"Consumers express an interest in eating healthier foods, with half saying they are eating more such foods than a year ago. Taste and quality remain paramount in their choice of these foods, closely followed by a product’s ingredient content and nutrition facts. The true opportunity for BFY (better-for-you) foods going forward would appear to be in foods that promise (and deliver upon) positive health benefits, while negating many of the negatives associated with healthy foods – expense, excess time to prepare, and a lack of flavor."

- Billy Roberts, Senior Food & Drink Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: