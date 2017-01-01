Beauty Retailing - Spain - January 2017
“Spain is emerging from its prolonged recession and consumers are recovering their confidence. They are showing signs of trading up and are interested in the environmental credentials of beauty products. Consumer research for this report reveals a trend towards shopping at the specialists and a recovery in interest in innovative beauty products.”
– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research
This report examines the following issues:
- The growth potential in environmental concerns
- The growth of the specialists
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
What you need to know
Executive Summary
The market
Spending and inflation
- Figure 1: Spain: Consumer prices, annual % change, monthly data, 2015-16
Product market breakdown
Channels of distribution
Sector size and forecast
Leading players
Key metrics
Market shares
- Figure 2: Spain: Leading beauty specialists: Shares of all beauty retailers’ sales, 2015/16
Online
The consumer
Who buys?
Where they shop
- Figure 3: Spain: Where they shop for beauty products, November, 2016
Customer profiles
- Figure 4: Spain: Profile of those who bought in-store, by type of retailers used, November 2016
Attitudes to shopping for beauty products
- Figure 5: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products, November 2016
What we think
Issues and Insights
- The growth potential in environmental concerns
The facts
The implications
- The growth of the specialists
The facts
The implications
- The growth potential in environmental concerns
The Market – What You Need to Know
Beauty spending on the rise
Makeup gaining ground
Supermarkets account for one third of beauty spend
Clarel brings growth to the sector
- Beauty spending on the rise
Spending and Inflation
General economy
Market size and trend
- Figure 6: Spain: Consumer spending on beauty and selected other goods and services (inc VAT), 2011-16
Inflation
- Figure 7: Spain: Consumer prices of personal care goods and services, Annual % change, 2011-16
- Figure 8: Spain: Consumer prices, annual % change, monthly data, 2015-16
- General economy
Product Market Breakdown
- Figure 9: Spain: Main beauty markets, Spending (inc VAT), 2011-16
- Figure 10: Spain: Main beauty markets, spending (inc VAT), Forecasts, 2016-20
Channels of Distribution
- Figure 11: Spain: Estimated channels of distribution of spending on beauty and personal care products, inc VAT, 2013-15
Sector Size and Forecast
- Figure 12: Spain: Health & beauty retailers’ sales, (ex VAT) 2011-16
- Figure 13: Spain: Health & beauty retailers’ sales (ex VAT), Forecasts, 2016-21
Leading Players – What You Need to Know
- Clarel leads the sector
Market shares
Online remains small
- Clarel leads the sector
Leading Players
Clarel leadership to be challenged
- Figure 14: Spain: Leading beauty retailers, Sales, 2012/13-2015/16
- Figure 15: Spain: Leading beauty retailers, Outlets, 2012/13-2015/16
- Figure 16: Spain: Leading beauty retailers, Sales per outlet, 2012/13-2015/16
- Clarel leadership to be challenged
Market Shares
- Figure 17: Spain: Leading beauty specialists: Shares of all beauty retailers’ sales, 2013/14-2015/16
Online
Internet usage
- Figure 18: Spain: 16-74 year olds who regularly use the internet, 2005-16
Shopping online
- Figure 19: Spain: Online buyers in key sectors, 2007-16
- Internet usage
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Supermarkets, perfumeries and department stores most popular channels
- Shoppers looking for environmentally friendly products and good service
- Supermarkets, perfumeries and department stores most popular channels
Where they Shop for Beauty Products
Bias to women
Where they shop
- Figure 20: Spain: Where they shop for beauty products, November, 2016
Who shops where
- Figure 21: Spain: Profile of those who bought in-store, by type of retailer used, November 2016
- Figure 22: Spain: Profile of those who bought online, by type of retailer used, November 2016
Women's buying habits
- Figure 23: Spain: Women’s purchasing behaviours for facial skincare products, 2016
- Bias to women
Attitudes to Shopping for Beauty Products
- Figure 24: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products, November 2016
Attitudes by where people shop
An opportunity for drugstores
- Figure 25: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for beauty products by where they shop, November 2016
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
Abbreviations
Data sources
- Abbreviations
A. S. Watson (Europe)
What we think
Solid performance
Service
New outlets
Marionnaud
Company background
- Marionnaud
Company performance
- Figure 26: A. S. Watson (Europe): Group financial performance, 2011-15
- Figure 27: A. S. Watson (Europe): Outlet data, 2011-15
Retail offering
Continental Europe
UK
The Body Shop
What we think
Enrich Not Exploit
Skincare products driving sales
Maximising mobile opportunities
New UK store concept offering an enhanced beauty shopping experience
Company background
Company performance
- Figure 28: The Body Shop: Retail and consolidated sales, 2011-15
- Figure 29: The Body Shop: Estimated UK sales performance, 2011-15
- Figure 30: The Body Shop: Estimated outlet data, 2011-15
Retail offering
Clarel (Dia)
What we think
A good start
Where next
Company background
Company performance
- Figure 31: Dia: Group financial performance, 2011-15
- Figure 32: Dia: Outlet data, 2011-15
Retail offering
Douglas Group
What we think
Perfumes and fragrances market under pressure
E-commerce growth
Private label expansion
Exclusive brands on the rise
New store formats
Growth through acquisitions and store openings
Professional beauty potential
Company background
Company performance
- Figure 33: Douglas Group: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 34: Douglas Group: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
Retail offering
Kiko Milano
What we think
An authentic sensory in-store beauty shopping experience
Professional make-up artists' recommendations bolster quality credentials
New smart technology-led store aimed at Millennials
Company background
Company performance
- Figure 35: Kiko Milano: Group sales performance, 2011-16
- Figure 36: Kiko Milano: Estimated outlet data, 2011-16
Retail offering
Lush Retail
What we think
Distinctive USP that resonates with the 50% of consumers looking for natural beauty products
Transparency and authenticity
Enhanced store experience
Targeting fresh growth opportunities
Building a global open-source platform to connect its growing online community
Company background
Company performance
- Figure 37: Lush Retail Ltd: Group financial performance, 2010/11-2014/15
- Figure 38: Lush Retail Ltd: Outlet data, 2010/11-2014/15
Retail offering
Sephora
What we think
Revolutionising the beauty shopping experience…
…store concepts
…virtual and augmented reality
…mobile
Beauty-to-go
A new way to shop Sephora
New social media reward and mobile messaging e-gifting scheme
Company background
Company performance
- Figure 39: LVMH: Selective Retailing sales and estimated Sephora retail sales, 2011-15
- Figure 40: Sephora: Outlet data, 2011-15
Retail offering
Yves Rocher
What we think
Natural beauty
Environmentally-friendly option
New app bridging the online and offline experience
New experienced-based retail concept rolled out across more stores
Company background
Company performance
- Figure 41: Rocher Groupe: Estimated group sales performance, 2011-15
- Figure 42: Rocher Groupe: Estimated outlet data, 2011-15
Retail offering
Companies Covered
