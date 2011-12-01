Beauty Retailing - UK - January 2017
“The beauty retail market is experiencing slowing growth as consumers are spending less, notably on basic products within the personal care segment. Stores remain vital to the beauty purchase process; and by investing in new services and technology, retailers are able to add value to their offering that cannot be replicated by the perceived cheaper alternatives online.”
– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst
This report looks at the following issues:
- Prestige beauty an opportunity to boost value growth
- The evolving beauty retail environment
- Earning loyalty among beauty shoppers
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Facial skincare is the most purchased category
- Consumers trade up for fragrance
- Specialists are the preferred retailer
- Loyalty rewards could be more personal
- Boots’ staff expertise sets it apart
- Demand for try-before-you-buy samples
- Personalised recommendations could boost purchases among young men
- Demand for natural beauty boosted by clean-eating trend
- Physical stores the preference for discovering new beauty products
- Facial skincare is the most purchased category
Beauty Products Bought
- Facial skincare most purchased category
- Figure 28: Beauty products bought in the last 12 months, October 2016
- Fragrance popular among all demographics
- Older men the least engaged with skincare
- Figure 29: Beauty products bought in the last 12 months among men, by age, October 2016
- Young men prioritise facial skincare
- Facial skincare most purchased category
Brand Types Bought
- Consumers trade up for fragrance
- Figure 30: Brand types bought for beauty products, October 2016
- Mass-market skincare brands preferred
- More money spent on mass-market brands
- Consumers trade up for fragrance
Retailers Purchased From
- Specialists are the preferred retailer
- Figure 31: Where consumers purchase beauty products, by retailer type, October 2016
- Boots retains its dominant position
- Figure 32: Where consumers purchase beauty products, by retailer, October 2016
- Superdrug gains an increase in shoppers
- Discount supermarkets also make gains
- Men opt for supermarkets over the specialists
- Figure 33: Where consumers purchase beauty products in-store or online, by gender, October 2016
- Amazon attracts the most online
- Figure 34: Where consumers purchase beauty products, in-store or online, October 2016
- Repertoire analysis
- Figure 35: Repertoire of retailers used for purchasing beauty products in the last 12 months, October 2016
- Specialists are the preferred retailer
Customer Satisfaction
- Overall satisfaction levels high
- Figure 36: Satisfaction with the retailer shopped at most often for beauty products, October 2016
- Key drivers analysis
- Loyalty rewards could be more personal
- Figure 37: Key drivers of overall satisfaction with beauty retailer used most often to purchase in-store, January 2017
- Customer service needs prioritising
- Expanding beauty services outside London
- Store environment most closely correlates with satisfaction
- Figure 38: Overall satisfaction with beauty retailers used most often to purchase in-store - Key driver output, January 2017
Satisfaction by Retailer
- Boots’ staff expertise sets it apart
- Figure 39: Satisfaction of customers who purchase beauty products from Boots most often, in relation to the overall average, October 2016
- Superdrug scores above average for value of own-brands
- Figure 40: Satisfaction of customers who purchase beauty products from Superdrug most often, in relation to the overall average, October 2016
- Tesco shoppers content with loyalty rewards
- Figure 41: Satisfaction of customers who purchase beauty products from Tesco most often, in relation to the overall average, October 2016
Factors to Encourage Online Purchases
- Demand for try-before-you-buy samples
- Figure 42: Factors that would make consumers more likely to choose one retailer over another online, October 2016
- Emails are an incentive to shop online
- Personalised recommendations could boost purchases among young men
- Demand for try-before-you-buy samples
Attitudes towards Buying Beauty
- Demand for natural beauty boosted by clean-eating trend
- Figure 43: Attitudes towards purchasing beauty, October 2016
- Environmental concerns heighten
- Opportunity for more diverse beauty collaborators
- Stores the preference for discovering new beauty products
- Figure 44: Attitudes towards purchasing beauty, October 2016
- Technology to boost the in-store experience
- Demand for natural beauty boosted by clean-eating trend
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Highly fragmented market
- Superdrug delivers growth, whilst Boots suffers maturity
- Department stores gain market share
- Food discounters grow their share of consumer spending
- Growth in online BPC sales set to accelerate in 2017
- Using apps to attract online beauty shoppers
- Specialists invest in technology to elevate the in-store experience
- Advertising spend on the rise
- Boots benefits from a good reputation
- Highly fragmented market
Market Share
- Highly fragmented market
- Figure 45: Leading specialist and non-specialist retailers: Estimated market shares, 2015
- Figure 46: Leading specialist and non-specialist retailers: Estimated market shares, 2013-15
- Note on market shares
- Highly fragmented market
Leading Specialist Retailers
- Superdrug growing despite maturity
- Boots lacks a compelling online offer
- Prestige beauty retailers outperform
- Leading specialists by sales
- Figure 47: Leading specialist retailers: Net revenues (excluding VAT), 2011-15
- Leading pharmacies by sales
- Figure 48: Leading pharmacy chains: Net revenues (excluding VAT), 2011-15
- Outlet numbers and sales per outlet
- Figure 49: Leading specialist retailers: Outlet numbers, 2011-15
- Figure 50: Leading specialist retailers: Annual sales per outlet (excluding VAT), 2011-15
- Operating profits and margins
- Figure 51: Leading specialist retailers: Operating profits, 2011-15
- Figure 52: Leading specialist retailers: Operating margins, 2011-15
- Superdrug growing despite maturity
Leading Non-Specialist Retailers
- Discount grocers continue in strength
- Figure 53: Leading non-specialist retailers: Estimated sales growth by segment, 2015
- Leading non-specialists: Estimated beauty revenues
- Figure 54: Leading non-specialist retailers: Estimated beauty and personal care goods sales (excluding VAT), 2013-15
- The supermarkets
- Figure 55: Leading grocers: Health and beauty space allocation estimates, October 2016
- The discounters
- Figure 56: Leading mixed goods discounters: Health and beauty space allocation estimates, August 2016
- The department stores
- Figure 57: Leading department stores: Health and beauty space allocation estimates, March 2016
- QVC launches Beauty iQ
- Discount grocers continue in strength
Space Allocation Summary
- Figure 58: Leading health and beauty retailers: Health and beauty products estimated space allocation, December 2016
- Specialist personal care and beauty retailers
- Supermarkets’ in-store space largely occupied by toiletry essentials
- Department stores focus on core beauty products
- Figure 59: Leading health and beauty retailers: Health and beauty products estimated detailed space allocation, December 2016
- Figure 60: Leading health and beauty retailers: Health and beauty products estimated detailed space allocation, December 2016
Channels to Market
- Specialists struggle to grow share
- Aldi and Lidl gain share
- Figure 61: Estimated distribution of spending on beauty and personal care products, 2016
- Department stores drive value growth
- Figure 62: Estimated distribution of spending on beauty and personal care products, in percentage and value terms (including VAT), 2015 and 2016
- Specialists struggle to grow share
Online
- Online BPC market forecast to grow 8.8% in 2017
- Figure 63: Estimated online consumer spending on BPC products, 2011-17
- The specialists gain momentum online
- Figure 64: Retailer shares of online sales of BPC products, 2014-16
- Online BPC market forecast to grow 8.8% in 2017
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Estée Lauder targets Millennials with new London store
- Figure 65: The Estée Edit, Carnaby Street 2016
- Department stores improve beauty experience instore
- Figure 66: Harvey Nichols Beauty Lounge, 2016
- The rise of magic mirrors
- Personalising the online experience
- Figure 67: Feel Unique Platinum, 2016
- Try before you buy gets a digital make-over
- Figure 68: Feel Unique Make Up Live App, 2016
- Sephora rewards loyal social media followers
- Ocado partners with Marie Claire on new beauty store
- Missguided taps into high-street beauty trend
- Figure 69: Missguided Beauty Range, 2016
- Lush hosts instore beauty and fitness sessions
- Superdrug draws attention to own-brand with vending machines
- WAH Nails new flagship boasts virtual reality technology
- Figure 70: WAH London Soho Store, 2016
- The Good Ship Benefit
- Estée Lauder targets Millennials with new London store
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Product category advertising spend up 14% in 2015
- Figure 71: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on beauty, personal care and body care, by leading retailers, 2013-16
- TV and Press accounts for the vast majority of advertising spend
- Figure 72: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on beauty, personal care and body care, by leading retailers, 2015
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Product category advertising spend up 14% in 2015
Brand Research
- What you need to know
- Brand map
- Figure 73: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, December 2016
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 74: Key metrics for selected brands, December 2016
- Brand attitudes: Superdrug offers value for money
- Figure 75: Attitudes, by brand, December 2016
- Brand personality: The Body Shop retains its ethical reputation
- Figure 76: Brand personality – Macro image, December 2016
- Boots has a reliable and welcoming image
- Figure 77: Brand personality – Micro image, December 2016
- Brand analysis
- Boots has an opportunity to boost appeal amongst men
- Figure 78: User profile of Boots, December 2016
- Superdrug benefits from a reputation of reliability
- Figure 79: User profile of Superdrug, December 2016
- Lush attracts young consumers with its trendsetting image
- Figure 80: User profile of Lush, December 2016
- The Perfume Shop struggles to differentiate itself
- Figure 81: User profile of The Perfume Shop, December 2016
- Space NK proves popular with older Millennials
- Figure 82: User profile of Space NK, December 2016
- The Body Shop’s ethics set it apart
- Figure 83: User profile of The Body Shop, December 2016
- The Fragrance Shop needs to increase engagement
- Figure 84: User profile of The Fragrance Shop, December 2016
- Avon’s tired brand image fails to attract young shoppers
- Figure 85: User profile of Avon, December 2016
A. S. Watson (Europe)
- What we think
- Solid performance
- Service
- New outlets
- Marionnaud
- Company background
- Marionnaud
- Company performance
- Figure 86: A. S. Watson (Europe): Group financial performance, 2011-15
- Figure 87: A. S. Watson (Europe): Outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
- Continental Europe
- UK
The Body Shop
- What we think
- Enrich Not Exploit
- Skincare products driving sales
- Maximising mobile opportunities
- New UK store concept offering an enhanced beauty shopping experience
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 88: The Body Shop: Retail and consolidated sales, 2011-15
- Figure 89: The Body Shop: Estimated UK sales performance, 2011-15
- Figure 90: The Body Shop – Retail sales: Estimated outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Debenhams
- What we think
- Relying on exclusivity to boost beauty sales
- Providing beauty treatments could offer further opportunities to showcase products
- Beauty Club generates loyalty and valuable data
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 91: Debenhams: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 92: Debenhams: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
The Fragrance Shop
- What we think
- Personalised app to help choose the perfect scent
- Record sales driven by affordable on-trend scents
- New home delivery service to capitalise on last minute fragrance purchases
- Convenient on-the-move fragrance product boosts sales
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 93: The Fragrance Shop: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 94: The Fragrance Shop: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
House of Fraser
- What we think
- Senior management departures
- Beauty to be targeted in 2017
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 95: House of Fraser Plc: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 96: House of Fraser Plc: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
John Lewis
- What we think
- Scope to grow beauty revenues
- Stores rather than online underperforming in beauty category
- Spas help to create a virtuous circle
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 97: John Lewis Plc (department store): Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 98: John Lewis Plc (department store): Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Kiko Milano
- What we think
- An authentic sensory in-store beauty shopping experience
- Professional make-up artists’ recommendations bolster quality credentials
- New smart technology-led store aimed at Millennials
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 99: Kiko Milano: Group sales performance, 2011-16
- Figure 100: Kiko Milano: Estimated outlet data, 2011-16
- Retail offering
Lush Retail
- What we think
- Distinctive USP that resonates with the 50% of consumers looking for natural beauty products
- Transparency and authenticity
- Enhanced store experience
- Targeting fresh growth opportunities
- Building a global open-source platform to connect its growing online community
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 101: Lush Retail Ltd: Group financial performance, 2010/11-2014/15
- Figure 102: Lush Retail Ltd: Outlet data, 2010/11-2014/15
- Retail offering
Walgreens Boots Alliance
- What we think
- Growth is going to have to come from core retail operations
- Strategy focusing on cost reduction and improving efficiency
- Growth of online grocery shopping may be hurting Boots
- A reason to visit
- Boots to become less significant within Walgreens after Rite-Aid completion
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 103: Walgreens Boots Alliance: Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 104: Walgreens Boots Alliance: Outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Forecast methodology
Appendix – Key Driver Analysis
- Methodology
- Interpretation of results
- Figure 105: Overall satisfaction with beauty retailers used most often to purchase in-store - Key driver output, January 2017
- Figure 106: Satisfaction with beauty retailers used most often to purchase in-store, January 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.