Beauty Online - UK - October 2017
“Slow growth is anticipated for the online beauty market as consumers still trust in the physical. Online trust can come through guiding shoppers via clear and helpful navigation, as well as positive ratings from real users. Shoppers are wary of product recommendations from famous influencers, and appreciate the ability to research products and prices with apps. Their interest in AR and VR (Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality) is low, so brands and retailers may want to partner with existing apps here to drive reach.”
– Alex Fisher, Senior Beauty Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Lack of trust in influencers
- Overinvesting in technology
