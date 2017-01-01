Beauty Habits - Brazil - March 2017
"Brazil’s current economic crisis might have had a positive impact on Brazilian consumers’ beauty habits. They have reported to be using less water when getting ready to go out and not buying a new beauty product until their current one runs out completely. These new habits coud mean a more sustainable type of consumption and the search for more environmentally friendly products and brands."
– Juliana Martins, Beauty and Personal Care Specialist
This Report answers the following key questions:
- How can brands encourage consumers to take up more sustainable beauty habits?
- How can brands attract consumers who stopped going to beauty salons and clinics?
- How could brands offer consumers more practical cosmetics?
- How could brands encourage more middle-class consumers to use more make-up?
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The consumer
- Most women apply make-up at the last stage of their beauty routine
- Figure 1: Beauty routine – Brazil, January 2017
- Time-saving claims could appeal to older women
- Figure 2: Morning usage of facial skincare products, by women – Brazil, January 2017
- Hair oils can innovate with new textures and ingredients
- Figure 3: Daily usage of haircare products – Brazil, January 2017
- Homemade products gain popularity with DIY trend
- Figure 4: Changes in beauty habits – Brazil, January 2017
- Textures, ingredients and formats can bring innovation to the deodorants category
- Figure 5: Beauty routine behavior – Brazil, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- How can brands encourage consumers to take up more sustainable beauty habits?
- The facts
- The implications
- How can brands attract consumers who stopped going to beauty salons and clinics?
- The facts
- The implications
- How could brands offer consumers more practical cosmetics?
- The facts
- The implications
- How could brands encourage more middle-class consumers to use more make-up?
- The facts
- The implications
- How can brands encourage consumers to take up more sustainable beauty habits?
The Market – What You Need To Know
- Percentage of unemployed women was higher than of men
- Consumption of fatty foods can affect skin quality
- Percentage of unemployed women was higher than of men
Market Drivers
- Unemployment among women in 2016 can affect the beauty market
- Greasy food has an impact on skin quality
- Unemployment among women in 2016 can affect the beauty market
Who's Innovating?
- Hair treatment products emission control can conquer consumers
- Figure 6: Global launches of skincare products* with antipollution claims**, by top 5 countries and Brazil, January 2014-December 2016
- Beard/mustache treatment products can use new claims
- Figure 7: Launches of beard and mustache products*, by launch type, Brazil, January 2014-December 2016
- New luxury: cosmetics are becoming increasingly personalized
- Virtual mirrors will become part of the beauty routine
- Hair treatment products emission control can conquer consumers
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Brazilians begin their beauty routine with facial and body skincare products
- Marketing actions could boost use by men
- Cleansing conditioners and hair oils appeal to female consumers
- DIY sustainability has changed the Brazilian’s beauty routines
- Almost 7 in every 10 Brazilians will not leave the house without wearing deodorant
- Brazilians begin their beauty routine with facial and body skincare products
Beauty Routine
- Make-up is the last product most women apply
- Figure 8: Women beauty routine – Brazil, January 2017
- Beard/mustache products can be applied at the beginning and end of men’s beauty routines
- Figure 9: Men's beauty routine – Brazil, January 2017
- Make-up is the last product most women apply
Usage of Facial Skincare Products in the Morning
- Time-saving claims can appeal to older women
- Figure 10: Usage of facial products in the morning, by women – Brazil, January 2017
- Marketing actions could increase use by men
- Figure 11: USage of facial products in the morning, by men – Brazil, January 2017
- Affordable make-up can appeal to unemployed women
- Figure 12: Usage of facial products in the morning, by type of make-up and employment – Brazil, January 2017
- Time-saving claims can appeal to older women
Daily Usage of Haircare Products
- New ingredients and textures bring innovation to the hair oil category
- Figure 13: Daily usafe of haircare products – Brazil, January 2017
- Cleansing conditioners appeal to young consumers aged 16-24
- Figure 14: Daily usage of cleansing conditioners, by women and age group – Brazil, January 2017
- Use of hairstyling products by C12 consumers can increase with claim of shiny hair
- Figure 15: Daily usage of heat protection products and hairstyling products, by socioeconomic group – Brazil, January 2017
- New ingredients and textures bring innovation to the hair oil category
Changes in Beauty Habits
- Homemade products gain popularity with DIY trend
- Figure 16: Changes in beauty habits – Brazil, January 2017
- Young men are the heaviest users of oral products
- Figure 17: Changes in beauty habits, by selected statements, by gender and age group – Brazil, January 2017
- Sustainable actions can ensure brand loyalty
- Figure 18: Changes in beauty habits, by selected statements and gender – Brazil, January 2017
- Homemade products gain popularity with DIY trend
Beauty Routine Behavior
- Textures, ingredients and formats can bring innovation to the deodorant category
- Figure 19: Beauty routine behavior – Brazil, January 2017
- Double cleansing products can appeal to mature women
- Figure 20: Beauty routine behavior, by selected statement, female respondents and age group – Brazil, January 2017
- Textures, ingredients and formats can bring innovation to the deodorant category
Appendix – Abbreviations
