Beauty Retailing - Europe - January 2017
Beauty Retailing – Europe, January 2017 provides detailed coverage of the beauty retail sectors in the five major Western European markets: the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The data in its entirety is contained in the five-country report, which gives a full overview of beauty retailing in these markets. Single country reports are also available for the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
In the section, Executive Summary - Europe - The Market, we also provide data for European beauty retailing stretching to 19 countries.
Our Europe-wide data in Executive Summary - Europe - The Market includes:
- Health and beauty specialists’ retail sales, 2012-16, and forecasts, 2017-21 for 27 European countries (The main exception is Russia);
- Consumer spending on personal care goods and services for 25 European countries, 2011-15;
- Europe’s top 20 beauty specialists with revenues, store numbers and market shares.
Table of contents
Overview
- Areas covered in this report
- Technical notes
- Market size
- Mintel’s market sizes
- National statistics data
- Retail sector sizes
- Financial definitions
- Abbreviations
- VAT rates
- Figure 1: VAT rates around Europe, 2012-17
- Areas covered in this report
Executive Summary – Europe – The Market
- The market
- Specialists’ sales
- Figure 2: Europe: Health and beauty retailers’ sales, ex VAT, 2012-16
- Figure 3: Europe: Health and beauty retailers’ forecast sales, ex VAT, 2017-21
- Figure 4: Europe: Drugstores’ forecast sales, ex VAT, 2012-16
- Figure 5: Europe: Drugstores’ forecast sales, ex VAT, 2017-21
- Spending on personal care goods and services
- Figure 6: Europe: Consumer spending on personal care products and services, inc. VAT, 2011-15
- Inflation
- Figure 7: Europe: Inflation in personal care goods and services, 2011-15
- Figure 8: Europe: Estimated inflation rate in personal care goods, 2011-15
- Leading retailers
- Sales
- Figure 9: Europe: Top 20 beauty specialists, Sales, 2013/14-2015/16
- Outlets
- Figure 10: Europe: Top 20 beauty specialists, Outlets, 2013/14-2015/16
- Sales per outlet
- Figure 11: Europe: Top 20 beauty specialists, Sales per outlet, 2013/14-2015/16
- Market shares
- Figure 12: Europe: Top 20 beauty retailers, Sales relative to all drugstore sales, 2015/16
- Online
- Figure 13: Europe: Estimated online share of all spending on personal care goods, 2015
- What we think
- Beauty performing well in good times and bad
- The importance of in-store experience
- Online accounts for few purchases
- Where next?
Executive Summary – Europe – The Consumer
- Who bought beauty products?
- Figure 14: Europe: Buyers of beauty products in the last 12 months, November 2016
- Figure 15: Europe: Male buyers of beauty products in the last 12 months, November 2016
- Figure 16: Europe: Female buyers of beauty products in the last 12 months, November 2016
- Where they shop for beauty products
- Figure 17: Europe: Pharmacy/drugstore/parapharmacy shoppers for beauty products either in-store or online in the last 12 months, November 2016
- Figure 18: Europe: Supermarket/hypermarket shoppers for beauty products either in-store or online in the last 12 months, November 2016
- Figure 19: Europe: Perfumery shoppers for beauty products either in-store or online in the last 12 months, November 2016
- Attitudes to shopping for beauty products
- Figure 20: Europe: Those who agree with attitudes to beauty retailing, November 2016
- Figure 21: Europe: Ranking of those who agree with attitudes to beauty retailing, November 2016
- Who bought beauty products?
Executive Summary – Europe – Innovation and Launch Activity
- France: Dior and Olay deliver personalised product recommendations
- France: Urban Decay opens first permanent store
- Netherlands: Plein offers automated subscription service
- France: Marionnaud targets the ‘transumer’
- Germany: dm-drogerie markt collaborates with popular vlogger
- Italy: Kiko Milano integrates technology in new concept
- South Korea: Lipstick Lab offers custom two-tone lipstick
- US: American beauty brands enlist male ambassadors
- France: Dior and Olay deliver personalised product recommendations
France
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 22: France: Annual percentage growth in spending on personal care articles and all spending, 2011-16
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 23: France: Estimated channels of distribution for spending on beauty and personal care goods, 2015
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 24: France: Leading beauty specialists: Shares of all beauty retailers’ sales, 2015
- Online
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 25: France: Where they shop for beauty products, in-store and online, November 2016
- Attitudes to Shopping for Beauty Products
- Figure 26: France: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products, November 2016
- What we think
- Issues and Insights
- Stores are important but must move with the times
- The facts
- The implications
- The rise of the green consumer
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Growth in economy and beauty spending is low
- Low price rises on personal care items
- Grocers and specialist chains are the main channels
- Beauty retailers thriving despite weak spending
- Spending and inflation
- Economic growth is sluggish
- Market size and trend
- Figure 27: France: Consumer spending on beauty and selected other goods (incl. VAT), 2011-16
- Inflation
- Figure 28: France: Consumer prices of personal care goods and services items, Annual % change, 2011-15
- Figure 29: France: Consumer price inflation on personal care products and services, annual % change, January 2015-November 2016
- Product market breakdown
- Figure 30: France: Main beauty markets, spending (inc VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 31: France: Main beauty markets, spending (inc VAT), forecasts, 2016-20
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 32: France: Where they shop for beauty products, in-store and online, November 2016
- Grocers capture most spending
- Beauty specialists popular across the board
- The parapharmacy concept building strength
- Department stores significant, particularly in Paris
- Cosmetic ranges in clothing stores try to draw in customers
- Figure 33: France: Estimated channels of distribution for spending on beauty and personal care goods, 2015
- Sector size and forecast
- Total retail sales recovered in 2015, further growth forecast in 2016
- Beauty retailers’ sales accelerating
- Figure 34: France: Health & beauty retailers sales, excl VAT, 2011-16
- Figure 35: France: Health & beauty retailers sales, Forecasts, excl VAT, 2016-21
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Specialists as a whole are thriving
- Top nine generate 70% of sector sales
- Online small but growing
- Social media a crucial tool amongst younger age groups
- Leading players
- Specialists thriving
- Low priced cosmetics a key growth area
- Integration of beauty services
- Natural/green credentials increasingly important
- Sephora continues to innovate
- Nocibé thrives under Douglas ownership
- Marionnaud fighting back
- Yves Rocher new store format
- Figure 36: France: Leading beauty specialists, Sales, 2013-16
- Figure 37: France: Leading beauty specialists, Outlet numbers, 2013-16
- Sales per outlet
- Figure 38: France: Leading beauty specialists, Sales per outlet, 2013-16
- Market shares
- Figure 39: France: Leading beauty specialists: Shares of all beauty retailers’ sales, 2013-16
- Online
- Internet usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 40: France: Online buyers in last 12 months in key sectors, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Leading online players
- Figure 41: France: Beauty retailers: Transactional websites, December 2016
- Social media
- Which social media do consumers use for beauty content?
- Figure 42: France: Online platforms visited to view beauty content, by age, 2015
- What beauty content are consumers interested in?
- Figure 43: France: Interest in future beauty content on social media, by gender, 2015
- What beauty content activities do they do online?
- Figure 44: France: Beauty and personal care social media activities, by age, 2015
- What do they think about beauty blogs and vlogs?
- Figure 45: France: Attitudes to beauty blogs and vlogs, by age, 2015
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Women the key demographic
- Grocers the most popular channel
- Almost half had bought online
- Green and natural the two most important concerns
- Online and in-store both valued
- Personalisation an opportunity
- Where They Shop for Beauty Products
- Women the main shoppers
- Figure 46: France: Who shops for beauty products, by age, November 2016
- Figure 47: France: Where they shop for beauty products, in-store and online, November 2016
- Loyalty
- Figure 48: France: Repertoire of in-store retailers used, by age, November 2016
- Customer profiles
- Figure 49: France: Profile of those who bought in-store, by type of retailer used, November 2016
- Figure 50: France: Profile of those who bought online, by type of retailer used, November 2016
- Attitudes to shopping for beauty products
- Figure 51: France: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products, November 2016
- “Green” and “natural” top the list of concerns
- Figure 52: France: Selected attitudes to shopping for beauty products, by age, November 2016
- The influence of online
- Figure 53: France: Selected attitudes to shopping for beauty products, by age, November 2016
- Many strengths in store environments
- Figure 54: France: Selected attitudes to shopping for beauty products, by age, November 2016
- Younger shoppers want more personalisation
- Figure 55: France: Selected attitudes to shopping for beauty products, by age, November 2016
- Attitudes by where people shop
- Figure 56: France: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products by where people shop, November 2016
- Other consumer research
- Types of cosmetic brands bought
- Figure 57: France: Make-up brands used/bought by women in the last 12 months, by age, 2016
- Buying fragrance
- Figure 58: France: Interest in trying fragrance tools or concepts if available, 2016
- Facial skincare shopping behaviours
- Figure 59: France: Women’s purchasing behaviours of facial skincare products, 2016
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Overview
Germany
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 60: Germany: Annual % change in total household expenditure and expenditure on personal care, 2012-16
- Figure 61: Germany: Consumer price inflation on personal care products and services, annual % change, May 2015-Oct 2016
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 62: Germany: Estimated channels of distribution for personal care products, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- dm-drogerie markt extends leadership position
- Market shares
- Figure 63: Germany: Leading beauty specialists: Shares of all beauty retailers’ sales, 2016
- Online small but growing
- Social media an important part of the purchase journey
- The consumer
- Where they shop
- Figure 64: Germany: Where they shop for beauty products, in-store or online, November 2016
- Attitudes to shopping for beauty products
- Figure 65: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products, November 2016
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- The changing role of the store
- The facts
- The implications
- Greater clarification desired for environmental and health concerns
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Consumer spending on personal care remains strong
- Personal care category has an inflationary impact
- Colour cosmetics the fastest growing segment
- Drugstores continue to dominate the market
- Strong but slowing growth in retail sales
- Spending and inflation
- Economy healthy
- Consumer spending
- Figure 66: Germany: Consumer spending on personal care products and services (incl. VAT), 2011-16
- Inflation
