"Beer has avoided dollar declines, despite volume decreases, due to the buffer of pricier craft, imported, and premium offerings. Category shifts may be stunting prices. Import activity favors affordable Mexican beer, and craft acquisitions by larger companies, with production/distribution efficiencies, may lower costs. While beer remains the most popular alcoholic beverage, more beer drinkers reduced consumption in 2017 than increased."

- Beth Bloom, Associate Director - Food & Drink

This Report looks at the following areas: