Size Trends
- Category experiences upturn in 2017
- Figure 7: Total US sales of select hair and skincare beauty devices, at current prices, 2012-17
- Category experiences upturn in 2017
Market Breakdown
- Skincare devices drive market performance
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales of select haircare and skincare beauty devices, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Skincare devices represent a larger share of the market
- Figure 9: Share of select US haircare and skincare beauty devices, by segment, 2017
- Skincare devices drive market performance
Market Perspective
- Topical products are both competitive and complementary
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales of haircare, skincare, and beauty devices, by market, 2016
- Beauty from within trend can fuel interest in beauty devices
- Topical products are both competitive and complementary
Market Factors
- High consumer confidence bodes well for discretionary beauty devices
- Figure 11: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2007-July 2017
- Shifts in female population can influence market performance
- Figure 12: Female population, by age, 2012-22
- Hispanics offer market potential
- Figure 13: US Population, by Hispanic origin, 2012-22
- Health and wellness trends offer positive platform for beauty devices
- High consumer confidence bodes well for discretionary beauty devices
Key Initiatives – What You Need to Know
- Innovation in skincare devices rival in-office treatments
- Amazon allows women to research beauty devices
- Hair appliance devices struggle in saturated market
- Technology creates opportunity
- Add value through multifunctional capabilities
- Innovation in skincare devices rival in-office treatments
What’s Working?
- Skincare devices rival in-office treatments
- Figure 14: Total US retail sales of skin and facial care appliances, at current prices, 2012-17
- Amazon is a go-to retailer for beauty devices
- Figure 15: Amazon.com shoppers, by demographic, July 2017
- Figure 16: Attitudes toward beauty devices, July 2017
- Skincare devices rival in-office treatments
What’s Struggling?
- Hair appliance devices struggle in saturated market
- Figure 17: Total US retail sales of hair dryers and styling irons, at current prices, 2012-17
- Hair appliance devices struggle in saturated market
What’s Next?
- Smart technology advances innovative opportunities
- Multifunctional purpose
- Smart technology advances innovative opportunities
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Strong interest in skincare devices suggest market potential
- Long-lasting results provide the impetus for skincare device use
- Newer hair appliances can encourage use by key demographic cohorts
- Little change in haircare routine
- Online reviews and broad selection boost Amazon to top retailer
- Smart beauty device innovations show promise
- Strong interest in skincare devices suggest market potential
Skincare Device Usage
- Use of skincare device is limited, but potential is solid
- Figure 18: Skincare device usage, July 2017
- Younger women drive skincare device usage; older women show interest
- Figure 19: Any skincare device usage, by age, July 2017
- Income drives use, though lower-income groups offer potential
- Figure 20: Any skincare device usage, by household income, July 2017
- Hispanics are key users of skincare beauty devices
- Figure 21: Any skincare device usage, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Use of skincare device is limited, but potential is solid
Reasons for Using Skincare Devices
- Long-lasting results top reason for using skincare devices
- Figure 22: Reasons for using skincare devices, July 2017
- Instant results and time-saving benefits important to young women
- Figure 23: Reasons for using skincare devices, by age, July 2017
- Hispanics look to skincare devices to save money
- Figure 24: Reasons for using skincare devices, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Long-lasting results top reason for using skincare devices
Hair Appliance Usage
- Widespread use of hair appliances
- Figure 25: Hair appliance usage, July 2017
- Adoption of newer appliances prevalent among young women
- Figure 26: Any use or interest (net) of hair appliances, by age, July 2017
- Hispanics use newer appliance formats; Black women rely on flat irons
- Figure 27: Any use or interest (net) of hair appliances, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Widespread use of hair appliances
Haircare Routine
- Declining engagement in haircare routine
- Figure 28: Haircare routine, July 2017
- Younger women are more engaged in haircare routine
- Figure 29: Haircare routine – More responses, by age, July 2017
- Hispanics increase time, effort, and spending in haircare routine
- Figure 30: Haircare routine – More responses, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Declining engagement in haircare routine
Retailers Shopped
- Most shoppers consider Amazon when buying a new beauty device
- Figure 31: Retailers shopped, July 2017
- Young women shop specialty retailers
- Figure 32: Retailers shopped, by age, July 2017
- Hispanics consider a variety of retailers
- Figure 33: Retailers shopped, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Most shoppers consider Amazon when buying a new beauty device
Attitudes toward Beauty Devices
- Online reviews are a powerful tool for beauty device shoppers
- Figure 34: Attitudes toward shopping for beauty devices, July 2017
- Young women tend to be savvy shoppers
- Figure 35: Attitudes toward shopping for beauty devices, by age, July 2017
- Hispanics tend to research online, but buy in-store
- Figure 36: Attitudes toward shopping for beauty devices, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Online reviews are a powerful tool for beauty device shoppers
Interest in Innovations
- Smart technology emerges as valuable innovation
- Figure 37: Interest in innovations, July 2017
- Young women most receptive to smart beauty device innovation
- Figure 38: Interest in innovations, by age, July 2017
- Hispanic women are receptive to new innovations
- Figure 39: Interest in innovations, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Smart technology emerges as valuable innovation
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 40: Total US sales of select haircare and skincare beauty devices, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-17
- Figure 41: Total US sales of hair dryers, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-17
- Figure 42: Total US sales of styling irons, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-17
- Figure 43: Total US sales of skin and facial care appliances, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-17
- Figure 44: Disposable personal income change from previous period, January 2007-July 2017
- Figure 45: Unemployment and underemployment, January 2007-July 2017
