Beauty Tools and Accessories - UK - December 2016

Newer/Older Editions

“The beauty vlogger phenomenon has boosted the popularity of make-up brushes and blenders, with innovation in the market now focusing on keeping these products clean and hygienic. This hygiene focus presents opportunities for other tools such as hairbrushes and nail files, to encourage more frequent replacement.”

Charlotte Libby, Senior Beauty Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • The ageing population changes beauty tool demands
  • Focus on cleaning and replacing tools

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • The ageing population changes beauty tool demands
              • The impact of beauty blogs
                • High bacteria levels on make-up
                  • The consumer
                    • Young women brush hair less frequently
                      • Figure 1: Frequency of performing beauty habits, August 2016
                    • Replacing hair brushes needs to be encouraged
                      • Figure 2: Buying and using beauty tools and accessories, August 2016
                    • Importance of quality surrounds make-up brushes
                      • Figure 3: Considerations when shopping for beauty tools and accessories, August 2016
                    • Store importance remains
                      • Figure 4: Online and in-store retailers used for buying beauty tools and accessories, August 2016
                    • Hygiene habits essential but varied
                      • Figure 5: Attitudes towards make-up brushes and applicators, August 2016
                    • What we think

                    • Issues and Insights

                      • The ageing population changes beauty tool demands
                        • The facts
                          • The implications
                            • Focus on cleaning and replacing tools
                              • The facts
                                • The implications

                                • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                  • The ageing population changes beauty tool demands
                                    • The impact of beauty blogs
                                      • Changing fashion trends
                                        • High bacteria levels in make-up

                                        • Market Drivers

                                          • The ageing population changes beauty tool demands
                                            • Figure 6: Trends in the age structure of the UK female population, 2011-21
                                          • High street retailers favoured for beauty purchases
                                            • Figure 7: Where they bought beauty products in the last 12 months, either in-store or online, November 2014 and October 2015
                                          • The impact of beauty blogs
                                            • Figure 8: BPC online activities, October 2015
                                          • Spa and salon treatments widely available
                                            • High bacteria levels in make-up
                                              • Figure 9: Buying colour make-up products, by age, March 2016

                                          • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                            • Real Techniques launches Bold Metals
                                              • Look Good Feel Better focuses on antibacterial launches
                                                • beautyblender expands product offering
                                                  • Erborian launches skincare applicators
                                                    • Tweezerman creates prestige offering
                                                      • Tangle Teezer launches Ultimate Finishing Brush
                                                        • BlendSMART rotating beauty brush
                                                          • Scholl automates nail buffing

                                                          • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                            • Make-up brush innovation
                                                              • Real Techniques launches Bold Metals
                                                                • Figure 10: Real Techniques Bold Metals Collection Miracle Diamond Sponge, October 2016
                                                              • Look Good Feel Better focuses on Antibacterial launches
                                                                • Figure 11: Look Good Feel Better Brush Collection, July 2016
                                                              • beautyblender expands product offering
                                                                • Figure 12: beautyblender new product launches, August 2016
                                                              • Skin and bodycare innovation
                                                                • Cosmogen launches new brushes
                                                                  • Erborian launches skincare applicators
                                                                    • Figure 13: Erborian skincare products and brushes, 2016
                                                                  • Tweezerman creates prestige offering
                                                                    • Haircare innovation
                                                                      • Maze 3D-printed brush
                                                                        • Tangle Teezer launches Ultimate Finishing Brush
                                                                          • Figure 14: Tangle Teezer brushes, 2016
                                                                        • Tools blurring boundaries with devices
                                                                          • blendSMART rotating beauty brush
                                                                            • Figure 15: blendSMART Rotating Foundation Brush, 2016
                                                                          • Scholl automates nail buffing
                                                                            • BaByliss Diamond merges brushing and straightening

                                                                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                              • Young women brush hair less frequently
                                                                                • Manicures a hit for all ages
                                                                                  • Replacing hair brushes needs to be encouraged
                                                                                    • Opportunities for nail tools
                                                                                      • Young women swayed by online reviews
                                                                                        • Importance of quality surrounds make-up brushes
                                                                                          • Boots and Superdrug lead
                                                                                            • Store importance remains
                                                                                              • Hygiene habits essential but varied
                                                                                                • Professional finish at home

                                                                                                • The Beauty Routine

                                                                                                  • Young women brush hair less frequently
                                                                                                    • Figure 16: Frequency of performing beauty habits, August 2016
                                                                                                  • Manicures a hit for all ages
                                                                                                    • Eyebrows a measure of social status

                                                                                                    • Buying and Using Beauty Tools and Accessories

                                                                                                      • Replacing hair brushes needs to be encouraged
                                                                                                          • Figure 17: Buying and using beauty tools and accessories, August 2016
                                                                                                        • Opportunities for nail tools

                                                                                                        • Shopping for Beauty Tools and Accessories

                                                                                                          • Young women swayed by online reviews
                                                                                                            • Figure 18: Considerations when shopping for beauty tools and accessories, August 2016
                                                                                                          • Importance of quality surrounds make-up brushes

                                                                                                          • Preferred Retailers for Tools and Accessories

                                                                                                            • Boots and Superdrug lead
                                                                                                              • Figure 19: Retailers used for buying beauty tools and accessories both in-store and online, August 2016
                                                                                                            • Rise of the discount retailers
                                                                                                              • Figure 20: Primark PS Pro Oval Brushes, June 2016
                                                                                                            • Store importance remains
                                                                                                              • Figure 21: Online and in-store retailers used for buying beauty tools and accessories, August 2016

                                                                                                          • Make-up Brushes and Applicators

                                                                                                            • Hygiene habits essential but varied
                                                                                                                • Figure 22: Attitudes towards make-up brushes and applicators, August 2016
                                                                                                              • Professional finish at home
                                                                                                                • Simplified shopping needed

                                                                                                                • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                    • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                      • Consumer research methodology

