Better for You Food and Drink Trends - US - September 2017
"Consumers express an interest in eating healthier foods, with half saying they are eating more such foods than a year ago. Taste and quality remain paramount in their choice of these foods, closely followed by a product’s ingredient content and nutrition facts. The true opportunity for BFY (better-for-you) foods going forward would appear to be in foods that promise (and deliver upon) positive health benefits, while negating many of the negatives associated with healthy foods – expense, excess time to prepare, and a lack of flavor."
- Billy Roberts, Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Natural ambiguity
- Obesity, diabetes rise
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Natural ambiguity
- Figure 1: Healthy food associations, July 2017
- Obesity, diabetes rise
- Figure 2: Obesity, diabetes prevalence, US, 1997-2016
- The opportunities
- Creating healthy food with mass appeal
- Figure 3: Purchase factors, TURF analysis, July 2017
- Fresh appeal
- Figure 4: Ranking food by health, July 2017
- GMO awareness
- Figure 5: Opinions of genetically modified foods, by age and gender, July 2017
- What it means
- The issues
Market Perspective
- Natural tendencies
- Regulatory inaction leads to uptick in natural lawsuits
- Younger consumers investing in organic
- Figure 6: Increasing organic/natural purchase, by age, April 2017
- Restaurants/foodservice increasing healthful options
- Natural tendencies
Market Factors
- Nutrition fact panel confusion
- Hispanics, particularly Millennials, seek healthy foods
- Figure 7: US population by Hispanic origin, 2017
- Rising obesity, diabetes statistics
- Figure 8: Obesity, diabetes prevalence, US, 1997-2016
- Legislation targets food deserts
- Nutrition fact panel confusion
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Gluten-free claims plateau, GMO-free ones rise
- Natural deselection
- Weight and see
- Gluten-free claims plateau, GMO-free ones rise
What’s Working?
- GMO-free claims rise, as gluten-free levels off
- Figure 9: US food launches, by health-related claim, 2012-17
- Figure 10: Foods with a GMO-free claim, by other health-related claims, 2012-17
- GMO-free claims rise, as gluten-free levels off
What’s Struggling?
- Decline in natural claims
- Figure 11: US food launches, by health-related claims in decline, 2012-17
- Figure 12: Natural claims by leading health claims, 2012-17
- Figure 13: evol Hawaiian Style Grilled Chicken
- Decline in natural claims
What’s Next?
- Weight management rediscovered
- Figure 14: Share of respondents who diet, June 2016
- Figure 15: Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Sausage & Barley Bowl
- Weight management rediscovered
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Health’s role in food purchase
- Claims factor relatively little in purchase
- What is a healthy food?
- Less-processed foods regarded as healthier
- Seeking the real
- Transparency demands
- GMO labeling desired
- Negatives to overcome
- Health’s role in food purchase
Healthy Purchase Habits
- Consumers factoring health in their food purchase
- Figure 16: Healthy habits, July 2017
- Strong interest in health among younger consumers
- Figure 17: Healthy habits, by age, July 2017
- Healthy foods of notable interest to parents
- Figure 18: Healthy habits, by parental status, July 2017
- Underweight consumers even more motivated by health
- Figure 19: Healthy habits, by body mass index, July 2017
- Hispanics – particularly Millennials – seeking healthy foods
- Figure 20: Healthy habits, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Consumers factoring health in their food purchase
Purchase Factors
- Relatively little impact of product claims on healthy food purchase
- Figure 21: Purchase factors, July 2017
- Taste, ingredients of less interest to young men when buying healthy
- Figure 22: Purchase factors, by age and gender, July 2017
- Creating a mass-appeal healthy food
- Figure 23: Purchase factors, TURF analysis, July 2017
- Relatively little impact of product claims on healthy food purchase
Information Source
- Food package, a resource for information
- Figure 24: Information source for BFY trends, July 2017
- On-pack and online resonate with younger consumers
- Figure 25: Information source for BFY trends, by age, July 2017
- Obese consumers more likely to get information from physicians
- Figure 26: Information source for BFY trends, by body mass index, July 2017
- Online, packaging key among parents’ many information sources
- Figure 27: Information source, by presence and age of children in household, July 2017
- Health sites, friends factor prominently in Hispanic health eating choices
- Figure 28: Information source for BFY trends, by Hispanic millennials, July 2017
- Food package, a resource for information
Defining Healthy Foods
- Natural and fresh resonate more than organic
- Figure 29: Attributes of healthy versus unhealthy foods, July 2017
- Local factors in some healthy perspective
- Figure 30: Specific attributes of healthy foods, by age and gender, July 2017
- The disadvantage of artificial
- Figure 31: Attributes of unhealthy foods, by age and gender, July 2017
- Some avoidance unrelated to health
- Figure 32: Attributes of healthy foods, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Figure 33: Attributes of unhealthy foods, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Natural and fresh resonate more than organic
Healthy Foods
- Fruit, fish factor strongly among healthy foods
- Figure 34: Ranking food by health, July 2017
- Hispanic Millennials associate a host of foods with health
- Figure 35: Ranking food by health, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Fruit, fish factor strongly among healthy foods
Opinions of Better-for-You
- Growth will require convincing skeptical consumers
- Figure 36: BFY opinions, July 2017
- Home-cooked resonates
- Figure 37: BFY opinions of healthy foods, by age, July 2017
- When less is more
- Figure 38: BFY opinions of healthy foods, by parental status, July 2017
- Trust key to health-minded Hispanic consumers
- Figure 39: BFY opinions of healthy foods, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Growth will require convincing skeptical consumers
On-pack Health Information
- Brands facing a need for greater transparency
- Figure 40: BFY opinions of on-pack information, by age, July 2017
- Claim trust leads to Hispanic Millennial purchase
- Figure 41: BFY opinions of on-pack information, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Brands facing a need for greater transparency
Opinions of Genetically Modified Foods
- Consumers want to know the GMO
- Figure 42: Opinions of genetically modified foods, by age and gender, July 2017
- Parents opposed to GM ingredients
- Figure 43: Opinions of genetically modified foods, by parental status, July 2017
- Hispanic Millennials would forgo GM ingredients
- Figure 44: Opinions of genetically modified foods, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Consumers want to know the GMO
Negatives Associated with Health Foods
- Younger consumers see notable shortcomings in healthy foods
- Figure 45: Negatives and health foods, by age, July 2017
- Parents see significant challenges to healthier foods
- Figure 46: Negatives and health foods, by parental status, July 2017
- Authenticity possibly a route to health
- Figure 47: Negatives and health foods, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Younger consumers see notable shortcomings in healthy foods
Consumer Segmentation – Better-for-You
- The cluster process
- Figure 48: Better-for-you consumer segments, July 2017
- Group 1: Health contents
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 49: BFY consumer clusters, by opinions of genetically modified foods, July 2017
- Group 2: Negative noters
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 50: BFY consumer clusters, by opinions of health foods, July 2017
- Group 3: GM avoiders
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 51: BFY consumer clusters, by eating healthy, July 2017
- The cluster process
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 52: Opinions of health and diet, by gender, fall 2016
- Figure 53: Opinions of health and diet, by age, fall 2016
- Figure 54: Opinions of health and diet, by race, fall 2016
- Figure 55: Opinions of health and diet, by Hispanic origin, fall 2016
- Figure 56: Opinions of health and diet, by household income, fall 2016
- Figure 57: Opinions of health and diet, by education, fall 2016
- Figure 58: Opinions of health and diet, by presence and number of children, fall 2016
- Figure 59: Opinions of health and diet, by region, fall 2016
Appendix – TURF Analysis
- Methodology
- Figure 60: TURF analysis – Important attributes, June 2017
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.