- Figure 67: Germany: Harmonised index of consumer prices, annual % change, 2011-15
- Figure 68: Germany: Consumer price inflation on personal care products and services, annual % change, May 2015-Oct 2016
- Product market breakdown
- Figure 69: Germany: Main beauty markets, Spending (inc VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 70: Germany: Main beauty markets, Spending (inc VAT), Forecasts, 2016-20
- Channels of distribution
- Specialists dominate
- Discounters grow their influence
- Department stores losing relevance
- Online dominated by pureplays
- Figure 71: Germany: Estimated channels of distribution for personal care products, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Strong but slowing growth
- Figure 72: Germany: Health & beauty retailers’ sales, excl VAT, 2011-16
- Figure 73: Germany: Health & beauty retailers sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2016-21
- Leading players – What you need to know
- dm-drogerie market extends its dominant position
- Rossmann looks to acquire Budni
- dm-drogerie markt enjoys market share gains
- Online remains small for beauty retailers
- Leading players
- dm-drogerie markt cements its leading position
- New store openings drive sales growth at Rossmann
- A calmer year for Douglas
- Budnikowsky eyed by Rossmann
- Kiko Milano small but growing
- Figure 74: Germany: Leading beauty specialists, Sales, 2013-16
- Figure 75: Germany: Leading beauty specialists, Outlets, 2013-16
- Figure 76: Germany: Leading beauty specialists, Sales per outlet, 2013-16
- Market shares
- Figure 77: Germany: Leading beauty specialists: Shares of all beauty retailers’ sales, 2013-16
- Online
- Internet usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 78: Germany: Online buyers in last three months in key sectors, 2007-16
- Figure 79: Germany: Proportion of beauty shoppers that have bought beauty products online in the past 12 months, by age, November 2016
- Online beauty sales
- Leading online players
- Social media
- Bloggers trump in-store staff for a third of 16-24 year olds
- 16-24 year olds not fazed by bloggers/vloggers being paid
- Facebook most used but 16-24s prefer YouTube
- Freebies and advice drive engagement
- Figure 80: Germany: Interest in future beauty content on social media, by gender, 2015
- Competitions hold wide appeal
- 16-24s: the selfie generation
- Figure 81: Germany: Beauty and personal care social media activities, by age, 2015
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Drugstores remain the firm favourite
- More information wanted
- Personalisation desired by 16-24 year olds
- The internet as a source of advice and inspiration
- Where they shop for beauty products
- Women still the main purchasers
- Figure 82: Germany: Who shops for beauty products, by age and gender, November 2016
- Drugstores remain the firm favourite
- Figure 83: Germany: Where they shop for beauty products, November 2016
- Lack of loyalty among young shoppers
- Figure 84: Germany: Repertoire of in-store retailers used, by age group, November 2016
- Specialists attract the most affluent
- Figure 85: Germany: Profile of those who bought either in-store or online, by type of retailer used, November 2016
- 97% of beauty buyers shop in-store
- Figure 86: Germany: Where they shop for beauty products in-store, November 2016
- Multichannel retailers fall behind online
- Online beauty is about more than just sales
- Figure 87: Germany: Where they shop for beauty products online, November 2016
- Product interaction still important
- Figure 88: Germany: Women’s purchasing behaviours for facial skincare products, 2016
- Attitudes to shopping for beauty products
- Consumers want more information
- Figure 89: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products, November 2016
- Online an important source of information for young consumers
- Figure 90: Germany: Selected attitudes to shopping for beauty products, by age, November 2016
- Customisation appeals to 16-24 year olds
- Figure 91: Germany: Selected attitudes to shopping for beauty products, by age, November 2016
- Experience and experimentation remain important
- Figure 92: Germany: Selected attitudes to shopping for beauty products, by age, November 2016
- Desire for information extends across the age brackets
- Figure 93: Germany: Selected attitudes to shopping for beauty products, by age, November 2016
- Attitudes by where they shop
- Figure 94: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products by where they shop, November 2016
- What they bought
- Figure 95: Germany: Make-up brands bought by women in the last 12 months, by age, 2016
- German consumer interest in fragrance changing technology
- Figure 96: Germany: Interest in trying fragrance tools or concepts if available, 2016
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Overview
Italy
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 97: Italy: Annual % change in total household expenditure and expenditure on personal care goods and services, 2011-16
- Figure 98: Italy: Consumer price inflation on personal care products and services, annual % change, Jun 2015-Nov 16
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 99: Italy: Channels of distribution for personal care products, 2015
- Sector size and forecast
- Figure 100: Italy: Annual % change in all retail sales (excl. fuel) and beauty specialists’ retail sales, 2011-16
- Leading players
- Leading retailers strengthen position
- Specialists growing share of personal care spending
- Figure 101: Italy: Estimated leading beauty specialists’ shares of consumer spending on personal care goods, 2016
- Online remains small but is growing
- Figure 102: Italy: Any online purchases made in the last 12 months, by country, 2007-16
- The consumer
- Who shops for beauty products
- Where they shop
- Figure 103: Italy: Where they shop for beauty products, November 2016
- Figure 104: Italy: Where they shop for beauty products, in-store or online, November 2016
- Attitudes to shopping for beauty products
- Figure 105: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products, November 2016
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Using online to engage beauty consumers and drive sales
- The facts
- The implications
- Growing demand for natural and environmentally-friendly beauty products
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Consumer spending on personal care remains weak
- Colour cosmetics set to become the biggest segment
- Pharmacies steal greater share of consumer spending
- Retail sales continue to rise, up 2.8% in 2015
- Spending and inflation
- General economy
- Consumer spending
- Figure 106: Italy: Consumer spending on personal care goods and services (incl. VAT), 2011-16
- Inflation
- Figure 107: France: Consumer prices of personal care goods and services, Annual % change, 2011-15
- Figure 108: Italy: Consumer price inflation on personal care products and services, annual % change, Jun 2015-Nov 16
- Figure 109: Italy: Breakdown of consumer price inflation on personal care products and services, annual % change, Jun 2015-Nov 16
- Product market breakdown
- Figure 110: Italy: Main beauty markets, spending (inc VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 111: Italy: Main beauty markets, spending (inc VAT), Forecasts, 2016-20
- Channels of distribution
- Pharmacies grow in strength
- Figure 112: Italy: Estimated channels of distribution for personal care products, 2013-15
- Grocers continue to dominate
- Figure 113: Italy: Estimated channels of distribution for personal care products, 2015
- Department stores losing share
- Figure 114: Italy: Where they shop for beauty products, November 2014/2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Specialists’ retail sales rise 2.8% in 2015
- Figure 115: Italy: Health & beauty retailers sales (excl VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 116: Italy: Health & beauty retailers sales, Forecasts, excl VAT, 2016-21
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Acqua & Sapone’s maintains market leading position
- Tigotá further establishes position in the market
- Specialists enjoy market share gains
- Online retailing remains underdeveloped
- Leading players
- Acqua & Sapone continues to dominate
- Figure 117: Italy: Leading beauty specialists, Estimated sales, 2013-16
- Wycon rapidly expanding store network
- Figure 118: Italy: Leading beauty specialists, Estimated outlet numbers, 2013-16
- Sales per outlet
- Figure 119: Italy: Leading beauty specialists, Sales per outlet, 2013-16
- Market shares
- Consolidation in the specialist beauty market
- Figure 120: Italy: Estimated leading beauty specialists’ shares of consumer spending on personal care goods, 2016
- Figure 121: Italy: Leading beauty specialists’ estimated share of consumer spending on personal care goods, 2013-16
- Online
- Internet usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 122: Italy: Any online purchases made in the last 12 months, by country, 2007-16
- Figure 123: Italy: Any online purchases made in the last three months, by sector, 2007-16
- Beauty shopping: In-store vs online
- Figure 124: Italy: Where they shop for beauty products, in-store or online, November 2016
- Leading online players
- Figure 125: Italy: Beauty retailers: Transactional websites, January 2016
- Social media
- Beauty and personal care social media activities
- Figure 126: Italy: Beauty and personal care social media activities, 2015
- Interest in future beauty content on social media
- Figure 127: Italy: Interest in future beauty content on social media, 2015
- The Consumer – What you need to know
- Women drive beauty purchasing
- Specialist beauty stores attract the most shoppers
- In-store remains more popular than online
- Consumers want personal product recommendations
- Where they shop for beauty products
- Women remain the biggest purchasers
- Figure 128: Italy: Who shops for beauty products, by age and gender, November 2016
- Consumers favour specialist retailers
- Figure 129: Italy: Where they shop for beauty products, November 2016
- Young shoppers show less retailer loyalty
- Figure 130: Italy: Repertoire of in-store retailers used, by age, November 2016
- Department stores attract affluent consumers
- Figure 131: Italy: Profile of those who bought either in-store or online, by type of retailer used, November 2016
- Young people drive online beauty purchasing
- Figure 132: Italy: Where they shop for beauty products, in-store vs online, by age, November 2016
- Grocers failing to attract online shoppers
- Figure 133: Italy: Where they shop for beauty products, in-store and online, November 2016
- Purchasing behaviour
- Figure 134: Italy: Women’s purchasing behaviours for facial skincare products, 2016
- Attitudes to shopping for beauty products
- Consumers still prefer to browse and test in-store
- Demand for personalised recommendations is high
- Figure 135: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products, November 2016
- Young shoppers want in-store beauty services
- Older Millennials want to customise their beauty products
- Figure 136: Italy: Selected attitudes to shopping for beauty products, by age, November 2016
- Mature consumers prefer natural products
- Figure 137: Italy: Consumer who look for beauty products that are made with natural ingredients, by age, November 2016
- Attitudes by where they shop
- Figure 138: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products by where they shop, November 2016
- What they bought
- Mass market brands dominate
- Figure 139: Italy: Make-up brands bought by women in the last 12 months, by age, 2016
- Big demand for fragrance wipes
- Figure 140: Italy: Interest in trying fragrance tools or concepts if available, 2016
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Overview
Spain
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 141: Spain: Consumer prices, annual % change, monthly data, 2015-16
- Product market breakdown
- Channels of distribution
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 142: Spain: Leading beauty specialists: Shares of all beauty retailers’ sales, 2015/16
- Online
- The consumer
- Who buys?
