“Chinese consumer spending has been hit by the economic slowdown; beer sales in China are also slowing, essentially caused by premiumisation (quality over quantity which has resulted in reduced volume sales) and unfavourable weather (eg a rainy summer and severe flooding influenced levels of beer production). In order to grow, the beer market in China demands diversification, which requires beer manufacturers to develop a wider variety of products, to suit different market segments and consumer tastes.”

Lei Li, Research Analyst

This report answers the following questions: