Beauty Retailing - Brazil - January 2017
"Beauty and personal care (BPC) retailing in Brazil is a unique sector, market by multichannel sales and by a wide range of product offering. Actions in purchasing channels with the aim to make consumers more loyal are essential in a market characterized by fierce competition. Pharmacies in Brazil have been turning to American and European drugstores for inspiration, increasingly focusing on BPC products, and cash-and-carry outlets are changing the landscape of Brazilian retailing, attracting an increasing number of consumers from high socioeconomic groups. However, online channels have been used mainly by Millennials, and stores that sell their own brands and direct sales companies should adapt their strategies considering this new reality."
– Juliana Martins, Beauty and Personal Care Specialist
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Cash-and-carry channels appeal to higher socioeconomic groups
- Pharmacies fight crisis by diversifying their product range
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The market
- Despite the economic crisis in Brazil, the BPC sector has not been as affected as much as other sectors
- Figure 1: Sales forecast of BPC retailers, by value – Brazil, 2011-21
- Market share
- Figure 2: Market share of top BPC retailers, by value – Brazil, 2014-15
- The consumer
- Dermocosmetics can boost sales of facial skincare products in pharmacies
- Figure 3: Purchasing channels of BPC products – Brazil, November 2016
- Cash-and-carry channel could innovate by starting partnerships with BPC products
- Figure 4: Motivation of retailer choice – Brazil, November 2016
- Actions in purchasing channels for specific consumer groups could increase loyalty
- Figure 5: Factors of interest – Brazil, November 2016
- Larger packaging help consumers in time of economic crisis
- Figure 6: Shopping behavior – Brazil, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
Cash-and-carry channels appeal to higher socioeconomic groups
- The facts
- The implications
Pharmacies fight crisis by diversifying their product range
- The facts
- The implications
Cash-and-carry channels appeal to higher socioeconomic groups
The Market – What You Need to Know
- BPC retail sales should grow 4.6% in 2016
- Sales in pharmacies increased 13% from 2014-15
- Store expansion, niche products, and smartphones will impact the market
BPC retail sales should grow 4.6% in 2016
Market and Forecast
- Purchases of cosmetics by male consumers might have helped sales in BPC retailers
- Figure 7: Sales in BPC retailers, by value – Brazil, 2011-21
- Pharmacies have boosted sector sales
- Figure 8: Retail sales of BPC products, by value, by purchasing channels – Brazil, 2014-15
- Digital era and niche brands can help recover sales
- Figure 9: Sales forecast in BPC retailers, by value – Brazil, 2011-21
Purchases of cosmetics by male consumers might have helped sales in BPC retailers
Market Drivers
- BPC franchises and stores grow at a fast pace
- Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, ease of credit, and product mix can help companies compete in the market
- Direct sales can be an alternative to unemployment
- Smartphones can become one of the main ways Millennials do their shopping
- Niche products can leverage sales
BPC franchises and stores grow at a fast pace
Companies, Brands, and Innovations – What You Need to Know
- Group Boticário is leader in sales thanks to its multichannel approach
- Two pharmacy chains occupy the second and third places in terms of market share
- Beauty sets and natural products have good market potential
Group Boticário is leader in sales thanks to its multichannel approach
Market Share
- Presence in all channels ensures leadership of Group Boticário
- Figure 10: Market share of top BPC retailers, by value – Brazil, 2014-15
- Market share by volume
- Figure 11: Market share of top BPC retailers, by volume – Brazil, 2014-15
Presence in all channels ensures leadership of Group Boticário
Who's Innovating?
- Consumers have an interest in multiproduct beauty sets
- Premium brands could invest in small packaging with more affordable prices
- Figure 12: Launches of BPC products in Brazil, January 2013-November 2016
- Market lacks greater variety of natural beauty products
- Figure 13: Launches of BPC products, by claim “natural”*, top 5 countries and Brazil, January 2014-November 2016
Consumers have an interest in multiproduct beauty sets
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Pharmacies and supermarkets are the most popular purchasing channels for beauty products
- Reasonable price is the most important factor for Brazilians when deciding where to buy
- Sensory shopping experience is essential for the beauty sector
- Economy packs and online channels appeal to some Brazilians
Pharmacies and supermarkets are the most popular purchasing channels for beauty products
Purchasing Channels
- Dermocosmetics can leverage sales of facial skincare products in pharmacies
- Figure 14: Purchasing channels of BPC products – Brazil, November 2016
- Brands could have specific promotions targeting male consumers in supermarkets
- Figure 15: Purchasing channels of BPC products, by supermarkets/hypermarkets and gender – Brazil, November 2016
- Imported products appeal to women aged 25-34
- Figure 16: Purchase channels of BPC products, by “stores specializing in beauty products and personal care products from various brands” and female consumers’ age range – Brazil, November 2016
Dermocosmetics can leverage sales of facial skincare products in pharmacies
Motivation of Retailer Choice
- Cash-and-carry channels could innovate by starting partnerships with BPC brands
- Figure 17: Motivation of retailer choice – Brazil, November 2016
- Brands could tap into some bloggers’ influence in several beauty product categories
- Figure 18: Agreement with motivation “The retailer was recommended by a blogger,” by type of product – Brazil, November 2016
- Unusual events could surprise male consumers and help them decide where to buy their fragrances
- Figure 19: Agreement with motivation “The retailer recommended by family/friend,” when buying fragrances and facial and body skincare products, by gender – Brazil, November 2016
Cash-and-carry channels could innovate by starting partnerships with BPC brands
Factors of Interest
- Actions in purchasing channels for specific consumer groups could encourage loyalty
- Figure 20: Factors of interest – Brazil, November 2016
- Brands of products designed for men could start partnerships with beauty retailers and services
- Figure 21: Correlation with factor of interest 'products in the store organized by genre', by gender – Brazil, November 2016
- Online channel can appeal to consumers in the North-East of Brazil
- Figure 22: Agreement with factor of interest “Options to order online and pick up in the store “, by region – Brazil, November 2016
Actions in purchasing channels for specific consumer groups could encourage loyalty
Buying Behavior
- Economy packs help consumers in time of economic crisis
- Figure 23: Shopping behaviors – Brazil, November 2016
- Smartphone/tablet applications are key to selling BPC products to Millennials
- Figure 24: Agreement with shopping behavior 'I have been shopping online instead of in-store', by gender and age group – Brazil, November 2016
- Direct sale brands are still attracting C, D, and E consumers
- Figure 25: Agreement with shopping behavior "I’ve been choosing retailers with the lowest prices" and "I have switched many of my beauty and personal care purchases from door to door to specialist stores", by socioeconomic group – Brazil, November 2016
Economy packs help consumers in time of economic crisis
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 26: Sales in BPC retailers, by value – Brazil, 2011-21
- Figure 27: Sales forecast of BPC retailers, by value – Brazil, 2011-21
- Figure 28: Sales of BPC retailers, by value – Brazil, 2014-15
- Source: MMS