- Where they shop
- Figure 143: Spain: Where they shop for beauty products, November, 2016
- Customer profiles
- Figure 144: Spain: Profile of those who bought in-store, by type of retailers used, November 2016
- Attitudes to shopping for beauty products
- Figure 145: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products, November 2016
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- The growth potential in environmental concerns
- The facts
- The implications
- The growth of the specialists
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Beauty spending on the rise
- Makeup gaining ground
- Supermarkets account for one third of beauty spend
- Clarel brings growth to the sector
- Spending and inflation
- General economy
- Market size and trend
- Figure 146: Spain: Consumer spending on beauty and selected other goods and services (inc VAT), 2011-16
- Inflation
- Figure 147: Spain: Consumer prices of personal care goods and services, Annual % change, 2011-16
- Figure 148: Spain: Consumer prices, annual % change, monthly data, 2015-16
- Product market breakdown
- Figure 149: Spain: Main beauty markets, Spending (inc VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 150: Spain: Main beauty markets, spending (inc VAT), Forecasts, 2016-20
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 151: Spain: Estimated channels of distribution of spending on beauty and personal care products, inc VAT, 2013-15
- Sector Size and Forecast
- Figure 152: Spain: Health & beauty retailers’ sales, (ex VAT) 2011-16
- Figure 153: Spain: Health & beauty retailers’ sales (ex VAT), Forecasts, 2016-21
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Clarel leads the sector
- Market shares
- Online remains small
- Leading players
- Clarel leadership to be challenged
- Figure 154: Spain: Leading beauty retailers, Sales, 2012/13-2015/16
- Figure 155: Spain: Leading beauty retailers, Outlets, 2012/13-2015/16
- Figure 156: Spain: Leading beauty retailers, Sales per outlet, 2012/13-2015/16
- Market shares
- Figure 157: Spain: Leading beauty specialists: Shares of all beauty retailers’ sales, 2013/14-2015/16
- Online
- Internet usage
- Figure 158: Spain: 16-74 year olds who regularly use the internet, 2005-16
- Shopping online
- Figure 159: Spain: Online buyers in key sectors, 2007-16
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Supermarkets, perfumeries and department stores most popular channels
- Shoppers looking for environmentally friendly products and good service
- Where they shop for beauty products
- Bias to women
- Where they shop
- Figure 160: Spain: Where they shop for beauty products, November, 2016
- Who shops where
- Figure 161: Spain: Profile of those who bought in-store, by type of retailer used, November 2016
- Figure 162: Spain: Profile of those who bought online, by type of retailer used, November 2016
- Women’s buying habits
- Figure 163: Spain: Women’s purchasing behaviours for facial skincare products, 2016
- Attitudes to shopping for beauty products
- Figure 164: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products, November 2016
- Attitudes by where people shop
- An opportunity for drugstores
- Figure 165: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products by where they shop, November 2016
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Overview
UK
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Executive summary
- The market
- BPC market grows 0.4% in 2016
- Figure 166: Market size and forecast: consumer spending on all beauty and personal care products (including VAT), 2011-21
- Brexit could lead to a return to the ‘lipstick index’
- Specialists perform in line with the market
- Figure 167: Health and beauty specialists’ sales (including VAT), 2011-21
- Opportunity for mature shoppers to be better represented
- Companies and brands
- Highly fragmented market
- Superdrug delivers growth, whilst Boots suffers maturity
- Food discounters grow their share of consumer spending
- Figure 168: Estimated distribution of spending on beauty and personal care products, 2016
- Growth in online BPC sales set to accelerate in 2017
- Specialists invest in technology to elevate the in-store experience
- The consumer
- Facial skincare is the most purchased category
- Figure 169: Beauty products bought in the last 12 months, October 2016
- Consumers trade up for fragrance
- Figure 170: Brand types bought for beauty products, October 2016
- Specialists are the preferred retailer
- Figure 171: Where consumers purchase beauty products, by retailer, October 2016
- Loyalty rewards could be more personal
- Figure 172: Key drivers of overall satisfaction with beauty retailer used most often to purchase in-store, January 2017
- Demand for try-before-you-buy samples
- Figure 173: Factors that would make consumers more likely to choose one retailer over another online, October 2016
- Physical stores the preference for discovering new beauty products
- Figure 174: Attitudes towards purchasing beauty, October 2016
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Prestige beauty an opportunity to boost value growth
- The facts
- The implications
- The evolving beauty retail environment
- The facts
- The implications
- Earning loyalty among beauty shoppers
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- BPC market grows 0.4% in 2016
- Personal care segment in decline, slowing growth for beauty sales
- Specialists perform in line with the market
- Opportunity for mature shoppers to be better represented
- Brexit could lead to a return to the ‘lipstick index’
- Market size and forecast
- BPC market grows 0.4% in 2016
- Figure 175: Market size and forecast: consumer spending on all beauty and personal care products (including VAT), 2011-21
- Spending to top £11 billion by 2021
- Figure 176: Market size and forecast: consumer spending on all beauty and personal care products (including VAT), at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- The impact of the EU referendum vote
- BPC market historically remains robust during economic downturn
- Consumers are excepting towards price rises
- Market likely to grow regardless of economic uncertainty
- Figure 177: Alternative market scenarios for the post-Brexit clothing and accessories market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Figure 178: Detailed Post-Brexit scenarios for the clothing and accessories market, at current prices, 2016-21
- Market segmentation
- Beauty products: segment forecast
- Figure 179: Consumer spending on beauty products, 2011-21
- Figure 180: Consumer spending on beauty products, 2011-21
- Beauty category performance
- Figure 181: Consumer spending on beauty products, by category, 2015 and 2016
- Colour cosmetics
- Fragrances
- Facial skincare
- Body, hand and foot care
- Personal care products: segment forecast
- Figure 182: Consumer spending on personal care products, 2011-21
- Figure 183: Consumer spending on personal care products, 2011-21
- Consumer spending on personal care items
- Figure 184: Total consumer spending on personal care items (including VAT), 2011-15
- Forecast methodology
- Sector size and forecast
- Health and beauty specialists’ sales
- Figure 185: Health and beauty specialists’ sales (including VAT), 2011-21
- Figure 186: Health and beauty specialists’ sales (including VAT), at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Annual growth in beauty specialists sales vs annual growth in BPC spend
- Figure 187: Annual growth in specialists’ sector sales and annual growth in spending on beauty and personal care products, 2017-21 (fore)
- Outlet and enterprise numbers
- Figure 188: Health and beauty specialists: Outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Figure 189: Health and beauty specialists: Enterprise numbers, 2012-16
- Market drivers
- Youth population in decline
- Figure 190: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Opportunity for mature shoppers to be better represented
- Consumer financial sentiment remains positive
- Figure 191: How consumers describe their financial situation, November 2016
- Brexit could lead to a return to the ‘lipstick index’
- Prestige beauty bought as a treat
- Figure 192: Reasons for choosing premium brands over mass, by gender, October 2016
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Facial skincare is the most purchased category
- Consumers trade up for fragrance
- Specialists are the preferred retailer
- Loyalty rewards could be more personal
- Boots’ staff expertise sets it apart
- Demand for try-before-you-buy samples
- Personalised recommendations could boost purchases among young men
- Demand for natural beauty boosted by clean-eating trend
- Physical stores the preference for discovering new beauty products
- Beauty products bought
- Facial skincare most purchased category
- Figure 193: Beauty products bought in the last 12 months, October 2016
- Fragrance popular among all demographics
- Older men the least engaged with skincare
- Figure 194: Beauty products bought in the last 12 months among men, by age, October 2016
- Young men prioritise facial skincare
- Brand types bought
- Consumers trade up for fragrance
- Figure 195: Brand types bought for beauty products, October 2016
- Mass-market skincare brands preferred
- More money spent on mass-market brands
- Retailers purchased from
- Specialists are the preferred retailer
- Figure 196: Where consumers purchase beauty products, by retailer type, October 2016
- Boots retains its dominant position
- Figure 197: Where consumers purchase beauty products, by retailer, October 2016
- Superdrug gains an increase in shoppers
- Discount supermarkets also make gains
- Men opt for supermarkets over the specialists
- Figure 198: Where consumers purchase beauty products in-store or online, by gender, October 2016
- Amazon attracts the most online
- Figure 199: Where consumers purchase beauty products, in-store or online, October 2016
- Repertoire analysis
- Figure 200: Repertoire of retailers used for purchasing beauty products in the last 12 months, October 2016
- Customer satisfaction
- Overall satisfaction levels high
- Figure 201: Satisfaction with the retailer shopped at most often for beauty products, October 2016
- Key drivers analysis
- Loyalty rewards could be more personal
- Figure 202: Key drivers of overall satisfaction with beauty retailer used most often to purchase in-store, January 2017
- Customer service needs prioritising
- Expanding beauty services outside London
- Store environment most closely correlates with satisfaction
- Figure 203: Overall satisfaction with beauty retailers used most often to purchase in-store - Key driver output, January 2017
- Satisfaction by retailer
- Boots’ staff expertise sets it apart
- Figure 204: Satisfaction of customers who purchase beauty products from Boots most often, in relation to the overall average, October 2016
- Superdrug scores above average for value of own-brands
- Figure 205: Satisfaction of customers who purchase beauty products from Superdrug most often, in relation to the overall average, October 2016
- Tesco shoppers content with loyalty rewards
- Figure 206: Satisfaction of customers who purchase beauty products from Tesco most often, in relation to the overall average, October 2016
- Factors to encourage online purchases
- Demand for try-before-you-buy samples
- Figure 207: Factors that would make consumers more likely to choose one retailer over another online, October 2016
- Emails are an incentive to shop online
- Personalised recommendations could boost purchases among young men
- Attitudes towards buying beauty
- Demand for natural beauty boosted by clean-eating trend
- Figure 208: Attitudes towards purchasing beauty, October 2016
- Environmental concerns heighten
- Opportunity for more diverse beauty collaborators
- Stores the preference for discovering new beauty products
- Figure 209: Attitudes towards purchasing beauty, October 2016
- Technology to boost the in-store experience
- Key players – What you need to know
- Highly fragmented market
- Superdrug delivers growth, whilst Boots suffers maturity
- Department stores gain market share
- Food discounters grow their share of consumer spending
- Growth in online BPC sales set to accelerate in 2017
- Using apps to attract online beauty shoppers
- Specialists invest in technology to elevate the in-store experience
- Advertising spend on the rise
- Boots benefits from a good reputation
- Market share
- Highly fragmented market
- Figure 210: Leading specialist and non-specialist retailers: Estimated market shares, 2015
- Figure 211: Leading specialist and non-specialist retailers: Estimated market shares, 2013-15
- Note on market shares
- Leading specialist retailers
- Superdrug growing despite maturity
- Boots lacks a compelling online offer
- Prestige beauty retailers outperform
- Leading specialists by sales
- Figure 212: Leading specialist retailers: Net revenues (excluding VAT), 2011-15
- Leading pharmacies by sales
- Figure 213: Leading pharmacy chains: Net revenues (excluding VAT), 2011-15
- Outlet numbers and sales per outlet
- Figure 214: Leading specialist retailers: Outlet numbers, 2011-15
- Figure 215: Leading specialist retailers: Annual sales per outlet (excluding VAT), 2011-15
- Operating profits and margins
- Figure 216: Leading specialist retailers: Operating profits, 2011-15
- Figure 217: Leading specialist retailers: Operating margins, 2011-15
- Leading non-specialist retailers
- Discount grocers continue in strength
- Figure 218: Leading non-specialist retailers: Estimated sales growth by segment, 2015
- Leading non-specialists: Estimated beauty revenues
- Figure 219: Leading non-specialist retailers: Estimated beauty and personal care goods sales (excluding VAT), 2013-15
- The supermarkets
- Figure 220: Leading grocers: Health and beauty space allocation estimates, October 2016
- The discounters
- Figure 221: Leading mixed goods discounters: Health and beauty space allocation estimates, August 2016
- The department stores
- Figure 222: Leading department stores: Health and beauty space allocation estimates, March 2016
- QVC launches Beauty iQ
- Space allocation summary
- Figure 223: Leading health and beauty retailers: Health and beauty products estimated space allocation, December 2016
- Specialist personal care and beauty retailers
- Supermarkets’ in-store space largely occupied by toiletry essentials
- Department stores focus on core beauty products
- Figure 224: Leading health and beauty retailers: Health and beauty products estimated detailed space allocation, December 2016
- Figure 225: Leading health and beauty retailers: Health and beauty products estimated detailed space allocation, December 2016
- Channels to market
- Specialists struggle to grow share
- Aldi and Lidl gain share
- Figure 226: Estimated distribution of spending on beauty and personal care products, 2016
- Department stores drive value growth
- Figure 227: Estimated distribution of spending on beauty and personal care products, in percentage and value terms (including VAT), 2015 and 2016
- Online
- Online BPC market forecast to grow 8.8% in 2017
- Figure 228: Estimated online consumer spending on BPC products, 2011-17
- The specialists gain momentum online
- Figure 229: Retailer shares of online sales of BPC products, 2014-16
- Launch activity and innovation
- Estée Lauder targets Millennials with new London store
- Figure 230: The Estée Edit, Carnaby Street 2016
- Department stores improve beauty experience instore
- Figure 231: Harvey Nichols Beauty Lounge, 2016
- The rise of magic mirrors
- Personalising the online experience
- Figure 232: Feel Unique Platinum, 2016
- Try before you buy gets a digital make-over
- Figure 233: Feel Unique Make Up Live App, 2016
- Sephora rewards loyal social media followers
- Ocado partners with Marie Claire on new beauty store
- Missguided taps into high-street beauty trend
- Figure 234: Missguided Beauty Range, 2016
- Lush hosts instore beauty and fitness sessions
- Superdrug draws attention to own-brand with vending machines
- WAH Nails new flagship boasts virtual reality technology
- Figure 235: WAH London Soho Store, 2016
- The Good Ship Benefit
- Advertising and marketing activity
- Product category advertising spend up 14% in 2015
- Figure 236: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on beauty, personal care and body care, by leading retailers, 2013-16
- TV and Press accounts for the vast majority of advertising spend
- Figure 237: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on beauty, personal care and body care, by leading retailers, 2015
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Brand research
- What you need to know
- Brand map
- Figure 238: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, December 2016
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 239: Key metrics for selected brands, December 2016
- Brand attitudes: Superdrug offers value for money
- Figure 240: Attitudes, by brand, December 2016
- Brand personality: The Body Shop retains its ethical reputation
- Figure 241: Brand personality – Macro image, December 2016
- Boots has a reliable and welcoming image
- Figure 242: Brand personality – Micro image, December 2016
- Brand analysis
- Boots has an opportunity to boost appeal amongst men
- Figure 243: User profile of Boots, December 2016
- Superdrug benefits from a reputation of reliability
- Figure 244: User profile of Superdrug, December 2016
- Lush attracts young consumers with its trendsetting image
- Figure 245: User profile of Lush, December 2016
- The Perfume Shop struggles to differentiate itself
- Figure 246: User profile of The Perfume Shop, December 2016
- Space NK proves popular with older Millennials
- Figure 247: User profile of Space NK, December 2016
- The Body Shop’s ethics set it apart
- Figure 248: User profile of The Body Shop, December 2016
- The Fragrance Shop needs to increase engagement
- Figure 249: User profile of The Fragrance Shop, December 2016
- Avon’s tired brand image fails to attract young shoppers
- Figure 250: User profile of Avon, December 2016
- Overview
Acqua & Sapone
- What we think
- Product assortment and widespread distribution
- dm-drogerie markt’s planned Italy launch will boost competition
- Online site rich in content, but missing out on online sales
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 251: Acqua & Sapone: Estimated group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 252: Acqua & Sapone: Estimated outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
A. S. Watson (Europe)
- What we think
- Solid performance
- Service
- New outlets
- Marionnaud
- Company background
- Marionnaud
- Company performance
- Figure 253: A. S. Watson (Europe): Group financial performance, 2011-15
