"Beauty and personal care (BPC) retailing in Brazil is a unique sector, market by multichannel sales and by a wide range of product offering. Actions in purchasing channels with the aim to make consumers more loyal are essential in a market characterized by fierce competition. Pharmacies in Brazil have been turning to American and European drugstores for inspiration, increasingly focusing on BPC products, and cash-and-carry outlets are changing the landscape of Brazilian retailing, attracting an increasing number of consumers from high socioeconomic groups. However, online channels have been used mainly by Millennials, and stores that sell their own brands and direct sales companies should adapt their strategies considering this new reality."

– Juliana Martins, Beauty and Personal Care Specialist

This Report discusses the following key topics: