Beer - Brazil - August 2017
“The beer market is passing through a transition period in Brazil. As general consumption declines, with consumers concerned about health and interested in alternatives to standard beers, brands have the opportunity to expand their portfolio, offering more healthful, lighter options and a greater variety of flavors to appeal to consumers in different segments. In addition, companies should invest in explanatory packaging and contents, in order to educate consumers while inviting them to new experiences.”
– Ana Paula Gilsogamo, Food and Drink Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Economic recession and price increase affect beer consumption
- Health concerns are a considerable beer consumption barrier
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- Terms
Executive Summary
- Challenges
- Figure 1: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of beer, by value, 2012-2022
- Opportunities
- Search for other types of beer can boost higher added value products
- Figure 2: Change in beer consumption, Brazil, April 2017
- More healthful products can influence purchase decisions
- Opportunity to educate consumers about beers and food matches
- What we think
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Sales grew less than expected in value and declined in volume
- Current economic scenario stabilizes the market forecast
- Super crop, declining inflation, high unemployment, consumption increase among women and aging population will impact the market
Market Size and Forecast
- Beer market grew less than expected in value and declined in volume
- Figure 3: Retail sales of beer, by value and volume, Brazil, 2012 - 2022
- Improving economy helps to boost beer market growth forecast
- Figure 4: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of beer, by value, 2012-2022
- Figure 5: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of beer, by volume, 2012-2022
Market Drivers
- Falling inflation
- Super grain harvest
- High unemployment
- Consumption increase among women
- Aging population
- Falling inflation
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Ambev leads and Heineken should take second position
- Brands diversify their campaigns targeting new market segments
- New flavors and new packaging
Market Share
- Ambev maintains leadership in value and volume
- Figure 6: Shares in the beer retail market, by value (billions) - Brazil, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 7: Shares in the beer retail market, by volume (billion liters) - Brazil, 2015 and 2016
- AB InBev and SABMiller merger has been approved
- Heineken’s acquisition of Kirin should lead the company to the second place in market share, replacing the Petrópolis Group
Campaigns and Marketing Actions
- Brands invest in events connected to beer consumption
- Figure 8: Skol "Athletes of Joy" campaign, Rio 2016 Olympic Games, May 2016
- Estrella Galicia increases investments in Brazil
- Pairing beer and food
- Figure 9: Brahma Extra campaigns, July 2017
- Giants with a local and craft flair
- Diversity and women empowerment
- Figure 10: "Reposter Skol" campaign, March 2017
- Figure 11: "Skolors" campaign, April 2017
Who’s Innovating?
- Taste innovations appeal to consumers
- Figure 12: Percentage of releases of beers with flavor*, by total releases of beers in the country, 2014-16.
- Glass packaging has good perception and costs less
- Figure 13: Itaipava "Returnable" campaign, April 2017
- Figure 14: Percentage of beer launches by type of packaging, Brazil, 2014-16
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Beer mixed with other alcoholic drinks appeals to those aged 18-34
- Consumption at home is a great opportunity for the category
- Meeting specific demands of different consumers profiles
- Women are loyal to brands; men want to know different types of beer
- Flavored zero alcohol beers can boost the segment
Frequency of Drinking Beer
- Consumption of beer mixed with other alcoholic drinks stands out
- Figure 15: Frequency of Drinking Beer, Brazil, April 2017
- Beer mixed with other alcoholic drinks appeals to those aged 18-34
- Figure 16: Frequency of Drinking Beer, Brazil, April 2017
- Zero/low alcohol beers may appeal to those working full time
- Figure 17: Frequency of Drinking Beer, Brazil, April 2017
Drinking Occasion
- Consumption at home is an opportunity for the category
- Figure 18: Drinking occasion, Brazil, April 2017
- Stimulating beer consumption at home among men aged 35+
- Figure 19: Drinking occasion, Brazil, April 2017
- Pairing healthy beers with healthy meals made at home
- Figure 20: Beer drinking behaviors, Brazil, April 2017
Changes in Beer Consumption
- Smaller packages for consumers who have reduced beer consumption
- Figure 21: Changes in beer consumption, Brazil, April 2017
- Low calorie beers have greater penetration among AB consumers
- Figure 22: Changes in beer consumption, Brazil, April 2017
- Curiosity for new products can be an opportunity and a threat
- Figure 23: Changes in beer consumption, by demography, Brazil, April 2017
Beer Drinking Behavior
- Benefits for mind and body bring opportunities
- Figure 24: Beer drinking behaviors, Brazil, April 2017
- Young women are slightly more loyal to brands
- Figure 25: Beer drinking behaviors, by demography, Brazil, April 2017
- Men want to learn more about the category
- Figure 26: Beer drinking behaviors, by demography, Brazil, April 2017
Attitudes Towards Beer
- Adding flavor to zero alcohol beer can boost consumption
- Figure 27: Attitudes towards beer, Brazil, April 2017
- Wheat beer can boost consumption during the winter
- Figure 28: Attitudes towards beer, Brazil, April 2017
- Paring light beer and food to attract AB consumers
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards beer, by demography, Brazil, April 2017
Appendix – Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Market and forecast
- Figure 30: Retail sales of beer, by value and volume, Brazil, 2012 - 2022
- Figure 31: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of beer, by value, 2012-2020
- Figure 32: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of beer, by volume, 2012-2020
- Figure 33: Shares in the beer retail market, by value (billions) - Brazil, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 34: Shares in the beer retail market, by volume (billion liters) - Brazil, 2015 and 2016
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.