- Figure 254: A. S. Watson (Europe): Outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
- Continental Europe
- UK
The Body Shop
- What we think
- Enrich Not Exploit
- Skincare products driving sales
- Maximising mobile opportunities
- New UK store concept offering an enhanced beauty shopping experience
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 255: The Body Shop: Retail and consolidated sales, 2011-15
- Figure 256: The Body Shop: Estimated UK sales performance, 2011-15
- Figure 257: The Body Shop: Estimated outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Clarel (Dia)
- What we think
- A good start
- Where next
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 258: Dia: Group financial performance, 2011-15
- Figure 259: Dia: Outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Debenhams
- What we think
- Relying on exclusivity to boost beauty sales
- Providing beauty treatments could offer further opportunities to showcase products
- Beauty Club generates loyalty and valuable data
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 260: Debenhams: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 261: Debenhams: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
dm-drogerie markt
- What we think
- Renovating the store estate
- Online development
- Utilising social media to attract younger shoppers
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 262: dm-drogerie markt: Group sales performance, excl tax, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 263: dm-drogerie markt: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Douglas Group
- What we think
- Perfumes and fragrances market under pressure
- E-commerce growth
- Private label expansion
- Exclusive brands on the rise
- New store formats
- Growth through acquisitions and store openings
- Professional beauty potential
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 264: Douglas Group: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 265: Douglas Group: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
The Fragrance Shop
- What we think
- Personalised app to help choose the perfect scent
- Record sales driven by affordable on-trend scents
- New home delivery service to capitalise on last minute fragrance purchases
- Convenient on-the-move fragrance product boosts sales
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 266: The Fragrance Shop: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 267: The Fragrance Shop: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
House of Fraser
- What we think
- Senior management departures
- Beauty to be targeted in 2017
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 268: House of Fraser Plc: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 269: House of Fraser Plc: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
John Lewis
- What we think
- Scope to grow beauty revenues
- Stores rather than online underperforming in beauty category
- Spas help to create a virtuous circle
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 270: John Lewis Plc (department store): Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 271: John Lewis Plc (department store): Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Kiko Milano
- What we think
- An authentic sensory in-store beauty shopping experience
- Professional make-up artists’ recommendations bolster quality credentials
- New smart technology-led store aimed at Millennials
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 272: Kiko Milano: Group sales performance, 2011-16
- Figure 273: Kiko Milano: Estimated outlet data, 2011-16
- Retail offering
Lush Retail
- What we think
- Distinctive USP that resonates with the 50% of consumers looking for natural beauty products
- Transparency and authenticity
- Enhanced store experience
- Targeting fresh growth opportunities
- Building a global open-source platform to connect its growing online community
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 274: Lush Retail Ltd: Group financial performance, 2010/11-2014/15
- Figure 275: Lush Retail Ltd: Outlet data, 2010/11-2014/15
- Retail offering
Müller
- What we think
- More than a just a drugstore
- Alnatura deal bolsters Müller’s natural credentials
- Everyday low prices to fight off competition from discounters
- Multichannel offering
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 276: Müller: Group sales performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 277: Müller: Outlet data and estimated sales per outlet, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Rossmann
- What we think
- Store development
- Modernisation
- E-commerce opportunities
- The chance to make a quantum leap
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 278: Rossmann: Group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 279: Rossmann: Outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Sephora
- What we think
- Revolutionising the beauty shopping experience…
- …store concepts
- …virtual and augmented reality
- …mobile
- Beauty-to-go
- A new way to shop Sephora
- New social media reward and mobile messaging e-gifting scheme
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 280: LVMH: Selective Retailing sales and estimated Sephora retail sales, 2011-15
- Figure 281: Sephora: Outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Walgreens Boots Alliance
- What we think
- Growth is going to have to come from core retail operations
- Strategy focusing on cost reduction and improving efficiency
- Growth of online grocery shopping may be hurting Boots
- A reason to visit
- Boots to become less significant within Walgreens after Rite-Aid completion
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 282: Walgreens Boots Alliance: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 283: Walgreens Boots Alliance: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Yves Rocher
- What we think
- Natural beauty
- Environmentally-friendly option
- New app bridging the online and offline experience
- New experienced-based retail concept rolled out across more stores
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 284: Rocher Groupe: Estimated group sales performance, 2011-15
- Figure 285: Rocher Groupe: Estimated outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
