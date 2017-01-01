Beauty Retailing - Italy - January 2017
“The Italian beauty market is continuing to perform well. Despite fluctuating levels of growth in consumer spending, the leading specialists have continued to increase retail sales – strengthening their position in the market and stealing consumer spending away from the grocers and department stores. Looking ahead, the leading specialist Acqua & Sapone has reached maturity and may struggle to compete with competitors that are offering a more compelling proposition, both online and offline.”
– Samantha Dover, Retail Analyst
This report examines the following issues:
- Using online to engage beauty consumers and drive sales
- Growing demand for natural and environmentally-friendly beauty products
Acqua & Sapone
- What we think
- Product assortment and widespread distribution
- dm-drogerie markt’s planned Italy launch will boost competition
- Online site rich in content, but missing out on online sales
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 45: Acqua & Sapone: Estimated group sales performance, 2012-16
- Figure 46: Acqua & Sapone: Estimated outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
A. S. Watson (Europe)
- What we think
- Solid performance
- Service
- New outlets
- Marionnaud
- Company background
- Marionnaud
- Company performance
- Figure 47: A. S. Watson (Europe): Group financial performance, 2011-15
- Figure 48: A. S. Watson (Europe): Outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
- Continental Europe
- UK
The Body Shop
- What we think
- Enrich Not Exploit
- Skincare products driving sales
- Maximising mobile opportunities
- New UK store concept offering an enhanced beauty shopping experience
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 49: The Body Shop: Retail and consolidated sales, 2011-15
- Figure 50: The Body Shop: Estimated UK sales performance, 2011-15
- Figure 51: The Body Shop: Estimated outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Douglas Group
- What we think
- Perfumes and fragrances market under pressure
- E-commerce growth
- Private label expansion
- Exclusive brands on the rise
- New store formats
- Growth through acquisitions and store openings
- Professional beauty potential
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 52: Douglas Group: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 53: Douglas Group: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Kiko Milano
- What we think
- An authentic sensory in-store beauty shopping experience
- Professional make-up artists’ recommendations bolster quality credentials
- New smart technology-led store aimed at Millennials
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 54: Kiko Milano: Group sales performance, 2011-16
- Figure 55: Kiko Milano: Estimated outlet data, 2011-16
- Retail offering
Lush Retail
- What we think
- Distinctive USP that resonates with the 50% of consumers looking for natural beauty products
- Transparency and authenticity
- Enhanced store experience
- Targeting fresh growth opportunities
- Building a global open-source platform to connect its growing online community
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 56: Lush Retail Ltd: Group financial performance, 2010/11-2014/15
- Figure 57: Lush Retail Ltd: Outlet data, 2010/11-2014/15
- Retail offering
Sephora
- What we think
- Revolutionising the beauty shopping experience…
- …store concepts
- …virtual and augmented reality
- …mobile
- Beauty-to-go
- A new way to shop Sephora
- New social media reward and mobile messaging e-gifting scheme
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 58: LVMH: Selective Retailing sales and estimated Sephora retail sales, 2011-15
- Figure 59: Sephora: Outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Yves Rocher
- What we think
- Natural beauty
- Environmentally-friendly option
- New app bridging the online and offline experience
- New experienced-based retail concept rolled out across more stores
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 60: Rocher Groupe: Estimated group sales performance, 2011-15
- Figure 61: Rocher Groupe: Estimated outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
