"The BFY (better for you) snacks category grew slightly from 2016-17, but has grown more in the past two years powered both by consumer interest in snacking and brand development of offerings that find a middle ground between healthy and indulgent. Yet the category is still challenged by the depth in snack offerings and ambiguity of the definition of a healthy snack. Advancements in innovation along with expansion of distribution and variety can help BFY snacks reach new consumers and appeal to current category participants."

- Michael Averbook, Food & Drink Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: