Beer - China - December 2016
“Chinese consumer spending has been hit by the economic slowdown; beer sales in China are also slowing, essentially caused by premiumisation (quality over quantity which has resulted in reduced volume sales) and unfavourable weather (eg a rainy summer and severe flooding influenced levels of beer production). In order to grow, the beer market in China demands diversification, which requires beer manufacturers to develop a wider variety of products, to suit different market segments and consumer tastes.”
Lei Li, Research Analyst
This report answers the following questions:
- Who are the target consumers for beer with health and functional claims?
- How can premium and imported beer attract consumers creatively?
- How to attract young consumers?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Excluded
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Retail sales of beer in China, by value, 2011-21
- Figure 2: Retail sales of beer in China, by volume, 2011-21
- Key players
- Figure 3: Market share in the beer market in China, by value, 2015
- Figure 4: Market share in the beer market in China, by volume, 2015
- The consumer
- Domestic brands dominate
- Figure 5: Brand preference of beer, August 2016
- Gender is a differentiator for drinking occasions
- Figure 6: Drinking occasions, by gender, August 2016
- Relaxation is the key drinking trigger for beer
- Figure 7: Drinking preference, August 2016 vs. June 2015
- Beer with health innovation is most appealing
- Figure 8: Product innovation, August 2016 vs June 2015
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 9: Beer with various health or beauty claims, 2014-16
- Figure 10: Female-oriented international beer, 2015-16
- How can premium and imported beer attract consumers creatively?
- The facts
- The implications
- How to attract young consumers?
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 11: Meantime Brewing, UK, 2016
The Market – What You Need to Know
- An increasing value market and a decreasing volume market
- A booming import market
- Premiumisation driver - A quality focus instead of quantity
- Standard beer segment is losing share
Market Size and Forecast
- A growing value market
- Figure 12: Retail sales of beer in China, by value, 2011-21
- A declining volume market
- Figure 13: Retail sales of beer in China, by volume, 2011-21
Market Drivers and Barriers
- Imported beer boom changed the market structure
- Premiumisation – Opportunity for quality but threat for quantity
- Craft beer is ascending globally and shifting to China
- Seasonality and the shrinking of the core consumer group
Market Segmentation
- Figure 14: Market share of different segments of beer, by value, 2011-16
- Figure 15: Market share of different segments of beer, by volume, 2011-16
- Strong and light preference and regional difference
- Standard segment is losing share
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- A concentrated market
- Domestic players will need to improve branding via beer culture
- Beer market is experiencing diversification in product claims
Market Share
- Leading players dominate the beer market
- Figure 16: Market share of leading brands in the beer retail market, by value, 2014-15
- Figure 17: Market share of leading brands in the beer retail market, by volume, 2014-15
- Tsingtao lost value share
- Snow is the leader in market volume
- AB InBev is the winner in market share gain
Competitive Strategy
- Snow is building a beer culture akin to most international brands
- Figure 18: Leinenkugel’s Explorer Pack, US, 2015
- Yanjing is targeting more meal and leisure occasions with ‘Beer+’
- Harbin cooperates with Elema to push beer consumption with convenient delivery
- Corona is trying to target the unique beach holiday occasion
Who’s Innovating?
- Figure 19: Trends of claims made in newly launched beer products in China, 2011-16
- Premium positioning
- Figure 20: Chinese beer brands with premium positioning claims, 2016
- Figure 21: International beer brands with premium positioning claims, 2016
- Beer with functional claims
- Figure 22: Chinese beer with functional claims, 2005-10
- Figure 23: International beer with functional claims, 2016
- Flavoured beer
- Figure 24: Chinese flavoured beer, 2016
- Figure 25: International flavoured beer, 2016
- Tiger launches campaign to preserve Singapore’s street food culture
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- High tier cities favour imported beer while lower tiers favour domestic
- Special offers and value for money attract mid-high earners
- Married consumers are more active in diverse occasions
- Restaurants are a major beer purchase channel in lower tier cities
- Majority used at least three channels to buy beer
Brand Penetration
- Domestic brands are in the lead
- Figure 26: Brand penetration of beer, August 2016
- Consistent consumer preference among beer brands
- Figure 27: Penetration of leading brands in the beer market, June 2015 vs August 2016
- Tier one prefer imported beer while tier two and three favour domestic
- Figure 28: Brand preference of beer, by city tier, August 2016
- Young females prefer big brand names
- Figure 29: Brand preference of beer, by gender and age, August 2016
Perceptions on Domestic Beer
- Local taste is the most important factor…
- Figure 30: Perceptions on domestic beer, August 2016
- …and most pronounced are men aged 40-49
- Figure 31: Perceptions on domestic beer, by gender and age, August 2016
- Mid-to-high earners attracted to domestic beer over special offers and value for money
- Figure 32: Perceptions on domestic beer, by monthly household incomes, August 2016
Drinking Occasions
- Socialising and dining out top the occasions chart
- Figure 33: Drinking occasions, by marital status, August 2016
- Married consumers are more active across all occasions
- Figure 34: Drinking occasions, by marital status, August 2016
- Gender is a differentiator for drinking occasions
- Figure 35: Drinking occasions, by gender, August 2016
- Figure 36: Beer products with limited edition claims, 2016
Drinking Preference
- Relaxation is the key drinking trigger for beer
- Figure 37: Drinking preference, August 2016 vs June 2015
- Figure 38: International branded beer with seasonal claims, 2016
- Old consumers are more engaged in drinking beer for certain preference
- Figure 39: Drinking preference, by age, August 2016
- Figure 40: Warsteiner HiLight Beer
Purchase Channels
- Traditional retail channels have high penetration
- Figure 41: Purchase channels, August 2016
- Restaurants as a key on-trade channel especially in lower tier cities
- Figure 42: Purchase channels, restaurants, by city tier, August 2016
- Majority use at least three channels to buy beer
- Figure 43: Purchase channels, repertoire groups, August 2016
Product Innovation
- Beer with health innovation is most appealing
- Figure 44: Product innovation, August 2016 vs June 2015
- Older women are health-conscious while younger women are beauty-conscious
- Figure 45: Beer with health innovation, low-alcohol content or beauty benefits, 2016
- High earners are more eager for innovation
- Figure 46: Product innovation, by monthly household incomes, August 2016
- Figure 47: Beer with various innovative claims, 2016
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Mintropolitans embrace both domestic and imported beer brands
- Figure 48: Brand preference of beer, Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, August 2016
- Mintropolitans use multiple channels to buy beer
- Figure 49: Purchase channels of beer, repertoire groups, Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, August 2016
- Mintropolitans drink more beer in various occasions
- Figure 50: Drinking occasions of beer, Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, August 2016
- Figure 51: Sports related international beer brands, 2016
Appendix – Market Segmentation
- Figure 52: Retail sales of strong beer in China, by value, 2011-21
- Figure 53: Retail sales of standard beer in China, by value, 2011-21
- Figure 54: Retail sales of light/no/low alcohol beer in China, by value, 2011-21
- Figure 55: Value sales for beer in China, 2011-21
- Figure 56: Retail sales of strong beer in China, by volume, 2011-21
- Figure 57: Retail sales of standard beer in China, by volume, 2011-21
- Figure 58: Retail sales of light/no/low alcohol beer in China, by volume, 2011-21
- Figure 59: Value sales for beer in China, 2011-21
Appendix Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.