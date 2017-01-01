Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Beauty Habits - Brazil - March 2017

"Brazil’s current economic crisis might have had a positive impact on Brazilian consumers’ beauty habits. They have reported to be using less water when getting ready to go out and not buying a new beauty product until their current one runs out completely. These new habits coud mean a more sustainable type of consumption and the search for more environmentally friendly products and brands."
– Juliana Martins, Beauty and Personal Care Specialist

This Report answers the following key questions:

  • How can brands encourage consumers to take up more sustainable beauty habits?
  • How can brands attract consumers who stopped going to beauty salons and clinics?
  • How could brands offer consumers more practical cosmetics?
  • How could brands encourage more middle-class consumers to use more make-up?

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

          • The consumer
            • Most women apply make-up at the last stage of their beauty routine
              • Figure 1: Beauty routine – Brazil, January 2017
            • Time-saving claims could appeal to older women
              • Figure 2: Morning usage of facial skincare products, by women – Brazil, January 2017
            • Hair oils can innovate with new textures and ingredients
              • Figure 3: Daily usage of haircare products – Brazil, January 2017
            • Homemade products gain popularity with DIY trend
              • Figure 4: Changes in beauty habits – Brazil, January 2017
            • Textures, ingredients and formats can bring innovation to the deodorants category
              • Figure 5: Beauty routine behavior – Brazil, January 2017
            • What we think

            • Issues and Insights

              • How can brands encourage consumers to take up more sustainable beauty habits?
                • The facts
                  • The implications
                    • How can brands attract consumers who stopped going to beauty salons and clinics?
                      • The facts
                        • The implications
                          • How could brands offer consumers more practical cosmetics?
                            • The facts
                              • The implications
                                • How could brands encourage more middle-class consumers to use more make-up?
                                  • The facts
                                    • The implications

                                    • The Market – What You Need To Know

                                      • Percentage of unemployed women was higher than of men
                                        • Consumption of fatty foods can affect skin quality

                                        • Market Drivers

                                          • Unemployment among women in 2016 can affect the beauty market
                                            • Greasy food has an impact on skin quality

                                            • Who's Innovating?

                                              • Hair treatment products emission control can conquer consumers
                                                  • Figure 6: Global launches of skincare products* with antipollution claims**, by top 5 countries and Brazil, January 2014-December 2016
                                                • Beard/mustache treatment products can use new claims
                                                  • Figure 7: Launches of beard and mustache products*, by launch type, Brazil, January 2014-December 2016
                                                • New luxury: cosmetics are becoming increasingly personalized
                                                  • Virtual mirrors will become part of the beauty routine

                                                  • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                    • Brazilians begin their beauty routine with facial and body skincare products
                                                      • Marketing actions could boost use by men
                                                        • Cleansing conditioners and hair oils appeal to female consumers
                                                          • DIY sustainability has changed the Brazilian’s beauty routines
                                                            • Almost 7 in every 10 Brazilians will not leave the house without wearing deodorant

                                                            • Beauty Routine

                                                              • Make-up is the last product most women apply
                                                                • Figure 8: Women beauty routine – Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Beard/mustache products can be applied at the beginning and end of men’s beauty routines
                                                                • Figure 9: Men's beauty routine – Brazil, January 2017

                                                            • Usage of Facial Skincare Products in the Morning

                                                              • Time-saving claims can appeal to older women
                                                                • Figure 10: Usage of facial products in the morning, by women – Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Marketing actions could increase use by men
                                                                • Figure 11: USage of facial products in the morning, by men – Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Affordable make-up can appeal to unemployed women
                                                                • Figure 12: Usage of facial products in the morning, by type of make-up and employment – Brazil, January 2017

                                                            • Daily Usage of Haircare Products

                                                              • New ingredients and textures bring innovation to the hair oil category
                                                                • Figure 13: Daily usafe of haircare products – Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Cleansing conditioners appeal to young consumers aged 16-24
                                                                • Figure 14: Daily usage of cleansing conditioners, by women and age group – Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Use of hairstyling products by C12 consumers can increase with claim of shiny hair
                                                                • Figure 15: Daily usage of heat protection products and hairstyling products, by socioeconomic group – Brazil, January 2017

                                                            • Changes in Beauty Habits

                                                              • Homemade products gain popularity with DIY trend
                                                                • Figure 16: Changes in beauty habits – Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Young men are the heaviest users of oral products
                                                                • Figure 17: Changes in beauty habits, by selected statements, by gender and age group – Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Sustainable actions can ensure brand loyalty
                                                                • Figure 18: Changes in beauty habits, by selected statements and gender – Brazil, January 2017

                                                            • Beauty Routine Behavior

                                                              • Textures, ingredients and formats can bring innovation to the deodorant category
                                                                • Figure 19: Beauty routine behavior – Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Double cleansing products can appeal to mature women
                                                                • Figure 20: Beauty routine behavior, by selected statement, female respondents and age group – Brazil, January 2017

                                                            • Appendix – Abbreviations

