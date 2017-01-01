Beauty Retailing - Germany - January 2017

“Growth in spending on personal care in France has been sluggish, but the specialist retailers have been growing strongly. This is in no small part due to the dynamism of market leader Sephora, whose accessible stores and digital innovations are leading the way, but also down to the expansion of smaller players, such as Kiko Milano, which is tapping into demand for competitive prices and quality own label, particularly amongst the younger age groups. Online is crucial, but stores have many strengths. The key to success lies in combining the two worlds to create a seamless shopping experience.”

– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst

This report examines the following issues: